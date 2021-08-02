Anti-settling Agents Sales to Total 74 KT in 2021, Exhibiting 2.9% Y-o-Y Growth

NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global anti-settling agent market is projected to grow 1.5X at 4.2% CAGR between 2021 and 2031. Driven by increasing paint consumption and rising construction projects, the market has been forecast to register 2.9% year on year growth, reaching total 74 KT in 2021. Overall valuation of the market stood at US$ 211 Mn in 2020. Historically, sales grew at 2.9% CAGR between 2016 and 2020.

Inorganic anti-settling agent sales have risen by 3% reach 29 KT and organic anti-settling agents registered growth at 2.9% to reach 46 KT in 2021. It is estimated that the demand for natural anti-settling agents will accelerate at high pace in coming years due to rising inclination towards low emission products.

Anti-settlings agents have several end-use applications. Rising urbanization and increasing development in emerging economies have influenced demand for anti-settling agents in the construction and building industry. Demand from construction projects in developing economies have projected to grow at a positive pace, accounting over 3/5 of overall global market revenue.

Rising construction projects and renovation of existing buildings are key factors driving sales of anti-settling agents. Construction market is expected to grow 16% to total valuation of US$ 1,515 Bn in 2021 and US$ 1,819 Bn by 2025. This is expected to present a conducive environment for the expansion of the anti-settling agents in the coming years.

Key companies across the globe are focusing on product development and new innovations of inorganic and organic anti-settling agents to cater to the demand for raw materials that will help curb carbon footprint of construction activities. They also are prioritizing expansion of sustainable production plants and lowering emissions. As a result, production of eco-friendly anti-settling agents is gaining traction.

For instance, BASF SE collaborated with SIEMENS Energy to create commercial advanced technologies that will reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

"Key players are shifting their focus towards East Asia and Europe countries as these regions account nearly for half of the global anti-settling agents' sales. Besides this, expansion of construction sector will remain a chief growth driver in both regions "said a Fact MR analyst.

Request a report sample to gain comprehensive insights at

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=1443

Key Takeaways from Anti-Settlings Market Research Report

East Asia and Europe are expected to account for over 48% of the global market share in coming years.

and are expected to account for over 48% of the global market share in coming years. The market in Germany is estimated to grow at 4.7% CAGR to reach valuation of over US$ 11 Mn by 2031.

is estimated to grow at 4.7% CAGR to reach valuation of over by 2031. Demand in Russia is anticipated to be driving force of the market in Europe , accounting over 20% of total demand of anti-settlings agents in 2021.

is anticipated to be driving force of the market in , accounting over 20% of total demand of anti-settlings agents in 2021. The U.S. accounts for over 84% of overall sales in North America .

. By nature, mixed nature anti-settling agents are estimated to account large portion of the global market.

By application, anti-settling agents for paint holds more than 58% of global demand outlook.

By use case, sales of aqueous anti-settling agent revenue are expected to rise at 4.5% CAGR globally.

Growth Drivers:

Rising construction projects and increasing number of paint manufacturers are driving market growth.

Rising use of rheology modifiers in various end-use applications such as in cement, inks, and cement slurry stabilization will aid overall expansion.

Key restraints:

Rising cost of raw materials is forecasted to restrain anti-settling market growth.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players are focusing on strategies such as capacity expansion to increase their market revenue. For instance,

In 2019, BASF SE, a leading company focused on its expansion processes and innovation scope in Asia Pacific . They have enhanced its regional innovation capabilities with new facilities at the innovation campus in Shanghai, China .

. They have enhanced its regional innovation capabilities with new facilities at the innovation campus in . In 2018, BASF SE acquired all market shares of advanced materials GmbH in Hamburg and Setup Performance SAS in Lyon .

Request Methodology Here To Gain Significant Insights on the Anti-Settling Agents Market

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=1443

Key players profiled in the anti-settling agents market include

BASF SE

Evonik industries

Fine Organic Industries Limited

Active Minerals International, LLC

Ester Chemicals Industries Pvt. Ltd.

Harmony Additives Pvt. Ltd.

K Tech ( India ) Limited

) Limited King Industries Inc.

Lakeland Chemicals ( India ) Ltd.

) Ltd. Lysurf Chemicals Co. Ltd.

More Insights on the Global Anti-Settling Agents Demand Outlook

Fact MR provides an unbiased analysis of the global anti-settling agents demand outlook, presenting historical demand data (2016-2020) and forecast statistics for the period from 2021-2031. The study divulges compelling insights on the global sales of eco-friendly anti-settling agents with a detailed segmentation on the basis of:

Source

Organic Anti-settling Agents

Inorganic / Synthetic Anti-settling Agents

Form

Solid Anti-settling Agents

Paste Anti-settling Agents

Liquid Anti-settling Agents

Nature

Anionic Anti-settling Agents

Cationic Anti-settling Agents

Mixed Anti-settling Agents

Use Case

Aqueous Anti-settling Agents

Anti-settling Agents for Solvents/Oils

Others

Application

Anti-settling Agents for Paints

Anti-settling Agents for Inks

Anti-settling Agents for Cement Slurry Stabilization

Others

Key Questions Covered in the Anti-Settling Agents Market Report

The report offers insight into anti-settling agents demand outlook for 2021-2031

The market study also highlights projected sales growth for anti-settling agents between 2021 and 2031

Anti-settling agents market survey identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry

Anti-settling agents market share analysis of the key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and others

Explore Fact.MR's Coverage on the Chemical & Materials Domain

Construction Polymers Market - Continuous growth in the construction sector will create a demand for novel and sustainable construction materials, propelling the construction polymer market. Infrastructures necessitate more advanced, superior, and appropriate building materials. Factors like as broad raw material availability, inherent characteristics, and versatile production processes are boosting global demand for construction polymers.

Construction Adhesive Market - Construction adhesives are in high demand due to rising investment in commercial projects in developing countries. For example, the UAE government intends to build a food and agricultural hub to promote the use of technologies and research and development in food processing and agriculture. Aside from that, small and medium-scale construction projects in emerging countries have boosted demand for construction adhesives.

Anti-Corrosive Agents Market - The expansion of the paints and coatings sector, as well as the steel industry, is projected to drive the anti-corrosive agents market in the near future. The oil and natural gas sectors face corrosion issues at various stages, which is projected to drive the market for anti-corrosive chemicals in the future years. The food industry's growth is predicted to create significant rise in sales of anti-corrosive chemicals used as temporary corrosion inhibitors.

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That's why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to chemical & materials and retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we'll be an able research partner.

Contact:

Mahendra Singh

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E: [email protected]

SOURCE Fact.MR