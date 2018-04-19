Anti-Zionist Jews of New York To Protest Israel On Its 70th Independence Day

"The Zionist movement is about a transformation of Judaism from a religion to nationalism," said Rabbi Aron Jecobowitz, a spokesman for the rally. "The recent forced military draft, as well as cruel oppression of protesters, is another stage in their attempt to force the remaining authentic Jews to take part in their actions, which is totally contradicted to the laws of Judaism.

"Jews are forbidden to create a sovereign state, wage wars against other nations or shed blood. The State of Israel is not Jewish at all, and its ongoing actions do not represent world Jewry.

"The Zionist state's claim to be a Jewish state is the worst kind of identity theft. The ongoing crimes committed by the state against the Orthodox community prove once again that they don't represent the religious Jews living under them, let alone those around the world.

"The brutal suppression of public demonstrations is a violation of universal freedom of speech, and forcing Jews to join an army that is opposed to their beliefs is a violation of freedom of religion."

The demonstrators will be showing photos of recent cruel attacks by the Israeli police against religious Jews – men, women and children - during a public demonstration in Jerusalem against the Israeli government and its actions.

Leading rabbis visiting New York from the Holy Land will address the rally with first hand testimony about the arrest of boys and girls who resist the draft, as well as those who speak up on their behalf. Children at the demonstration will wear handcuffs as a symbol of solidarity with the children currently being beaten and arrested in the Holy Land.

At about 2:15 the massive crowd will be a marching to the office of the Friends of the Israeli Defense Force, across of the Grand Central Station [42nd street between Park and Madison].

The Sephardic Jewish community in Jerusalem has also spoken out denouncing the Zionist state and its independence day. In a statement issued last week, the chief Sephardic rabbinic court of Jerusalem said, "Dear Brothers! The Jewish people, which has been through various exiles for almost 2000 years among the 70 nations of the world, remains faithful to G-d and His holy Torah. Now the Zionists have arisen and, rebelling against G-d, have established a state to uproot our belief and our Torah, a state of bloodshed and cruelty in the Holy Land and elsewhere, and war against the other nations. Therefore we make known our legal ruling that it is strictly forbidden to take part in their parades or to join in their celebrations in any way."

