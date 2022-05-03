Anti-reflective Coatings Market to Rise at CAGR of 8.2% During Forecast Period, Observes TMR Study

Increasing demand for use in solar power production and telecommunications industries is projected to boost the global anti-reflective coatings market

Automotive industry has surfaced as a key end-use segment in the global anti-reflective coatings market due to increasing usage in high-transmitting windows and dashboards of several vehicles

ALBANY, N.Y., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global anti-reflective coatings market stood at US$ 4.2 Bn in 2020. The global market is predicted to rise at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period, from 2021 to 2031. The global anti-reflective coatings market is likely to attain valuation of US$ 11.65 Bn by 2031. Anti-reflective coatings are growing in popularity in a multitude of industries as their applications broaden. Touchscreens in electronic gadgets, eyeglasses, smartphone displays, and flat panel displays make use of anti-reflective coatings. The growth of the global anti-reflective coatings market is mostly due to the increasing usage in these existing application areas.

The global anti-reflective coatings market is likely to profit primarily from increasing demand from telecommunications and solar power industries. These coatings are thin optical films that minimize reflections from a range of surfaces. Anti-reflective coatings improve transmission by lowering light loss due to reflection. Almost 4% of all light falling on glass at a perpendicular slant is lost, owing to reflection at the point wherein glass meets air. In such circumstances, the proportion of light lost increases as the incidence angle of the light rises.

Light reflected by solar panels, in particular, is light that is wasted. The use of anti-reflective coatings on panes of solar panel helps to reduce light reflection and hence, improve light transmission. In order to gain a competitive advantage, players in the global anti-reflective coatings market are speeding up the development process and opening up new revenue streams. Market participants are overcoming obstacles and expanding their service offerings to gain strategic advantage in the market.

Key Findings of Market Report

The global market is driven by increasing use of anti-reflective coatings in solar, eyeglasses, electronics, and automobiles, among other applications. The eyeglass industry is now one of the leading end users of anti-reflective coatings, and the trend is likely to continue in the upcoming years. Anti-reflective coatings are in great demand in the market for products with strong light transmission and comfortable eyewear and contact lenses.

Anti-reflective coatings are also used extensively in the electronics industry. The electronics sector is a significant end consumer of the market due to flourishing smartphone industry, rising demand for flat panel displays, and usage of anti-reflective coatings during photolithography in semiconductor production. The automotive industry has evolved as a major end-use industry in the global anti-reflective coatings market due to growing usage in products such as high-transmitting windows and dashboards in a range of vehicles.

In 2020, North America held about 35% of the global anti-reflective coatings market. Due to the sheer presence of well-established solar power, eyewear, and automotive industries, the Europe anti-reflective coatings market has seen consistent development in recent years.

Anti-reflective Coatings Market: Growth Drivers

Anti-reflective coatings are applied on Yttrium aluminum garnet (YaG), glass, sapphire, and quartz, among many other substrates. Video glasses, kiosk displays, telescopes, binocular lenses, and riflescopes all use these coatings. In the next few years, the global anti-reflective coatings market is likely to be propelled by rising demand from the telecommunications industry as well.

The Asia Pacific anti-reflective coatings market is predicted to exhibit strong growth prospects in the years to come. High demand from the electronics industry coupled with steady expansion of the regional solar power & automotive industries is projected to drive the regional market in the near future.

Global Anti-reflective Coatings Market: Key Competitors

Honeywell International Inc.

Carl Zeiss AG

Essilor International S.A.

JDS Uniphase Corporation

Optical Coatings Japan

Royal DSM N.V.

Global Anti-reflective Coatings Market: Segmentation

End User

Eyewear

Electronics

Solar

Automobile

Others

