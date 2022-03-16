Anti-trafficking organizations unite to condemn Ukraine invasion and traffickers' attempts to target fleeing victims

They have signed an open letter that reads in part: "As long as the military invasion of Ukraine continues, the vulnerability of displaced people in the country to human trafficking will increase due to deteriorating rule of law and impunity, further forced displacement, humanitarian need, and socio-economic stress and social fragmentation. Human trafficking will also escalate in the countries to where people from Ukraine are fleeing. There have also been deeply concerning reports of attempts to traffic women and girls fleeing Ukraine in neighboring countries, including Poland and Romania."

Signatories include the leaders of major anti-trafficking groups like Hope for Justice, the National Center on Sexual Exploitation (NCOSE), Unseen, Shared Hope, Justice & Care, The Freedom Fund, ECPAT, The Exodus Road, and others from across the U.S., the U.K., and Europe.

The signatories call for the Russian authorities to withdraw their troops immediately from Ukraine, and for investigations into potential war crimes, crimes against humanity and human rights violations associated with human trafficking. They call on the countries that are welcoming refugees to implement effective prevention measures against human trafficking. They list measures including training for frontline agencies; safe, legal routes for those who flee; measures to enable potential victims to be identified; trauma-informed care for survivors; and steps to ensure perpetrator accountability. With these countries already doing so much to assist refugees, the signatories ask the international community to help shoulder the financial burden of these vital measures.

The letter-writers say: "Human trafficking and conflict feed each other. By promising stability, security and employment, traffickers often appear to offer a greater prospect of hope for individuals who might have left everything behind."

A study by the ILO estimated that human trafficking generates $150bn in illicit profits every year for criminals, fueling global instability and insecurity.

SOURCE Hope for Justice