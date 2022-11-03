Antibacterial Drugs Market Enriched by Demand and is expected to reach at CAGR of 1.5%, TMR Study

Antibacterial drugs market size pegged at US$ 46.37 Bn in 2018; R&D on novel unexploited targets and approaches in combating multi-drug resistant strains of bacteria unlocking incredible avenues

Rising morbidity and mortality of emerging pathogens in infectious diseases in humans spurring need for new antimicrobials; growing risks of nosocomial infections in elderly to generate incremental opportunities

WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A detailed demand and analysis of antibacterial drugs market underscored the rising incidence of antimicrobial resistance arising from multi-drug resistant strains, which is a pivotal trend. Growing awareness of healthcare-associated infections and nosocomial infections especially in developed regions of Europe and the U.S. have created vast revenue potential. A spate of innovative products has been commercialized in these regions in recent decades, thereby enriching the prospects of the global antibacterial drugs market.

New product approvals for healthcare-acquired infections (HAIs) are expanding the outlook of the antibacterial drugs market continuously. Rise in elderly population has contributed to the rising risks of HAIs. Furthermore, a host of antimicrobial agents are in clinical development, which will pave the way for new antimicrobials that will reduce the prevalence of parasitic infections. Growing research spending and funding support by public institutions on anti-infective programs will fuel the future growth of antibacterial drugs market.

Get Exclusive PDF Sample Copy of Antibacterial Drugs Market – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=1567

Key Findings of Antibacterial Drugs Market Study

High Morbidity and Mortality of Multi-Drug Resistant Bacteria Presents Enormous Opportunities: The morbidity of multi-drug resistant strains of bacteria has steadily increased, which is a key driver of the need for new and improved antimicrobials in antibacterial drugs market. A case in point is demand for new antimicrobials for multi-drug resistant tuberculosis. However, with a number of patent expiries for pharmaceutical industry and penetration of generics in the healthcare industry have led to a decline in profits for key drug manufacturers, observed the study. Nevertheless, regulatory approvals of new antimicrobials will open up new revenue streams in antibacterial drugs market.

The morbidity of multi-drug resistant strains of bacteria has steadily increased, which is a key driver of the need for new and improved antimicrobials in antibacterial drugs market. A case in point is demand for new antimicrobials for multi-drug resistant tuberculosis. However, with a number of patent expiries for pharmaceutical industry and penetration of generics in the healthcare industry have led to a decline in profits for key drug manufacturers, observed the study. Nevertheless, regulatory approvals of new antimicrobials will open up new revenue streams in antibacterial drugs market. R&D on New Unexploited Targets Expanding Canvas for Antibacterial Drugs Market Players: Growing R&D on new unexplored targets has opened up new frontiers in antibacterial drugs market. The mortality of serious infectious diseases caused by microorganisms is also high, and is a key pivot for need for targeting new antimicrobial agents. Common antimicrobials have been found to ineffective for many of these infectious diseases. Additionally, top players and pioneers are witnessing new growth frontiers, and thus will generate lucrative opportunities in antibacterial drugs market. Furthermore, increase in life expectancy has nudged large pharma companies to grow their R&D spending on developing next-gen antimicrobial drugs, as recent antibacterial drugs market trends indicate.

Antibacterial Drugs Market: Key Drivers

Rapidly aging population in numerous key economies is a key driver of the global antibacterial drugs market. Over the years, especially in developed nations, long-term hospitalizations have witnessed a significant rise in number of elderly patients, who being more vulnerable to risks of hospital acquired infections, have stirred growth prospects.

High burden of infectious diseases especially due to severe infections caused by microorganisms that are resistant to common antimicrobials is a key pivot for R&D investments in antibacterial drugs market.

Ask for References – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=ARF&rep_id=1567

Antibacterial Drugs Market: Competition Landscape

Most key players in antibacterial drugs market have gained shares by adopting a mix of strategies pertaining to new product development including launch of novel antimicrobials. At in-depth study on the strategic landscape has found that many prominent firms have leveraged the synergies of mergers and acquisitions toward meeting these objectives.

Some of the prominent companies in antibacterial drugs market are Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Allergan, Novartis AG, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., AstraZeneca, Merck & Co., Inc., GSK plc, Sanofi, Pfizer Inc., and Bayer AG.

Make an Enquiry Before Buying – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=1567

Antibacterial Drugs Market Segmentation

Drug Class

B-lactam

Quinolones

Macrolides

Tetracyclines

Aminoglycosides

Sulfonamides

Phenicols

Others

Drug Class

B-lactam

Quinolones

Macrolides

Tetracyclines

Aminoglycosides

Sulfonamides

Phenicols

Others

Route of Administration

Enteral

Parenteral

Others

Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Drug Stores and Retail Pharmacies

Online Sales

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Modernization of healthcare in terms of both infrastructure and services have pushed the healthcare industry to new heights, Stay Updated with Latest Healthcare Research Reports by Transparency Market Research:

Hyperpigmentation Disorder Treatment Market: The global hyperpigmentation disorder treatment market is anticipated to reach more than US$ 9.5 Bn by the end of 2031 at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2022 to 2031.

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) Treatment Market: The global chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) treatment market is anticipated to reach more than US$ 30.4 Bn by the end of 2031.

Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia Market: The global acute lymphoblastic leukemia market is anticipated to reach more than US$ 4.5 Bn by the end of 2031 at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2022 to 2031.

Oral Rehydration Solution [ORS] Market: The global oral rehydration solution (ORS) market is anticipated to reach more than US$ 6.71 Bn by 2031 at a CAGR of 9.9% from 2022 to 2031 at a CAGR of 9.9% from 2022 to 2031.

Electronic Health Records [EHR] Market: The global electronic health records (EHR) market is anticipated to reach more than US$ 50.3 Bn by the end of 2031 at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2022 to 2031.

Pharmaceutical Contract Sales Outsourcing [CSO] Market: The pharmaceutical contract sales outsourcing (CSO) market in North America is anticipated to reach more than US$ 5.2 Bn by the end of 2031 at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2022 to 2031.

Ophthalmic Drugs Market: The ophthalmic drugs market is expected to reach US$ 50.2 Bn by the end of 2031 at a CAGR of 6.83% from 2022 to 2031.

Homeopathic Products Market: The global homeopathic products market is anticipated to reach more than US$ 32.4 Bn by the end of 2031 at a CAGR of 11.6% from 2022 to 2031.

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyse information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit Our YouTube Channel and hit subscribe for Future Update - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: [email protected]

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1682871/TMR_Logo_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Transparency Market Research