Antibody Discovery: Services and Platforms Market (2nd Edition), 2018-2028

Given the increasing focus on personalized medicine, biologics have established a strong foothold in the pharmaceutical industry. Owing to several beneficial features, such as high specificity, and a favorable safety profile, antibody based pharmacological interventions presently represent the largest class of biologics, with 79 molecules approved till date and over 200 molecules in the preclinical / discovery stages. It is worth mentioning that the research and development efforts associated with antibody-based therapeutics have significantly paced up in 2017; this momentum is projected to continue over the coming several years. In fact, in 2017, more than 10 monoclonal antibodies were approved by the FDA and EMA. Additionally, close to 20 monoclonal antibodies are currently being evaluated in late stages of clinical development. In addition to monoclonal antibodies, other novel antibody-based therapeutics, such as bispecific antibodies, antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) and antibody fragments, are steadily gaining traction.



The discovery of antibodies is a long, arduous and cost intensive process. As a result, many biopharmaceutical developers are opting to outsource such operations. Modern contract research organizations (CROs), offering antibody discovery services, claim to have novel and advanced technologies to support players developing antibody-based products in their early stage research requirements. Additionally, there are a number of companies that have developed proprietary antibody discovery platforms and have made them available to drug developers. In-licensing the technology of such players for use in drug discovery operations is considered a viable business strategy, offering both time and cost related benefits to drug / therapy developers. As the demand for such therapeutic / diagnostic products increases, the opportunity for contract service provides and technology developers is also anticipated to grow in the foreseen future.



The 'Antibody Discovery: Services and Platforms (2nd Edition), 2018-2028' report provides an extensive study on the current market landscape and future outlook of companies offering antibody discovery services and platforms. Amongst various elements, the report includes:

• A detailed assessment of the current market landscape of companies offering antibody drug discovery services, including information on their geographical location, types of services offered (antigen designing, hit generation, lead selection, and lead optimization / and lead characterization), antibody generation methods (hybridoma based, library based, single cell based, transgenic animal based, wild type animal based and others), purpose of antibody discovery (therapeutic and diagnostic) and animal models used (rabbits, rats, mouse, llamas, chicken and others).

• An in-depth analysis of antibody platform providers, featuring information on their geographical location, antibody generation methods (hybridoma based, library based, single cell based, transgenic animal based, wild type animal based and others), type of antibodies discovered (ADCs, antibody fragments, bispecific antibodies, monoclonal antibodies and others), and animal models used (transgenic mice, rabbits, llamas and others).

• A comprehensive benchmark analysis, highlighting the key focus areas of small, mid-sized and large sized companies, comparing their existing capabilities within and beyond their respective peer groups, and providing a means for stakeholders to identify ways to gain a competitive edge in the industry.

• A comparative landscape of service providers, highlighting the most important companies within North America, Europe and Asia Pacific, based on number of discovery services offered, number of discovery methods available, number of subject specific agreements signed, the company's experience and size of employee base.

• An insightful 2X2 competitiveness analysis of various antibody discovery platforms (segregated into three peer groups, namely library based method, transgenic mice, single cell based method), highlighting popular products based on the library size of the platform, types of antibody discovered, need for humanization, platform-specific collaborations established per year, therapeutic areas addressed and supplier power (in terms of experience of the company).

• Comprehensive profiles of antibody discovery service and platform providers, featuring information on the location of their headquarters, year of establishment, antibody discovery service / platform portfolio, recent developments and a comprehensive future outlook.

• A case study on antibody humanization and affinity maturation, including an exemplary list of players that are presently offering such services and platforms, a publication analysis highlighting the research trends related to this field and a detailed discussion on other affiliated trends, key drivers and challenges, under a comprehensive SWOT framework.

• An analysis of the partnerships that have been established in the recent past, covering research collaborations, licensing agreements (related to both technology platforms and service providers), product development, service agreements, merger / acquisitions and others forms of collaborations.

• An analysis of investments received by the service and platform providers, featuring details of capital raised via seed financing, venture capital financing, IPOs, debt financing and grants / awards, by companies that are operating within this domain.

• A discussion on the upcoming opportunities (such as novel antibody therapeutics, innovative technologies and other future opportunities) in the field of drug discovery that are likely to impact the future evolution of this market over the coming years.



