Anti-Slip Coatings Market to grow by USD 22.31 Mn, Growing Demand For Anti-slip Coatings In APAC to Boost Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The anti-slip coatings market is expected poised to grow by USD 22.31 million during 2021-2026, at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The growing demand for anti-slip coatings in APAC, growth in the global construction industry, and growing emphasis on reducing accidents due to slipping will offer immense growth opportunities.

However, the high threat of substitutes, stringent regulations and policies, and an increase in raw material prices will challenge the growth of the market participants.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Anti Slip Coatings Market 2022-2026

To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Anti-Slip Coatings Market Segmentation

Type

Water-based



Solvent-based

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



Middle East And Africa

The water-based segment's market share rise in anti-slip coatings will be strong. Some of the often-used water-based anti-slip coatings are epoxy and polyurethane. Anti-slip coatings are increasingly used due to their durability, resistance to heat and abrasion, and great strength. Additionally, the segment's expansion is anticipated to be aided by cost-effectiveness and high adhesion despite the addition of components like hardeners, additives, and thinners.

Anti Slip Coatings Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our anti-slip coatings market report covers the following areas:

Anti-Slip Coatings Market size

Anti-Slip Coatings Market trends

Anti-Slip Coatings Market industry analysis

This study identifies Market consolidation through M&A as one of the prime reasons driving the anti-slip coatings market growth during the next few years.

Anti Slip Coatings Market Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Anti Slip Coatings Market, including some of the vendors such as vendors Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Anti Slip Coatings Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

3M Co.

Co. Akzo Nobel NV

Amstep Products

Anti Slip Anywhere

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.

Diamond Safety Concepts

Halo Surfaces International Ltd

Hempel AS

Illinois Tool Works Inc.

Industrial Applications Inc

Lysis Technologies Ltd



Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings,

Anti Slip Coatings Market Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will assist anti-slip coatings market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the anti-slip coatings market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the anti-slip coatings market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of anti-slip coatings market vendors

Anti-Slip Coatings Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.4% Market growth 2022-2026 $22.31 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.47 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 38% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 3M Co., Akzo Nobel NV, Amstep Products, Anti Slip Anywhere, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., Diamond Safety Concepts, Halo Surfaces International Ltd, Hempel AS, Illinois Tool Works Inc., Industrial Applications Inc, Lysis Technologies Ltd, No Skidding Products Inc, PPG Industries Inc., Randolph Products Co, Safemate Anti Slip, SkidProof Ltd, Ter Group, The Sherwin Williams Co., Wooster Products Inc, and RPM International Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Type

5.3 Water-based - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Water-based - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Water-based - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Water-based - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Water-based - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Solvent-based - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Solvent-based - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Solvent-based - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Solvent-based - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Solvent-based - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 3M Co.

Co. Exhibit 89: 3M Co. - Overview

Co. - Overview

Exhibit 90: 3M Co. - Business segments

Co. - Business segments

Exhibit 91: 3M Co. - Key news

Co. - Key news

Exhibit 92: 3M Co. - Key offerings

Co. - Key offerings

Exhibit 93: 3M Co. - Segment focus

10.4 Akzo Nobel NV

Exhibit 94: Akzo Nobel NV - Overview



Exhibit 95: Akzo Nobel NV - Business segments



Exhibit 96: Akzo Nobel NV - Key news



Exhibit 97: Akzo Nobel NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 98: Akzo Nobel NV - Segment focus

10.5 Amstep Products

Exhibit 99: Amstep Products - Overview



Exhibit 100: Amstep Products - Product / Service



Exhibit 101: Amstep Products - Key offerings

10.6 Anti Slip Anywhere

Exhibit 102: Anti Slip Anywhere - Overview



Exhibit 103: Anti Slip Anywhere - Product / Service



Exhibit 104: Anti Slip Anywhere - Key offerings

10.7 Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.

Exhibit 105: Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 106: Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 107: Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 108: Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. - Segment focus

10.8 Diamond Safety Concepts

Exhibit 109: Diamond Safety Concepts - Overview



Exhibit 110: Diamond Safety Concepts - Product / Service



Exhibit 111: Diamond Safety Concepts - Key offerings

10.9 Halo Surfaces International Ltd

Exhibit 112: Halo Surfaces International Ltd - Overview



Exhibit 113: Halo Surfaces International Ltd - Product / Service



Exhibit 114: Halo Surfaces International Ltd - Key offerings

10.10 Hempel AS

Exhibit 115: Hempel AS - Overview



Exhibit 116: Hempel AS - Product / Service



Exhibit 117: Hempel AS - Key offerings

10.11 Illinois Tool Works Inc.

Exhibit 118: Illinois Tool Works Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 119: Illinois Tool Works Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 120: Illinois Tool Works Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 121: Illinois Tool Works Inc. - Segment focus

10.12 Industrial Applications Inc

Exhibit 122: Industrial Applications Inc - Overview



Exhibit 123: Industrial Applications Inc - Product / Service



Exhibit 124: Industrial Applications Inc - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 125: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 126: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 127: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 128: Research methodology



Exhibit 129: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 130: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 131: List of abbreviations

