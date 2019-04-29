Antibiotic Market Analysis - New Opportunities Explored, High CAGR & ROI Anticipated Till 2028: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- World Antibiotic Market is estimated to grow at a substantial CAGR in the forecast period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe. "Antibiotics", also known as "Antimicrobials" and "Antibacterials", constitute a group of medicines used for checking contaminations caused by bacteria and certain parasites by hindering the development of microorganisms or killing them. The factors that propel the growth of the Antibiotic Market include growing investments in R&D by various biotech companies, rising cases of bacterial infections such as coughing, fever, inflammation, and diarrhea, favorable government initiatives. On the other hand, there are factors that may hamper the growth of the market including high cost of drugs.

Antibiotic Market may be explored by drug class, applications, and geography. Antibiotic Market may be explored by drug class as Penicillin's, Fluoroquinolones, Macrolides, Aminoglycosides, Carbapenems, Sulfonamides, Cephalosporins, and others. Antibiotic Market could be explored based on mechanism as Protein Synthesis Inhibitors, Cell Wall Synthesis Inhibitors, DNA Synthesis Inhibitors, Mycolic Acid Inhibitors, and RNA Synthesis Inhibitors. Antibiotic Market is categorized based on geography into North America, Latin America, Japan, Middle East and Africa, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, and Eastern Europe. Asia-Pacific accounted for the major share of the Antibiotic Market Size in 2017 and will continue to lead in the forecast period. The growth of this region is mainly attributed to occurrence of favorable regulatory reforms, several infectious diseases, and substantial demand for generic drugs.

The key players contributing in the robust growth of the Antibiotic Market comprise Astellas Pharma, Inc, Pfizer Inc., Roche, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., Novartis AG, Bayer HealthCare AG, Abbott Laboratories, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company, Ltd., Middlebrook Pharmaceuticals, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Daiichi Sankyo Company, Ltd., Kyorin Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., and Eli Lilly and Co. The leading companies are taking up partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and joint ventures in order to boost the inorganic growth of the industry. The report package World Antibiotic Markets to 2022 offers the most up-to-date industry data on the actual market situation, and future outlook for antibiotics in the world. Along with a global antibiotics market report, the package includes country reports from the following countries:

The research includes historical data from 2011 to 2017 and forecasts until 2022 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