One of the key objectives of the report was to understand the primary growth drivers and estimate the future size of the market. We have provided insights on the likely evolution of the market in different regions, including North America, Europe, China and the rest of the world. In addition, we have provided the likely distribution of the opportunity across the various steps involved in antibody discovery (antigen designing, hit generation, lead selection, lead optimization and lead characterization), antibody discovery methods (hybridoma based, library based, single cell based, transgenic animal based, wild type animal based and others), and the nature of antibody generated (chimeric, humanized and fully human). In addition, we have estimated the future opportunity for platform providers in term of the likely licensing deal structures and the agreements that are expected to be signed in the foreseen future. The opinions and insights presented in this study were influenced by inputs solicited via a comprehensive survey and discussions conducted with several key players in this domain. The report features detailed transcripts of interviews held with the following industry stakeholders:

• Aaron Sato (Chief Scientific Officer, LakePharma)

• Christel Iffland (Vice President, Ligand Pharmaceuticals)

• Chun-Nan Chen (Chief Executive Officer and Chief Scientific Officer, Single Cell Technology)

• Debra Valsamis (Business Development Associate, Antibody Solutions)

• Garren Hilow (Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Abveris)

• Giles Day (Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Distributed Bio)

• Ignacio Pino (President and Chief Executive Officer, CDI Laboratories)

• Jeng Her (Chief Executive Officer, AP Biosciences)

• Kevin Heyries (Co-Founder and Lead of Business Development Strategy, AbCellera)

• Nalini Ghag- Motwani (President and Founding Chief Scientist, BioSavita)

• Sanjiban K Banerjee (Director, AbGenics Life Sciences)

• Thomas Schirrmann (Chief Executive Officer and General Manager, YUMAB)



All actual figures have been sourced and analyzed from publicly available information forums and inputs from primary research. Financial figures mentioned in this report are in USD, unless otherwise specified.



The data presented in this report has been gathered via secondary and primary research. For all our projects, we conduct interviews / surveys with experts in the area (academia, industry, medical practice and other associations) to solicit their opinions on emerging trends in the market. This is primarily useful for us to draw out our own opinion on how the market will evolve across different regions and segments. Where possible, the available data has been checked for accuracy from multiple sources of information.



The secondary sources of information include:

• Annual reports

• Investor presentations

• SEC filings

• Industry databases

• News releases from company websites

• Government policy documents

• Industry analysts' views



Chapter 2 provides an executive summary of the insights captured in our research. It offers a high-level view on the current state of the antibody discovery services and platforms market and its likely evolution in the mid-long term.



Chapter 3 provides a general overview of antibodies with information on their historical background, structure, isotypes, mechanism of action and applications. It also provides details on the different types of antibodies, namely, monoclonal, bispecific and polyclonal antibodies.



Chapter 4 features information on the antibody discovery process and the various methods used in the discovery of such therapeutic biomolecules. It also includes a comparison of the different antibody discovery methods that are currently available. Additionally, the chapter provides insights on the gradual shift in development trends of monoclonal antibodies over the last three decades, tracking the transition from fully murine to fully human product variants.



Chapter 5 includes a comprehensive market landscape analysis of companies that offer antibody discovery services and / or have proprietary discovery platforms. For antibody discovery service providers, the chapter presents detailed analyses on the basis of their geographical location, types of services offered (antigen designing, hit generation, lead selection, and lead optimization and lead characterization), antibody generation methods (hybridoma based, library based, single cell based, transgenic animal based, wild type animal based and others), purpose of antibody discovery (therapeutic and diagnostic) and animal models used (rabbits, rats, mouse, llamas, chicken and others). For antibody discovery platform providers, the chapter includes analyses based on geographical location, antibody generation methods (hybridoma based, library based, single cell based, transgenic animal based, wild type animal based and others), types of antibodies discovered (ADCs, antibody fragments, bispecific antibodies, monoclonal antibodies and others), and animal models used (transgenic mice, rabbits, llamas and others). Additionally, it contains a list of companies that have developed proprietary antibody discovery platforms / technologies to cater to their in-house discovery needs.



Chapter 6 presents a benchmark analysis of all the service providers engaged in this domain. It highlights the capabilities of the various companies in terms of their expertise across antibody discovery, enabling players to compare their existing capabilities within and beyond their respective peer groups and to identify opportunities to become more competitive in the industry.



