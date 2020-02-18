Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADCs)-Linker and Conjugation Technologies Market, 2019-2030

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

With six approved drugs, namely POLIVY™ (2019), LUMOXITI™ (2018), BESPONSA® (2017), MYLOTARG™ (2017, reapproval), KADCYLA® (2013) and ADCETRIS® (2011), and more than 200 in the pipeline (clinical / preclinical stages), antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) are now recognized as a potent class of targeted therapeutics. The success of this relatively novel class of therapeutics is attributed to the ability of lead molecules to specifically identify and eliminate disease associated cells / pathogens, consequently, addressing most of the concerns related to off target toxicities. In this context, the role of the linker molecule and the conjugation technology used is pivotal. In fact, conjugation chemistry has been shown to be directly related to the drug to antibody ratio (DAR) achieved, and thereby, governs the pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic properties of an ADC. Over time, a variety of other conjugated therapeutics have also been developed and are under evaluation.

Conventional conjugation technologies used for the development of ADCs exploited the superficial lysine residues that were inherent to the native antibody structure, or the inter-chain cysteine residues, for drug-linker attachment. Over time, the evolution of recombinant DNA technology and advances in conjugation techniques, have enabled researchers to significantly improve the bioconjugation process. In fact, next generation conjugation technologies use artificially integrated lysine / cysteine residues in order to improve the DAR of the resulting conjugate. Additionally, there are multiple technologies that claim to offer site-specific conjugation. There are a number of other noteworthy developments in the conjugation technologies domain, which include a variety of competent platforms based on various ligation, disulfide rebridging and protein remodeling approaches. Further, linker technologies have also evolved substantially, and there is vast array of linkers, including cleavable and non-cleavable variants, which are designed to govern drug release mechanism of conjugated therapeutic molecules.



It is worth highlighting that multiple licensing agreements / collaborations have been inked between drug developers and technology providers to advance the development of pipeline ADC candidates. Over the years, a number of start-ups / small companies, offering novel conjugation technologies, more potent cytotoxins / warheads and advanced linker chemistries, have been established to facilitate development of ADCs and other conjugated pharmaceuticals. We anticipate this niche and upcoming market to witness substantial growth over the coming years..



The "Antibody Drug Conjugates: Linker and Conjugation Technologies Market, 2019-2030" report features an extensive study of the current landscape and the likely future opportunities within the ADC linker and conjugation technologies market, over the next 10-12 years. In addition to other elements, the report includes:

• An overview of the overall landscape of ADC linker and conjugation technologies, featuring an in-depth analysis of the technologies, based on a number of parameters, such as type of technology, generation of the technology (first, second and third), type of linker (cleavable, non-cleavable), type of conjugation (chemical, enzymatic and others), site specificity (specific and non-specific), DAR of the ADCs developed, patent availability, and licensing activity. In addition, the chapter highlights a detailed landscape of linker and conjugation technologies developers and analysis based on parameters, such as year of establishment, company size and geographical location.

• Elaborate profiles of prominent technology developers engaged in this domain. Each profile features a brief overview of the company, its financial information (if available), information on its technology portfolio, recent developments and an informed future outlook.

• An analysis of the partnerships that have been established in the recent past, covering licensing agreements, product development and commercialization agreements, research and development agreements, product integration agreements, combination therapy development agreements, platform utilization agreements, and other relevant agreements.

• A list of ADC therapeutic developers that are anticipated to partner with technology providers in future based on a detailed analysis of relevant parameters, such as availability of existing partners, availability of inhouse technology, company size (employee count), company's ADC pipeline strength, likely partners and development status of the ADC molecules.

• A detailed competitiveness analysis of ADC linker and conjugation technologies, taking into consideration the supplier power (based on the year of establishment of developer) and key technology specifications, such as ADC generation, type of linker, DAR of the ADCs developed using the technology, availability of patent protection, number of deals signed for a particular technology (2016-2019), and popularity of the technology (in terms of the number of ADCs developed using the technology).

• An in-depth analysis of the various patents that have been filed / granted related to linker / conjugation technologies till August 2019, taking into consideration parameters, such as patent type, publication year, issuing authority / patent offices involved, CPC symbol, emerging focus areas and leading industry / academic players (in terms of size of intellectual property portfolio). It also includes a patent benchmarking analysis and a detailed valuation analysis.



One of the key objectives of the report was to estimate the existing market size and identify potential future growth opportunities for ADC linker and conjugation technologies. Based on likely licensing deal structures and agreements that are expected to be inked in the foreseen future, we have provided an informed estimate of the evolution of the market for the period 2019-2030. The report also features the likely distribution of the current and forecasted opportunity across the [A] type of linker (cleavable, non-cleavable and both), [B] type of conjugation (chemical, enzymatic and others) [C] key technologies, and [D] key geographical regions (North America, Europe and Asia Pacific/ rest of the world). In order to account for future uncertainties and add robustness to our model, we have provided three market forecast scenarios, namely conservative, base and optimistic scenarios, representing different tracks of the industry's growth.



