Antibody Drug Conjugate - Competitive Landscape 2023 Study: Featuring Coverage on 180+ Companies and 300+ Drugs

This "Antibody Drug Conjugate- Competitive landscape, 2023" report provides comprehensive insights about 180+ companies and 300+ drugs in Antibody Drug Conjugate Competitive landscape. It covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.



Antibody Drug Conjugate: Overview



Antibody-drug conjugates (ADC) are one of the fastest growing anticancer drugs. This approach comprises a mAb conjugated to the cytotoxic payload via a chemical linker that directed toward a target antigen expressed on the cancer cell surface, reducing systemic exposure and therefore toxicity. ADCs are complex molecules that require careful attention to various components. Selection of an appropriate target, an mAb, cytotoxic payload, and the manner in which the antibody is linked to the payload are key determinants of the safety and efficacy of ADCs. Antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) is a new emerging class of highly potent pharmaceutical drugs, which is a great combination of chemotherapy and immunotherapy. The concept of ADC was first presented by the German physician and scientist Paul Ehrlich almost 100 years before. One of the most important aspects of ADC development for cancer is the identification of the unique antigenic target of the mAb component. There are 328 unique antigens used in antibody-based therapy as a target.

The selected antigen needs to fulfill several requirements. First, the target antigen needs to have high expression in the tumor and no or low expression in the healthy cell. Second, the target antigen should be displayed on the surface of the tumor cell to be available to the circulated mAb. Third, the target antigen should possess internalization properties as it will facilitate the ADC to transport into the cell, which will in turn enhance the efficacy of the cytotoxic agent. In ADCs, the most targeted antigens are ERBB2, CD19, CD33, CD22, and MSLN (mesothelin). In addition, over 50 different known antigens have been used in ADC as a target. However, previous studies showed that some tumor antigens also show low expression in the normal cell. The idea behind ADCs is the optimal delivery of a highly potent payload to its target using a specific carrier. Administration of ADCs is done intravenously into the bloodstream to avoid gastric acid and proteolytic enzyme degradation of the mAb.

Ideally, exclusive expression of the target antigens on tumor cells, but not on normal cells, is the prerequisite for the mAb component of ADCs to find and bind to it. Upon recognition and attaching to its target, internalization of the ADC-antigen complex into the cell takes place via receptor-mediated endocytosis. Internalization takes place via three different routes: (i) clathrin-mediated endocytosis (the major route of intracellular uptake of ADCs), (ii) caveolae-mediated endocytosis, and (iii) pinocytosis. The rate and efficiency of the ADC-antigen complex to be internalized depends on the type of target and the cytotoxic compounds. Insufficient affinity (Kd > 10 nmol/L), in case of low binding affinity that does not result in binding to the receptor, may result in inefficient internalization leading to the off-target release of ADC and therefore results in systemic toxicity.



In April 2023 , Mythic Therapeutics, announced preclinical data highlighting the potential of MYTX-011, its investigational cMET-targeting ADC, for treating a broader range of cMET+ cancers than other cMET-targeting ADCs in development. These data were presented as a poster at the American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting. MYTX-011 demonstrated higher internalization in cMET+ tumor cells and broader, more potent efficacy, including a greater than 3-fold increase in efficacy in mouse models of NSCLC, as compared to other cMET-targeting ADCs.

