Anti-VEGF Therapeutics Market To Touch $13,812.6 Million Revenue by 2030, says P&S Intelligence

NEW YORK, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the recent market research study published by P&S Intelligence, the revenue of the anti-VEGF therapeutics market will increase from $12,178.0 million in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate of 1.4% from 2021 to 2030, to touch $13,812.6 million by 2030. The development of the industry is mainly driven by the approvals of the FDA to a number of drug candidates, accompanied by R&D activities.

Eylea held the largest share in the anti-VEGF therapeutics market, in excess of 60%, in the year 2021, a satiation that is not predicted to alter in the years to come. This is mainly because of the continuous R&D on this drug. For example, Regeneron is undertaking a study to find out if an 8mg dosage can be more helpful for wet AMD patients than the presently approved 2mg dose.

The most-significant anti-VEGF medication application is AMD, with this disease capturing approximately 61% share in 2021. About around 6.20 million patients who are 50 years of age or older suffered from MSVI, while 2 million people were completely blind because of AMD, and in 2020, at the global level. Though, the age-standardized occurrence of blindness caused by AMD witnessed an over 20% drop from 2000 to 2020 because of the growing consciousness and rising anti-VEGF medicine acceptance.

Further, the use of these drugs for the treatment of DR is likely to observe the highest compound annual growth rate from 2021 to 2030, because of the increasing occurrences of this condition worldwide. In excess of 100 million grown-ups had DR in the year 2020, and this number is likely to increase to over 150 million by 2045.

Regional Analysis of Anti-VEGF Therapeutics Market

The anti-VEGF therapeutics market of North America occupied the largest share, of approximately 65%, in the year 2021. It is credited to the developments in the healthcare setup, technical progressions, proactive actions of the government, increase in the awareness of consumers, and a surge in the prevalence of ophthalmic diseases.

has predicted to observe momentous development, of 1.5%, in the coming years in the industry, because of the approvals to several anti-VEGF candidates. The APAC market is predicted to witness a growth rate of about 2% throughout 2021–2030. Sales licensing agreements among businesses are the main aspect driving the industry growth.

Recently, major players in the anti-VEGF therapeutics market have actively taken part in drug R&D and marketing. For example, in February 2022, Kodiak Sciences Inc. created an anti-VEGF antibody biopolymer conjugate for patients suffering from DME and finished patient registrations for its GLEAM and GLIMMER phase III clinical trials.

Anti-VEGF Therapeutics Market Segmentation Analysis

By Product

Eylea

Lucentis

Beovu

By Disease

Macular Edema

Diabetic Retinopathy

Retinal Vein Occlusion

Age-Related Macular Degeneration

By Region

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Spain

Asia-Pacific

China



India



Japan



Australia

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina

Middle East and Africa

and Saudi Arabia



South Africa



U.A.E.

