Anti-Racism Training on Zoom: Be Anti Racist

This is what past participants have had to say:

"There is so much we covered, and the depth of the historical content is invaluable. My mind and perspective changed."

"We all have room to learn and grow when it comes to racial justice."

"This course is the one that I am going to recommend to my Bishop as the one that should be used for those in the ordination track."

TRENTON, N.J., Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Diocese of New Jersey's Anti-Racism Ministry invites you to enroll in 20 hours of Anti-Racism Training streamed to your computer, tablet or mobile phone. This training takes a historical approach to help participants understand systemic racism and empower them to confront and organize against racism, inequality, and injustice.

Be Anti-Racist

Lecture and discussion topics include "What is Race?", "Systemic Racism and White Privilege," "Internalized Racism," "The Role of the Church," "Settler Colonialism," "Racism in Immigration and Naturalization Legislation," and "The Prison Industrial Complex."

The course begins with a Zoom session to introduce participants and instructors, the schedule and program layout, as well as requirements to receive a certificate at the end of the course. In addition to the interactive Zoom sessions, participants will be presented with recorded lessons and lectures.

The training takes place over five Tuesday evenings.

January 31 , 7:00 to 9:00 PM

, 7:00 to 9:00 PM February 7 , 7:00 to 9:00 PM

, 7:00 to 9:00 PM February 14 , 7:00 to 9:00 PM

, 7:00 to 9:00 PM February 21 , 7:00- 9:00 PM

, 7:00- 9:00 PM February 28 , 7:00 – 9:00 PM

Followed by a debriefing session March 28th at 7PM

Register for the course by January 25th ($100 fee). https://reg.learningstream.com/reg/event_page.aspx?ek=0015-0007-8b00bec63f394312b271c3d3cb4fa7fa

If you have questions, please contact

Canon Karen Moore or the Reverend Mark Smith at [email protected] or 908-884-9023.

SOURCE Diocese of New Jersey Anti Racism Ministry