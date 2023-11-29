Anti-Reflective Coatings Market size to increase by USD 2.62 billion between 2022 to 2027, AccuCoat Inc., AGC Inc., Cascade Optical Corp., and more among key companies - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The anti-reflective coatings market size is expected to grow by USD 2.62 billion from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 9.13% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. Growing demand for anti-reflective coatings in the solar industry is notably driving the anti-reflective coatings market. However, factors such as fluctuations in raw material prices may impede market growth. The market is segmented by Application (Eyewear, Electronics, Solar, Automobile, and Others), Technology (Vacuum deposition, Electron beam evaporation, Sputtering, Roll to roll, and Others), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the anti-reflective coatings market including AccuCoat Inc., AGC Inc., Cascade Optical Corp., Gooch and Housego Plc, DuPont de Nemours Inc., EssilorLuxottica, Honeywell International Inc., HOYA CORP., Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd., PFG Precision Optics Inc., Optical Coatings Japan, PPG Industries Inc., AMETEK Inc., Carl Zeiss AG, HEF, Vortex Optical Coatings Ltd., Optics Balzers AG, Optics and Allied Engg. Pvt. Ltd., EMF Corp., and Viavi Solutions Inc. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a Sample Report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Anti-Reflective Coatings Market 2023-2027

Anti-Reflective Coatings Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis

AccuCoat Inc: The company offers anti-reflective coatings such as high-efficiency broadband, narrowband, and dual-band anti-reflective optical coatings. This report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now for detailed company information

Anti-Reflective Coatings Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Application

The eyewear segment is significant during the forecast period. The growth of the segment is due to the growing adoption of anti-reflective coatings in eyewear applications to avoid vision disorders caused by harmful radiations emerging from different electronic devices. Furthermore, there is also an extensive use of anti-reflective coatings in reading glasses and sunglasses to facilitate maximum light transfer and offer maximum clarity.

Technology (Vacuum deposition, Electron beam evaporation, Sputtering, roll-to-roll, and Others) is another segment mentioned in the report.

Geography

APAC will contribute 43% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Factors such as the rapid infrastructural developments, coupled with growth in the consumer electronics industry in developing countries such as China and India drive the regional anti-reflective coatings market during the forecast period.

will contribute to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Factors such as the rapid infrastructural developments, coupled with growth in the consumer electronics industry in developing countries such as and drive the regional anti-reflective coatings market during the forecast period. Details about other regions such as North America, Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America are mentioned in the report.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a PDF Sample Report

Anti-Reflective Coatings Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

Historic Market Size 2017-2021

CAGR of the market during 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist anti-reflective coatings market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the anti-reflective coatings market size and its contribution to the parent market

Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the anti-reflective coatings market

Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on companies

Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of anti-reflective coatings market companies

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Application

Market Segmentation by Technology

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

