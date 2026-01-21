Antibodies Inc. Launches Recombinant Guinea Pig RBPMS Antibody (OTI3B7-GP) for Reproducible Retinal Research

DAVIS, Calif., Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Antibodies Inc., a leading supplier of validated life science research reagents, today announced the availability of its Recombinant Guinea Pig RBPMS Antibody (Clone OTI3B7-GP, Cat. No. 1834-RBPMS)—a next-generation antibody designed to deliver superior reproducibility, specificity, and performance in retinal ganglion cell (RGC) research.

Developed under the PhosphoSolutions brand, the recombinant Guinea Pig RBPMS Antibody continues a legacy of high-performance neuroscience reagents while benefiting from Antibodies Inc.'s expanded validation, manufacturing, and global distribution infrastructure. This new recombinant mAb replaces the formerly available guinea pig polyclonal RBPMS Antibody (Cat. No. 1832-RBPMS).

RBPMS (RNA Binding Protein with Multiple Splicing) has emerged as the gold-standard marker for identifying retinal ganglion cells, supporting accurate cell identification and quantification in vision and neurodegeneration research. While guinea pig polyclonal antibodies have historically been valuable for multiplex immunofluorescence, traditional formats are limited by lot-to-lot variability and finite supply.

Our Recombinant Guinea Pig RBPMS Antibody (OTI3B7-GP) addresses these limitations through recombinant engineering, eliminating lot-to-lot variability and supply constraints. The antibody combines the well-validated antigen-binding region of the OTI3B7 clone with a guinea pig IgG constant region, enabling efficient multiplexing alongside mouse and rabbit antibodies while delivering long-term consistency.

Key benefits include:

Recombinant RBPMS Antibody for retinal ganglion cell identification

Guinea Pig format for advanced multiplex immunolabeling

Clone OTI3B7-GP with defined amino acid sequence

Animal-free, serum-free production

Lot-to-lot reproducibility for longitudinal and multi-site studies

The antibody has been validated for immunohistochemistry (IHC) and Western blotting, providing clear and specific labeling of retinal ganglion cells in mammalian tissue samples.

The launch further reflects Antibodies Inc.'s commitment to supporting scientific discovery through a growing portfolio of specialized research brands.

Available Now

The Recombinant Guinea Pig RBPMS Antibody (OTI3B7-GP, 1834-RBPMS) is available now through Antibodies Inc. and authorized global distributors.

About Antibodies Inc.

Antibodies Inc. provides researchers worldwide with rigorously validated antibodies, recombinant proteins, ELISA kits, and custom services. Through a growing portfolio of specialized brands—including PhosphoSolutions—Antibodies Inc. delivers reproducible tools that accelerate discovery across neuroscience, cell biology, and translational research.