The research, analysis and insights presented in this report are backed by a deep understanding of key insights gathered from both secondary and primary research. The opinions and insights presented in the report were influenced by discussions held with senior stakeholders in the industry. The report features detailed transcripts of discussions held with the following industry stakeholders:

• Mary Chaohong Hu (Chief Executive Officer, Shanghai Miracogen)

• Wouter Verhoeven (Chief Business Officer, NBE Therapeutics)

• Floris van Delft (Chief Scientific Officer, Synaffix)

• Jan Modregger (Head of Research & Development, EUCODIS Bioscience)



All actual figures have been sourced and analyzed from publicly available information forums and primary research discussions. Financial figures mentioned in this report are in USD, unless otherwise specified.



The data presented in this report has been primarily gathered via primary and secondary research. For all our projects, we conduct interviews with experts in the area (academia, industry, medical practice and other associations) to solicit their opinions on emerging trends in the market. This is primarily useful for us to draw out our own opinion on how the market will evolve across different regions and technology segments. Where possible, the available data has been checked for accuracy from multiple sources of information.

The secondary sources of information include

• Annual reports

• Investor presentations

• SEC filings

• Industry databases

• News releases from company websites

• Government policy documents

• Industry analysts' views



While the focus has been on forecasting the market till 2030, the report also provides our independent view on various non-commercial trends emerging in the industry. This opinion is solely based on our knowledge, research and understanding of the relevant market gathered from various secondary and primary sources of information.



Chapter 2 is an executive summary of the insights captured in our research. It presents a high-level view on the current scenario within the ADC linker and conjugation technologies service providers market and its evolution in the short-mid-term and long term.



Chapter 3 provides a general introduction to ADCs, featuring details related to their various components and advantages over traditional targeted therapies. The chapter emphasizes on the role of linker and conjugation technologies in development of ADCs. Additionally, it provides an overview of the different types of linkers and conjugation technologies, highlighting their key specifications. It also features a brief discussion on anticipated future trends and how this field of research is likely to evolve over the coming decade.



Chapter 4 provides a detailed overview of the overall landscape of ADC linker and conjugation technology providers. It features an in-depth analysis of the technologies, based on a number of parameters, such as type of technology, generation of the technology (first, second and third), type of linker (cleavable, non-cleavable), type of conjugation (chemical, enzymatic and others), site specificity (specific and non-specific), DAR of the ADCs developed, patent availability, licensing activity. In addition, the chapter highlights a detailed landscape of linker and conjugation technologies developers and analysis based on parameters, such as year of establishment, company size and geographical location.



Chapter 5 provides detailed profiles of the leading stakeholders in this field. Each profile includes a brief overview of the company, its financial performance (if available), information on its technology portfolio, recent developments and an informed future outlook.



Chapter 6 features an in-depth analysis and discussion on the various collaborations and partnerships inked between the players in this market that have been established in the recent past, covering licensing agreements, product development and commercialization agreements, research and development agreements, product integration agreements, combination therapy development agreements, platform utilization agreements, and other relevant agreements.



Chapter 7 presents a list of ADC therapeutic developers that are anticipated to partner with technology providers in future based on a detailed analysis of relevant parameters, such as availability of existing partners, availability of inhouse technology, company size (employee count), company's ADC pipeline strength, likely partners and development status of the ADC molecules.



Chapter 8 presents a competitiveness analysis of the technologies based on supplier power of the developers and key technology specifications. The analysis was designed to enable stakeholder companies to compare their existing capabilities within and beyond their respective peer groups and identify opportunities to achieve a competitive edge in the industry.



Chapter 9 provides an in-depth patent analysis to provide an overview of how the industry is evolving from the R&D perspective. For this analysis, we considered those patents that have been filed / granted related to linker and conjugation technologies till August 2019. The analysis also highlights the key trends associated with these patents, across patent type, publication year, issuing authority / patent offices involved, CPC symbol, emerging focus areas and leading industry / academic players (in terms of size of intellectual property portfolio). It also includes a patent benchmarking analysis and a detailed valuation analysis.



Chapter 10 provides a review of the novel ADC conjugation technologies, highlighting the evolution of the technologies and the various approaches that have been adopted across different generations of ADCs. In addition, it presents a review of the existing competition between different type of conjugation approaches that are available / under development.



Chapter 11 presents an insightful market forecast analysis, highlighting likely growth of ADC linkers and conjugation technologies market till the year 2030, on the basis of likely licensing deal structures and agreements that are expected to be signed in the foreseen future. We have provided inputs on the likely distribution of the opportunity by type of linker (cleavable and non-cleavable), type of conjugation (chemical, enzymatic and others), key technologies and key geographical regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world).



Chapter 12 is a collection of interview transcripts of the discussions held with key stakeholders in this market. In this chapter, we have presented the details of interviews held with Mary Chaohong Hu (Chief Executive Officer, Shanghai Miracogen), Wouter Verhoeven (Chief Business Officer, NBE Therapeutics), Floris van Delft (Chief Scientific Officer, Synaffix) and Jan Modregger (Head of Research & Development, EUCODIS Bioscience).



Chapter 13 summarizes the entire report. It presents a list of key takeaways and offers our independent opinion on the current market scenario. Further, it highlights the various evolutionary trends that are likely to determine the future of this segment of the ADC linker and conjugation technologies.



Chapter 14 is an appendix, which provides tabulated data and numbers for all the figures included in the report.



Chapter 15 is an appendix, which contains a list of companies and organizations mentioned in this report.



