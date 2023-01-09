Antibiotics market to grow by 5.11% Y-O-Y from 2022 to 2023: Rising prevalence of infectious diseases will drive growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Antibiotics market insights -

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Antibiotics Market 2023-2027

Vendors : 15+, Including Abbott Laboratories, AbbVie Inc., Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc., Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd, Astellas Pharma Inc., Aurobindo Pharma Ltd., Bayer AG, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Flynn Pharma Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Incepta Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Johnson and Johnson, Lupin Ltd., Mayne Pharma Group Ltd., Melinta Therapeutics LLC, Merck KGaA, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi SA, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. among others

: 15+, Including Abbott Laboratories, AbbVie Inc., Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc., Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd, Astellas Pharma Inc., Aurobindo Pharma Ltd., Bayer AG, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Flynn Pharma Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Incepta Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Johnson and Johnson, Lupin Ltd., Mayne Pharma Group Ltd., Melinta Therapeutics LLC, Merck KGaA, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi SA, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. among others Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: Product (broad-spectrum antibiotics and narrow-spectrum antibiotics), route of administration (intravenous, oral, and others), and geography ( Asia , North America , Europe , and Rest of World).

To understand more about the antibiotics market, request a sample report

The antibiotics market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

Why Buy?

Add credibility to strategy

Analyzes competitor's offerings

Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio- Buy the Report

In 2017, the antibiotics market was valued at USD 40,633.93 million. From a regional perspective, Asia held the largest market share, valued at USD 14,893.29 million. The antibiotics market size is estimated to grow by USD 17,066.66 million from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 6.07% according to Technavio.

Antibiotics market - Customer landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

For highlights on customer landscape analysis, download a sample!

Global antibiotics market - Vendor insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including -

AbbVie Inc: The company offers HUMIRA antibiotics drug which is designed to reduce pain and swelling.

The company offers HUMIRA antibiotics drug which is designed to reduce pain and swelling. Astellas Pharma Inc: The company offers XTANDI which is designed as a prescription medicine to treat men with prostate cancer issues.

The company offers XTANDI which is designed as a prescription medicine to treat men with prostate cancer issues. Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd: The company offers Aggrastat antibiotic medicine which is designed to treat the symptoms of blood clots and heart attack issues.

Global antibiotics market – Market dynamics

Major drivers-

Rising prevalence of infectious diseases

Growing awareness of various diseases and their treatment

Special regulatory designations

KEY challenges –

Development of antibiotic-resistant strains

Entry of generics

The limited interest of pharmaceutical companies in investing in antibiotic research activities

Drivers, & Challenges have an impact on market dynamics and can impact businesses. Find some insights from a sample report !

What are the key data covered in this antibiotics market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the antibiotics market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the antibiotics market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the antibiotics market across Asia , North America , Europe , and Rest of World (ROW)

, , , and Rest of World (ROW) A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of antibiotics market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

Anti-inflammatory Therapeutics Market by Application, Drug Class, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027: The anti-inflammatory therapeutics market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 39.32 billion. The unmet need for safer biologics for RA is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the loss of patents may impede market growth.

Anti-obesity Drugs Market by Type, Drug Class, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027: The anti-obesity drugs market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.5% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 13,693.43 million. The growing obese population is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as limited reimbursement for anti-obesity drugs may impede the market growth.

Antibiotics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 163 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.07% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 17066.66 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.11 Regional analysis Asia, North America, Europe, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution Asia at 41% Key countries US, UK, China, India, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, AbbVie Inc., Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc., Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd, Astellas Pharma Inc., Aurobindo Pharma Ltd., Bayer AG, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Flynn Pharma Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Incepta Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Johnson and Johnson, Lupin Ltd., Mayne Pharma Group Ltd., Melinta Therapeutics LLC, Merck KGaA, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi SA, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Health Care" Research Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Route of Administration



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global antibiotics market 2022 - 2027

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global antibiotics market 2022 - 2027 ($ million)

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2022 - 2027

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2022 - 2027 ($ million)

4.3 Route of administration Segment Analysis 2022 - 2027

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Route of administration Segment 2022 - 2027 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2022 - 2027

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2022 - 2027 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2022 - 2027

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2022 - 2027 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Product

