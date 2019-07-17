Anti-Snoring Treatment Market to Cross $18 Bn by 2025: Global Market Insights, Inc.

SELBYVILLE, Del., July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The anti-snoring treatment market revenue is set to rise from USD 14.1 billion in 2018 to around USD 18 billion by 2025, according to a 2019 Global Market Insights, Inc. report. Obesity is the most important risk factor that leads to snoring among the elderly population. Changing lifestyle habits, consumption of unhealthy diet, lack of physical exercise, growing alcohol consumption and tobacco smoking has increased obese population base to a greater extent. With growing age, snoring becomes more serious problem and long-term treatment is required to overcome the issue. Thus, rising geriatric population coupled with rising incidence of obesity will fuel the demand for anti-snoring treatment market over the projected timeframe.

Surge in the adoption rate of technologically advanced anti-snoring treatment devices is estimated to augment anti-snoring treatment market growth over the forthcoming years. Apnea Sciences Corporation recently launched SnoreRx, a customized mandibular advancement device for treatment of snoring, with an option to create a custom impression. Increasing demand for such devices along with its wide availability will positively impact global anti-snoring treatment industry growth in the coming years.

Initiatives undertaken by the National Sleep Foundation (NSF) to create awareness about the importance of good healthy sleep will further augment the industry growth. However, high cost associated with snoring surgery will hinder the growth of anti-snoring treatment and surgery market. Furthermore, lack of scientific validation on effectivity of anti-snoring devices may limit the demand for anti-snoring treatment market over the coming years.

Continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) devices market held the largest revenue share, accounting for market value of USD 2.6 billion in 2018 and the trend is expected to continue over the forecast years. CPAP devices are used in cases of airway blockages to help patients breathe more easily during sleep. It is the most effective non-surgical treatment for patients, suffering from sleeping disorders such as snoring and obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) thereby. These devices have high efficacy, leading to high adoption of continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) devices during the projected timeframe.

Demand for anti-snoring treatment in clinics will witness considerable progress at 3.5% CAGR during the forecast period owing to the growing awareness among patients regarding the benefits of anti-snoring treatment that are commonly recommended in clinics. Additionally, clinics also offer various advanced therapies for patients such as laser snoring treatment and radiofrequency treatment to correct the anatomical cause of snoring. Moreover, expanding number of clinics in developing countries will accelerate the anti-snoring treatment market growth in the coming years.

U.S. anti-snoring treatment market size exceeded USD 5.6 billion in 2018 and is projected to progress at robust pace over the forecast timeframe. High growth can be attributed to increasing obesity among the elderly population and rising adoption of a sedentary lifestyle. According to the National Sleep Foundation (NSA), around 90 million adults suffer from snoring problem in the U.S. Moreover, growing popularity regarding the availability of effective anti-snoring treatments, new technologies that are constantly being developed in the country, and growing initiatives to spread awareness regarding sleep disorders will stimulate the U.S. anti-snoring treatment industry growth.

India anti-snoring treatment market is estimated to expand at 4.0% CAGR during the analysis period owing to the rising awareness among the population about various anti-snoring treatment procedures. Presence of a large pool of untreated individuals with a snoring condition will provide lucrative potential for anti-snoring business growth in the country. Moreover, increasing disposable income, rising adoption of advanced treatments, and growing product purchase through online channels will pose lucrative opportunity for India anti-snoring treatment market in the foreseeable future.

Few of the prominent players operating in the global anti-snoring treatment market are Resmed, Fisher & Paykel, Medtronic, and Philips Healthcare among the other players. Market players are involved in various strategic alliances such as mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, and strategic collaborations with other participants in order to acquire significant revenue shares and competitive edge over other market players. For instance, in November 2015, SomnoMed acquired Strong Dental, a leading medical device company that provides dental sleep devices for the treatment of sleep-related disorders. The acquisition assisted the company to complement its existing product portfolio.

