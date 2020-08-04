Antibacterial Market Worth $17.2 Billion by 2027 - Key Players are BASF, DOW Chemical, E.I. DuPont, and Sumitomo Chemical Among Others

DUBLIN, Aug. 4, 2020 The "Antibacterial - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Antibacterial Market accounted for $10.83 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $17.26 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period.



Factors contributing to the growth of the market are the change in farming techniques & technologies and increasing instances of bacterial infections in crops. However, the growing instances of ecological toxicology are restraining the growth of the market.



Based on the form, the water-dispersible granule segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the properties such as greater stability, ease in handling during supply chain activities and convenience in usage in a large range of crops. Furthermore, the markets for water-dispersible granules are gradually growing due to ease in transportation and shipping in the form of solid packets.



By geography, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period due to the rise in demand for quality crops particularly in India, China and Japan. The countries in this region have observed an increase in the consumption of antibacterial, owing to the growing awareness among farmers related to the effects of bacterial infections on crop yields.



Some of the key players profiled in the Antibacterial Market include BASF SE, The DOW Chemical Company, E.I. DuPont De Nemours and Company, Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd, Bayer Cropscience AG, Syngenta AG, FMC Corporation, Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd., Nufarm Limited and Nippon Soda Co. Ltd.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019 2020, 2024 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company Profiling with detailed strategies, financials and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Impact of COVID-19



4 Porters Five Force Analysis



5 Global Antibacterial Market, By Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Copper-Based

5.3 Dithiocarbamate

5.4 Amide

5.5 Antibiotic

5.6 Triazole

5.7 Benzamide

5.8 Dicarboximide



6 Global Antibacterial Market, By Crop Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Fruits & Vegetables

6.2.1 Citrus Fruits

6.2.2 Cucurbits

6.2.3 Leafy Vegetables

6.2.4 Apples

6.2.5 Berries

6.2.6 Stone Fruits

6.3 Cereals & Grains

6.3.1 Corn

6.3.2 Wheat

6.3.3 Rice

6.3.4 Barley

6.3.5 Sorghum

6.3.6 Oats

6.4 Oilseeds & Pulses

6.4.1 Soybean

6.4.2 Cotton

6.4.3 Lentils

6.4.4 Alfalfa

6.5 Spices

6.6 Bulb Crops



7 Global Antibacterial Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Foliar Spray

7.3 Soil Treatment

7.4 Trunk Injection

7.5 Fluid Immersions



8 Global Antibacterial Market, By Form

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Water Dispersible Granule

8.3 Wettable Powder

8.4 Liquid



9 Global Antibacterial Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.3 Europe

9.4 Asia-Pacific

9.5 South America

9.6 Middle East & Africa



10 Key Developments

10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.3 New Product Launch

10.4 Expansions

10.5 Other Key Strategies



11 Company Profiling

11.1 BASF SE

11.2 The DOW Chemical Company

11.3 E.I. DuPont De Nemours and Company

11.4 Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.

11.5 Bayer Cropscience AG

11.6 Syngenta AG

11.7 FMC Corporation

11.8 Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd.

11.9 Nufarm Limited

11.10 Nippon Soda Co. Ltd.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u3uok7

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