Chapter 7 provides a comparative landscape of the service providers based on various parameters, such as the number of antibody discovery services offered, number of methods used for the discovery of antibodies, number of collaborations established in the recent past specifically focusing on the discovery and generation of antibodies, company size and experience. Based on the aforementioned analysis, the chapter highlights the most active players within North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, in a 2X2 matrix.



Chapter 8 provides detailed profiles of some of the important players, based in different geographies, which are actively engaged in providing antibody discovery services to biopharmaceutical companies. Each company profile includes a brief overview of the company, financial information (if available), details on antibody discovery services and novel antibody discovery technology / platforms, and a comprehensive future outlook.



Chapter 9 features a comprehensive 2X2 analysis offering a comparative summary of all the technology platforms that we came across during our research. The analysis compares the aforementioned platforms within four groups [A] library-based technologies [B] transgenic mice-based technology platforms, [C] single cell-based technologies and [D] others. The platforms were compared based on the library size of the platform, types of antibodies discovered, need for humanization, platform-specific collaborations established per year, therapeutic areas addressed and supplier power (in terms of experience of the company).



Chapter 10 provides detailed profiles of some of the important players, based in different geographies, which are actively providing access / licenses to their antibody discovery technology / platform to biopharmaceutical companies. Each company profile includes a brief overview of the company, financial information (if available), details on antibody discovery technology / platforms and a comprehensive future outlook.



Chapter 11 features an analysis of the various collaborations and partnerships that have been inked amongst players in this market. We have also discussed the different partnership models (including research collaborations, licensing agreements (related to both technology platforms and service providers), product development, service agreements and merger / acquisitions) and the most common forms of deals / agreements that have been established in the period between 2011 to 2018.



Chapter 12 presents details on various investments received by the companies that are engaged in this domain. It also includes a detailed analysis of the funding instances that have taken place in the period January 2009 to May 2018, highlighting the growing interest of the venture capital community and other strategic investors, in this domain.



Chapter 13 presents a comprehensive market forecast analysis, highlighting the future potential of the antibody discovery services domain till the year 2028. It features the likely distribution of the upcoming opportunity across [A] key geographies, namely North America, Europe (Germany, Switzerland, UK, France, Belgium and the rest of the Europe), Asia Pacific and rest of the world, [B] steps involved in antibody discovery (antigen designing, hit generation, lead selection, lead optimization and lead characterization), [C] antibody discovery methods (phage display, hybridoma, transgenic animal based, yeast display, single cell based and others), and [D] the nature of antibody generated (murine, chimeric, humanized and fully human). In addition, we have provided a view on the likely upfront and milestone payments to be made in the licensing deals signed or planned with the focus on antibody discovery.



Chapter 14 provides detailed profiles on the top five therapeutic antibody products, which have generated the highest sales till 2017. Each profile covers information on the drug overview, historical sales, and discovery process and methods. The chapter provides information on Humira®, Rituxan®, Herceptin®, Remicade® and Avastin®.



Chapter 15 features a case study on antibody humanization and affinity maturation, highlighting the importance of these methods in the process of antibody discovery and development. The chapter presents an exemplary list of key players along with information on location of these companies, their expertise across antibody humanization and / or affinity maturation, the methodology adopted for providing such services and the revenue / business models used by the players involved in this domain. In addition, chapter presents a publication analysis representing the recent trends in research on antibody humanization across various academic institutes, highlighting the ongoing innovation in this domain. Further, the report features a detailed SWOT analysis, which elaborates on the various drivers and challenges that are likely to influence the activities of players engaged in this domain.



Chapter 16 provides an overview of future growth opportunities associated with the field of antibody discovery. The chapter discusses the upcoming antibody therapeutics and technologies, which are being developed / adopted by the antibody drug discovery service and platform providers that are likely to have a notable influence on the industry's evolution over the coming decade.



Chapter 17 presents the insights generated from a detailed survey, wherein we invited multiple stakeholders involved in providing antibody discovery services and platforms. The participants, who were primarily Directors / CXO level representatives of their respective companies, helped us develop a deeper understanding on the nature of their services and the associated commercial potential.



