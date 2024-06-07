Antibiotics Market size is set to grow by USD 16.63 billion from 2024-2028, Rising prevalence of infectious diseases boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global antibiotics market size is estimated to grow by USD 16.63 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 5.67% during the forecast period. Rising prevalence of infectious diseases is driving market growth, with a trend towards strategic alliances and mergers and acquisitions (M and A). However, development of antibiotic-resistant strains poses a challenge. Key market players include Abbott Laboratories, AbbVie Inc., Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc., Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd., Astellas Pharma Inc., Aurobindo Pharma Ltd., Bayer AG, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Flynn Pharma Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Incepta Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Lupin Ltd., Mayne Pharma Group Ltd., Melinta Therapeutics LLC, Merck KGaA, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi SA, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd..

Antibiotics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.67% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 16631.3 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.28 Regional analysis Asia, North America, Europe, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution Asia at 42% Key countries US, China, India, UK, and Japan Key companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, AbbVie Inc., Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc., Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd., Astellas Pharma Inc., Aurobindo Pharma Ltd., Bayer AG, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Flynn Pharma Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Incepta Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Lupin Ltd., Mayne Pharma Group Ltd., Melinta Therapeutics LLC, Merck KGaA, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi SA, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

The antibiotics market experiences growth through strategic alliances, such as licensing and collaboration agreements. These arrangements facilitate co-development and commercialization of drugs in various regions, utilizing combined technical expertise and regulatory experience. Co-development deals also provide financial support and liability cost reduction.

Mergers and acquisitions (M&A) expand market reach and enhance product portfolios, increasing drug exposure in diverse regions. Smaller companies benefit from these agreements, securing resources for drug development and commercialization in different markets. For instance, Abbott's expansion in India in 2023 for two access antibiotics and two antifungals on the WHO's essential medicines list underscores this trend.

The antibiotics market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing prevalence of bacterial infections. Pathogenic bacteria are becoming increasingly resistant to traditional antibiotics, leading to the development of new antibiotics with improved efficacy. Infectious diseases such as pneumonia, urinary tract infections, and skin infections continue to be major indications for antibiotic use. The market is also driven by the rising demand for injectable antibiotics and the increasing use of antibiotics in animal health.

Additionally, the market is witnessing the entry of new players and the launch of new antibiotics, making it a dynamic and competitive space. The use of biocides and antimicrobial peptides is also gaining popularity as potential alternatives to traditional antibiotics. Overall, the antibiotics market is expected to continue its growth trajectory in the coming years.

The antibiotics market faces challenges due to the rise of multidrug-resistant microbes. These microbes develop resistance to antibiotics, often due to misprescription or incorrect usage by individuals. Additionally, overuse in livestock and animal husbandry contributes to this issue. As a result, commonly used antibiotics become ineffective, decreasing market acceptance and growth during the forecast period.

The antibiotics market faces several challenges in the pharmaceutical industry. Bioproducts and biopharmaceuticals, such as biosimilars and biologics, play a significant role. The creation and implementation of new technologies, like microbial discovery and gene editing, are crucial. However, the increasing resistance to antibiotics is a major concern.

Regulations, such as FDA requirements and European Medicines Agency guidelines, add complexity. Additionally, the high cost of research and development, as well as the need for long-term investment, pose challenges. The market requires innovative solutions to overcome these hurdles and ensure the production of effective antibiotics.

Product 1.1 Broad-spectrum antibiotics

1.2 Narrow-spectrum antibiotics Route Of Administration 2.1 Intravenous

2.2 Oral

2.3 Others Geography 3.1 Asia

3.2 North America

3.3 Europe

3.4 Rest of World (ROW)

1.1 Broad-spectrum antibiotics- The antibiotics market is driven by the widespread use of broad-spectrum antibiotics due to their effectiveness against various microorganisms. These drugs are essential in cases where bacteria do not respond to narrow-spectrum drugs or when the infecting agent is unknown. Broad-spectrum antibiotics, such as amoxicillin, levofloxacin, gatifloxacin, streptomycin, tetracycline, and chloramphenicol, offer a wide range of therapeutic benefits. The market's growth is fueled by the rising prevalence of bacterial infections in underdeveloped and developing regions, where sanitation is poor and waste disposal is improper. The affordability of generic broad-spectrum antibiotics in these regions further boosts market value.

The Antibiotics Market encompasses a wide range of pharmaceutical products designed to combat various bacterial infections caused by pathogenic bacteria. These infections can manifest in various forms, including skin infections, urinary tract infections, septicemia, gastrointestinal infections, and respiratory infections. Antibacterial drugs serve as the primary defense against these microorganisms, with broad-spectrum antibiotics capable of targeting a broad range of bacterial strains and narrow-spectrum antibiotics focusing on specific types.

However, the emergence of multi-drug resistant bacteria and antibiotic resistance poses a significant challenge to the effectiveness of current antibiotics. Clinical trials are ongoing to develop new antibiotics and antimicrobial agents to address this issue. Some commonly used antibiotics include Cephalosporin, Penicillin, Macrolides, Tetracycline, Microlides, Suifonamides, Fluoroquinolones, and Aminoglycosides.

The antibiotics market encompasses the production, distribution, and sale of antibiotic drugs used to treat various bacterial infections. These medications work by inhibiting the growth of bacteria or eliminating them entirely. The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of bacterial infections, rising healthcare expenditures, and technological advancements in antibiotic research and development.

Antibiotics are used to treat a wide range of infections, including respiratory, gastrointestinal, urinary tract, and skin infections. The market is segmented based on antibiotic classes, such as penicillins, cephalosporins, macrolides, and tetracyclines, among others. The global antibiotics market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years due to the increasing burden of bacterial infections and the development of new antibiotics to combat antibiotic resistance.

