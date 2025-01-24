Anti-snoring Devices Market to Hit USD 1.45 Billion by 2029 with 9.8% CAGR | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Jan. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global anti-snoring devices market, valued at US$ 0.83 billion in 2023, is forecasted to grow at a robust CAGR of 9.8%, reaching US$ 0.91 billion in 2024 and an impressive US$ 1.45 billion by 2029.

The anti-snoring devices market is expected to grow due to factors such as the increasing prevalence of sleep disorders like sleep apnea; advancements in sleep therapy technologies; and the expanding aging population with the subsequent increase in chronic conditions. Additionally, the increasing rates of obesity along with the growing consumption of alcohol & cigarettes among people are other factors expected to contribute to market growth. Moreover, innovations in oral appliance technology and enhanced features for regularized patient compliance are expected to provide significant opportunities for market growth during the forecast period by improving patient compliance and encouraging adoption.

The fastest-growing device segment is the oral appliances segment, which includes mandibular advancement devices (MADs) and tongue-retaining/stabilizing devices (TRDs). The large share of the oral appliances segment can be attributed to the growing awareness among healthcare providers & patients regarding the cost-efficiency and easy availability of oral appliances. Additionally, government initiatives promoting awareness about snoring and untreated sleep apnea are expected to improve diagnosis rates and boost the demand for anti-snoring devices.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=215567849

Browse in-depth TOC on 'Anti-snoring Devices Market'

381 - Tables

48 - Figures

279 - Pages

Based on device type, the anti-snoring devices market is divided into oral appliances, nasal devices, position control devices, chin straps, and EPAP therapy devices. In 2023, the oral appliances segment accounted for the largest share of the anti-snoring devices market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the popularity of MADs, backed by extensive research supporting their effectiveness over other devices.

Based on Gender, the anti-snoring devices market is segmented into male and female. The male patients segment accounted for the largest share of the anti-snoring devices market in 2023. Factors supporting the growth of this market segment include differences in the structure and physiological behavior of the upper airway, in the craniofacial morphology, and in the pattern of fat deposition in males and females. This factor is expected to lead to a higher risk of OSA and snoring in males, thus fueling market growth.

Categorized by distribution channels, the anti-snoring devices market is segmented into online pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and hospital pharmacies & dental clinics. Retail pharmacies accounted for the largest share of the anti-snoring devices market in 2023. Factors supporting the growth of this segment include the convenience, affordability, and accessibility of these distribution channels.

Based on end users, the anti-snoring devices market is segmented into home care settings and hospitals & clinics. The home care settings segment accounted for the largest share of the anti-snoring devices market in 2023. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing patient preference for home sleep testing and the growing number of advanced home sleep care devices available in the market.

The anti-snoring devices market is segmented into six regions: North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East & Africa, and GCC Countries. North America dominates the global market and is expected to continue during the forecast period. The rising prevalence of sleep apnea and snoring in the population and the growing demand for alternative treatment options due to poor compliance associated with CPAP are expected to drive market growth in the region. However, the Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth rate of the Asia Pacific market can be attributed to the large undiagnosed population; the rising incidence of chronic diseases; growing awareness of sleep testing; and improved healthcare infrastructure for adopting technologically advanced sleep therapy devices.

Request Sample Pages : https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=215567849

The major market players involved in this market are ResMed (US), SomnoMed (Australia), ProSomnus Sleep Technologies (US), and Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (US), DynaFlex (US), OpenAirway (Canada), Panthera Dental (Canada), Airway Management (US), Apnea Sciences (US), OravanOSA (US), Myerson LLC. (US), Braebon Medical Corporation (Canada), MPowrx Health and Wellness Products (Canada), The Snore Reliever Company, LLC (US), Tomed GmbH (Germany), The Aurum Group (Canada), OSCIMED SA (Switzerland), SICAT GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Glidewell (US), ApnoMed, Inc. (US), ZQuiet (US), Dream Systems Dental Sleep Lab (US), The Snore Reliever Company, LLC (US), The Pure Sleep Company (US), Tomed GmbH (Germany), THE AURUM GROUPS (Canada), Innovative Health Technologies (New Zealand), and Theravent, Inc. (US) among others.

F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD.

In 2023, ResMed (US) generated approximately USD 4.1 billion in revenue from its Sleep and Respiratory Care business segment, which includes anti-snoring devices. In contrast, Vivo Therapeutics, Inc. (US) experienced a decline in revenue due to several challenges. These challenges included escalating inflation, increasing raw material costs and necessitating price adjustments, potentially reducing consumer demand. Additionally, global supply chain disruptions and geopolitical tensions have heightened economic uncertainty. Furthermore, higher interest rates have added to financial strain, impacting demand and capital acquisition.

SomnoMed (Australia)

The company had the second-largest market share, accounting for 4.3% in 2023. SomnoMed has a strong presence in North America and Europe and aims to expand further into emerging markets like the Asia Pacific. The company boasts a robust product portfolio, with FDA- and CE Mark-approved products that have helped it maintain its market presence. SomnoMed has been leading in technological advancements and frequently introduces new products such as SomnoDent Herbst, SomnoDent Fusion, SomnoDent Herbst Advance, and SomnoDent with Compliance Recorder. Additionally, the company has launched SomnoDent Herbst Advance Elite, a PDAC-verified milled oral appliance designed to treat mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea.

ProSomnus Sleep Technologies (US)

ProSomnus Sleep Technologies is another major player in the anti-snoring devices market. The company specializes in producing and selling precise intraoral medical devices that provide non-invasive mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea treatment. ProSomnus Sleep Technologies develops its products using a proprietary, highly automated, and scalable manufacturing process. The company ranked as the third largest in the anti-snoring and sleep apnea devices market, with a growing market share in 2023. ProSomnus has a significant presence in North America and is expanding its reach into other regions, including Europe and Asia. The company offers a diverse portfolio of FDA-cleared and CE-marked oral appliances, designed for personalized and effective treatment of snoring and obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). The company is also dedicated to providing clinical evidence supporting its products' efficacy, positioning it as a trusted name among sleep specialists and healthcare providers.

For more information, Inquire Now!

Related Reports:

Patient Monitoring Devices Market

Home Healthcare Market

Telehealth Market & Telemedicine Market

Sleep Apnea Oral Appliances Market

Sleep Apnea Devices Market

Get access to the latest updates on Anti-snoring Devices Companies and Anti-snoring Devices Market Size

About MarketsandMarkets™:

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets