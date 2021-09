Anti-Trafficking International Hosts First "Be the Light" Gala, Friday, October 15, 2021

WASHINGTON, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- More than a theme, "Be the Light" is a call to action. Those who are willing to answer the call are essential in the fight to end the single most insidious threat lurking in communities all across the globe: human trafficking and modern-day slavery.



Every thirty seconds, a child or teen is sold into slavery. It's not something that only happens in third-world countries—it's happening near you. Possibly in your own neighborhood. Possibly in your own home.



Anti-Trafficking International (ATI) is honored to have its Global Ambassador DJ Pryor serve as keynote speaker for its inaugural annual "Be the Light" gala, to be held at The Golf Club at Lansdowne in Leesburg, VA, on Friday, October 15 at 7 p.m.



For almost two decades, DJ Pryor has entertained audiences as a stand-up comedian, actor, speaker, musician, and director. Since 2019, he has been a vocal advocate for mental health and overcoming childhood trauma. Currently, he is developing a movie that sheds light on male human trafficking victims, fighting the stigma that only females are victims.



Guests will also be treated to special video messages from: