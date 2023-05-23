Antibiotics Global Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $49.6 Billion by 2027 at a 4.2% CAGR

DUBLIN, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Antibiotics: Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global market for antibiotics was valued at $39.2 billion in 2021. The market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.2% to reach $49.6 billion by the end of 2027.

The antibiotic market growth outlook is positive with significant growth potential for cell wall inhibitor and protein inhibitor antibiotic drugs. There is pressure on antibiotic drug manufacturers to offer antimicrobial resistant drugs at affordable prices.

At the same time, factors such as rising disposable incomes and increasing spending on healthcare in emerging markets, increasing grants from government agencies for antibiotic drugs R&D and rising incidence of infectious diseases are contributing to the growth of the market.



Pharmaceutical companies and governments are increasingly working together in partnerships and collaborations to provide funding and to implement incentive programs for the R&D of antibiotics. These partnerships provide financial and technical assistance across different clinical development phases.

Various programs, such as the Joint Programming Initiative on Antimicrobial Resistance (JPIAMR), the Innovative Medicines Initiative's (IMI's) New Drugs for Bad Bugs (ND4BB) program, Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority's (BARDA) Broad Spectrum Antimicrobials Program and Combating Antibiotic Resistant Bacteria Biopharmaceutical Accelerator (CARB-X), have been implemented for the development of novel antibiotics by focusing on R&D gaps.



Additionally, The Davos Declaration was signed in Jan. 2016 by more than 100 companies and trade associations (Allergan, AstraZeneca, GSK, Pfizer and Sanofi). This declaration focused on investments in R&D to meet public health needs, reducing the development of antimicrobial resistance and improving access to antibiotics.



Pharmaceutical companies are increasingly adopting 3D printing technology for the discovery and development of new antibiotics to reduce manufacturing costs and increase production efficiency. In 2018, a 3D-printed fluorescence imaging box (PFIbox) was developed by McMaster University's laboratory for antibiotics discovery. This box is capable of analyzing more than 6,000 samples of bacteria at a time and provides vital information on bacterial response.

The report segments the market for antibiotics based on product type, route of administration, application and geographical region. Based on product type, the market is segmented into cell wall inhibitors, protein inhibitors, DNA and other inhibitors (RNA, mycolic acid, folic acid). Based on route of administration, the market is segmented into oral and topical.

By geographical region, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and the Middle East and Africa. Detailed analysis of major countries (U.S., Germany, UK, Italy, France, Spain, Japan, China, India, Brazil, Mexico, GCC countries and South Africa) will be covered in the regional segment. For market estimates, data will be provided for 2021 as the base year, with estimates for 2022 and forecast value for 2027.

Report Includes

An overview of the global market for antibiotics within the pharmaceutical industry

Analyses of the global market trends, with data corresponding to market size for 2019-2022, estimates for 2023, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

Information on market growth drivers and opportunities, industry supply chain structure, regulatory developments, technological advancements, and demographic shifts shaping the overall antibiotics marketplace

Evaluation of market growth during the forecast period, and deep dive of market share analysis data basis of product type, product, route of administration, end-user, and geographical region

Country specific data and analysis for the U.S., Germany , the U.K., Italy , France , Spain , Japan , China , India , Brazil , Mexico , GCC countries and South Africa

, the U.K., , , , , , , , , GCC countries and Identification of the companies best positioned to meet the global market demand for antibiotic drugs on the basis of their proprietary technologies, M&A deals, collaborations, JVs and other strategic alliances

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2022 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $40.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $49.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.2 % Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Chapter 4 Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Growth Driven by Antibiotics

Rising Elder Population and Infection Rate

Increasing Hospital-Acquired Infections

Improved Awareness

Market Restraints

Antibiotic-Resistant Infections

Generics

Declining R&D Investment

Side Effects of Antibiotics

Market Opportunities

Market Expansion

Novel Antibacterial Agents

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown, by Product

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown, by Route of Administration

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown, by Region

Chapter 8 Impact of Covid-19 on the Pharmaceutical Industry

Chapter 9 Clinical Developments and Pipeline Products

Chapter 10 Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 11 Regulatory Scenario

Chapter 12 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 13 Company Profiles

Chapter 14 Appendix: Acronyms

Companies Mentioned

Abbott

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Johnson & Johnson

Merck & Co. Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi

Viatris Inc.