6.3 Broad-spectrum antibiotics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Broad-spectrum antibiotics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Broad-spectrum antibiotics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Broad-spectrum antibiotics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Broad-spectrum antibiotics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Narrow-spectrum antibiotics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Narrow-spectrum antibiotics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Narrow-spectrum antibiotics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Narrow-spectrum antibiotics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Narrow-spectrum antibiotics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Route of Administration

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 43: Chart on Route of Administration - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Route of Administration - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Route of Administration

Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by Route of Administration



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by Route of Administration

7.3 Intravenous - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 47: Chart on Intravenous - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Intravenous - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Chart on Intravenous - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Intravenous - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Oral - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Oral - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Oral - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Oral - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Oral - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Market opportunity by Route of Administration

Exhibit 59: Market opportunity by Route of Administration ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 60: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 61: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 63: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 65: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 66: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 69: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 77: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 78: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 79: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 80: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 81: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 82: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 83: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 93: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 94: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 95: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 96: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 101: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 102: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 103: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 104: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 105: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 106: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 107: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Abbott Laboratories

Exhibit 108: Abbott Laboratories - Overview



Exhibit 109: Abbott Laboratories - Business segments



Exhibit 110: Abbott Laboratories - Key news



Exhibit 111: Abbott Laboratories - Key offerings



Exhibit 112: Abbott Laboratories - Segment focus

12.4 AbbVie Inc.

Exhibit 113: AbbVie Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 114: AbbVie Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 115: AbbVie Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 116: AbbVie Inc. - Key offerings

12.5 Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd

Exhibit 117: Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd - Overview



Exhibit 118: Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd - Business segments



Exhibit 119: Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd - Key offerings



Exhibit 120: Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd - Segment focus

12.6 Astellas Pharma Inc.

Exhibit 121: Astellas Pharma Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 122: Astellas Pharma Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 123: Astellas Pharma Inc. - Key offerings

12.7 Aurobindo Pharma Ltd.

Exhibit 124: Aurobindo Pharma Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 125: Aurobindo Pharma Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 126: Aurobindo Pharma Ltd. - Key offerings

12.8 Bayer AG

Exhibit 127: Bayer AG - Overview



Exhibit 128: Bayer AG - Business segments



Exhibit 129: Bayer AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 130: Bayer AG - Segment focus

12.9 F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

Exhibit 131: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 132: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 133: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 134: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 135: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Segment focus

12.10 GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Exhibit 136: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Overview



Exhibit 137: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 138: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 139: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Segment focus

12.11 Incepta Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Exhibit 140: Incepta Pharmaceuticals Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 141: Incepta Pharmaceuticals Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 142: Incepta Pharmaceuticals Ltd. - Key offerings

12.12 Johnson and Johnson

Exhibit 143: Johnson and Johnson - Overview



Exhibit 144: Johnson and Johnson - Business segments



Exhibit 145: Johnson and Johnson - Key news



Exhibit 146: Johnson and Johnson - Key offerings



Exhibit 147: Johnson and Johnson - Segment focus

12.13 Lupin Ltd.

Exhibit 148: Lupin Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 149: Lupin Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 150: Lupin Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 151: Lupin Ltd. - Key offerings

12.14 Mayne Pharma Group Ltd.

Exhibit 152: Mayne Pharma Group Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 153: Mayne Pharma Group Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 154: Mayne Pharma Group Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 155: Mayne Pharma Group Ltd. - Segment focus

12.15 Merck KGaA

Exhibit 156: Merck KGaA - Overview



Exhibit 157: Merck KGaA - Business segments



Exhibit 158: Merck KGaA - Key news



Exhibit 159: Merck KGaA - Key offerings



Exhibit 160: Merck KGaA - Segment focus

12.16 Pfizer Inc.

Exhibit 161: Pfizer Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 162: Pfizer Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 163: Pfizer Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 164: Pfizer Inc. - Key offerings

12.17 Sanofi SA

Exhibit 165: Sanofi SA - Overview



Exhibit 166: Sanofi SA - Business segments



Exhibit 167: Sanofi SA - Key news



Exhibit 168: Sanofi SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 169: Sanofi SA - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 170: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 171: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 172: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 173: Research methodology



Exhibit 174: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 175: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 176: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio