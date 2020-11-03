Anti-Static Film Market - Growth, Trends, Forecasts (2020 - 2025)

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global anti-static film market (henceforth, referred to as the 'market studied') was valued at USD 452.14 million in 2019, and it is projected to be worth USD 535.51 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 5.27% during the period 2020-2025. The anti-static film is a protective film designed for the storage and packaging of the equipment and components.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05982387/?utm_source=PRN





- The buildup of electric charges is common in low conductivity and high surface resistance material, such as plastics. Such static buildup has a detrimental effect and interferes with the processing and production of polymers by reducing the speed of the technological process, generating material losses, causing contamination of the product, and accelerating plastics decomposition. Hence, it is crucial to add anti-static agents into plastics.

- The rising demand from the manufacturing industry, increasing growth of the electronics and semiconductor industry, and the growing demand for specialty films are factors driving the growth of the market studied. According to the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (India), in 2019, the annual growth rate of production in the manufacturing industry accounted for 3.9%.

- The growth of the manufacturing industries in emerging economies, such as India and China, is generating the increasing dependence on the reused machinery and equipment. These reused equipment and machinery are used in the diverse manufacturing and healthcare industries packaged using high-performance specialty films, such as anti-static films, to reduce the aggregation of the dust and avoid developing static charges.

- The increasing demand from the healthcare sector and the medicine and drug transportation is gaining significant traction, which is witnessing the increased demand for the medical packaging film that can withstand all the properties.



Key Market Trends

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) to Witness Significant Growth



- The anti-static, single-sided, silicon-coated PET release film is also expected to gain enormous popularity across various sectors. The release film comprises a base film and a functional layer, wherein an the anti-static coating is arranged between the base film and the functional layer. The anti-static coating is formed by an ethyl silicate series coating, the functional layer comprises a conducting polymer resin, hydrogen-containing silicone oil, vinyl organosilicon resin, composite stabilizer, lubricant, reinforcing agent, and flexibilizer.

- The anti-static coating formed by the ethyl silicate series has favorableelectric conductivity, and the static electricity on the surface of the release film can be taken away, so that the effect of eliminating the static electricity is achieved. The static electricity's eliminating effect is extremely steady and good.

- The companies that offer PET anti-static films are Toray Plastics (America) Inc., DaestCoating India Pvt Ltd, Integrated Packaging Films Inc., PulixinPackaging Materials (Shanghai) Co. Ltd, UflexLimited, Shanghai Nalinke Materials Co. Ltd, and Foshan CailongMetallic Packing Material Co. Ltd, among others.

- The increasing demand for anti-static PET films in medical, electronic, manufacturing, and cleanroom applications is expected to drive the market.



North America to Hold Dominant Market Share



- North America is anticipated to be the second-largest consumer of anti-static films, owing to the massive consumer electronics, automotive, and other industries that consume electronic boards and circuits requiring anti-static films. Several prominent semiconductor manufacturers such as On Semiconductor Corporation, Diodes Incorporated, and D3 Semiconductor LLC, among others, are headquartered in the region. ?

- The United States is a significant country in manufacturing, design, and research in the semiconductor industry. The region's prominence drives the demand in exporting electronics equipment and growing end-user industries that are significant consumers of semiconductors such as consumer electronics, automotive industry, etc.? The high rate of manufacturing and exporting of consumer electronics from the region increases the demand for anti-static films in the region.

- The US chip industry directly employs about 250,000 people and generates USD 164 million in sales each year. To balance supply and demand, clusters of semiconductor factories are built, and entire sub-industries can also evolve around serving them. This is also likely to propel the local manufacturing, which would further boost the anti-static films market's growth.?

- The region houses some major EV brands, such as Tesla, a significant contributor to the electric vehicles market. The company has been achieving strong double-digit revenue growth. This is a result of its functional electric vehicles, which resonate with high-end consumers.



Competitive Landscape

The anti-static film industry is highly concentrated, with market players, such as Achilles Corporation, Toyobo Co. Limited, and Mitsubishi Polymer Film Inc., among others. The market incumbents are adopting powerful competitive strategies, characterized by acquisitions, partnerships, strong R&D activities, innovations, and capacity expansions.



- Apr 2020- Mitsubishi polyester film gmbh responded to the COVID-19 pandemic by manufacturing anti-fog films for critical medical face shields, along with films for many other essential products. The Hostaphan 4FOG is a glass clear, chemically primed film, and it can be used in medical face shields.

- Aug 2020- Klöckner Pentaplast (kp) announced its commitment to expand its post-consumer recycled PET extrusion capacity by 17,500 metric ton, which significantly increases its capacity for thermoformed recyclable protein trays in North America. The multimillion-dollar capacity expansion is planned to be located among the eight North American locations, which are best situated to serve its sustainable consumer and protein packaging customer base. The extrusion capacity expansion includes unique super-cleaning technology, supports the continuous, increased demand for a higher percentage of post-consumer recycled content (PCR) in various consumer and health packaging applications.



Reasons to Purchase this report:

- The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

- 3 months of analyst support



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05982387/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: [email protected]

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

www.reportlinker.com