Chapter 18 is a collection of interview transcripts of the discussions held with key stakeholders in this market. In this chapter, we have presented the details of our conversations with (in alphabetical order of person name) Aaron Sato (Chief Scientific Officer, LakePharma), Christel Iffland (Vice President, Ligand Pharmaceuticals), Chun-Nan Chen (Chief Executive Officer and Chief Scientific Officer, Single Cell Technology), Debra Valsamis (Business Development Associate, Antibody Solutions), Garren Hilow (Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Abveris), Giles Day (Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Distributed Bio), Ignacio Pino (President and CEO, CDI Laboratories), Jeng Her (CEO, AP Biosciences), Kevin Heyries (Co-Founder and Lead of Business Development Strategy, AbCellera), Nalini Ghag- Motwani (President and Founding Chief Scientist, BioSavita), Sanjiban K Banerjee (Director, AbGenics Life Sciences), , and Thomas Schirrmann (CEO and General Manager, YUMAB).



Chapter 19 is an appendix, which provides tabulated data and numbers for all the figures included in the report.



Chapter 20 is an appendix, which contains the list of companies and organizations mentioned in the report.



1. During our research, we identified over 70 players that are actively involved in providing antibody discovery services. It is worth highlighting that over 10 companies claim to be capable of offering services across all the steps of the antibody discovery process (antigen designing, hit generation, lead selection and, lead optimization and characterization services). These are (in alphabetical order) Aragen Bioscience, AvantGen, G&P Biosciences, Integral Molecular, IONTAS, LakePharma, WuXi AppTec, Creative BioStructure, Sino Biological, AP Biosciences and ModiQuest Research (acquired by ImmunoPrecise Antibodies).

2. Majority of the companies (39) use library-based methods for antibody discovery. Other methods that are being used include (in decreasing order of number of companies), hybridoma method (29), transgenic animal-based methods (16) and single cell-based methods (15).

3. Several companies have developed proprietary drug discovery platforms, and are monetizing their efforts by actively out-licensing them to drug developers, CROs and academic institutes. During the course of our study, we identified more than 40 such players. Of these, around 49% are headquartered in North America; examples include (in alphabetical order, no selection criteria) AbCellera, Ablexis, Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Single Cell Technology and TRIANNI. On the other hand, close to 40% of such companies are based in Europe, while the remaining operate out of the Asia Pacific region and rest of the world. Examples of platform providers based in the Europe and Asia Pacific include (in alphabetical order, no selection criteria) AIMM Therapeutics, ACYTE Biotech, BioInvent, Genmab, Harbour BioMed, Heptares Therapeutics, Isogenica, Kymab, Neurimmune and MOLCURE.

4. Over 300 strategic partnerships were forged between drug developers and CROs and / or technology providers during the period 2011-2018. It is worth mentioning that most of these partnerships were research collaborations (31%); this is indicative of the extensive research activity focused on discovering novel antibodies-based product candidates. Technology licensing and product development agreements were the second most popular partnership model, each representing 29% of the total number of deals. Prominent contract services and platform providers that have entered into multiple partnerships include (in alphabetical order) Adimab, Ligand Pharmaceuticals, TRIANNI, Genmab, AbCellera, Crystal Bioscience, MAB Discovery, AbCellera and Isogenica.

5. Over USD 2.6 billion, across 101 funding instances, has been invested in this market. Since 2009, we came across several grants, venture capital funding rounds and public offerings through which capital has been invested in companies in this market. Examples of players that have managed to secure significant capital investments in the period between 2009 and 2018 include (in alphabetical order) argenx, Akeso Biopharma, Kymab, Neurimmune, Sorrento Therapeutics and Zebra Biologics. Further, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, OrbiMed Advisors, Google Ventures, Legend Star Capital, Polaris Venture Partners, SV Life Sciences and Wellcome Trust emerged as prominent investors, in terms of their participation in the maximum number of funding instances in the given time period.

6. Driven by the rising demand for targeted therapies and innovation in antibody discovery methods, we expect the antibody discovery services market to be worth over USD 2 billion in 2018 and steadily rise in the coming years. With respect to antibody discovery methods, we believe that transgenic animal based method is likely to grow at a faster rate as compared to the established methods such as phage display and hybridoma methods.

7. The major share (over 80%) of revenues is anticipated to be distributed between North America and Europe; however, we believe that certain Asian countries, such as China, are likely to grow at faster rate (CAGR of 8.8%) as compared to other regions over the coming decade; this is attributed to the availability of skilled manpower, lower labor costs and a less stringent regulatory environment.

8. The sustained growth is also expected to result in lucrative monetizing opportunities for platform providers as they compete for a share within the USD 3 billion licensing deal revenues over the coming decade (in the form of upfront and milestone payments).



