Antibody Drug Conjugates Contract Manufacturing Market Size Worth $18.4 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global antibody drug conjugates contract manufacturing market size is anticipated to reach USD 18.4 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 12.3% from 2021 to 2028. The factors driving market expansion is complex nature of Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADCs), increasing demand for manufacturing capacity as well as increasing number of research on antibody therapies.

Key Insights & Findings:

By condition, the myeloma segment dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 49.4% in 2020. This is largely due to the fact that antibody-drug conjugates are a novel form of immunotherapy presently being researched and evaluated in the treatment of myeloma

Based on the linker, the cleavable linker segment accounted for a maximum share of 56.5% in 2020. Extensive use of cleavable linker technology in ADC and a greater number of cleavable linker-based authorised products are the factor responsible for the growth

Asia Pacific dominated the market in 2020 due to the robust improvements in research and development activities, emerging markets, and competition in the pharmaceutical CMO sector

In 2018, nearly 202 ADCs have entered the clinical trials and there were about 23 novel ADCs in the last 12 months increasing at a rate of 30.0%

Around 70.0% of ADC projects are outsourced to contract development and manufacturing organisations. As ADCs are complex molecules, they require clean room biologic and high containment cytotoxic facilities for safe handling. Hence, there are real opportunities for companies that can provide specialised, innovative chemistries that require skilled workers.

ADCs are currently a niche market, with few CMOs offering all of the drug's components, resulting in a complex supply chain. Besides, with seven commercially authorised ADC on the market and roughly 90 projects in clinical trials, it is essential to reduce the complicated supply chain in order to increase production efficiency. For the success of the trial, a transparent and integrated supply chain is essential.

The coronavirus pandemic has assessed a typically optimistic and deliberate approach to monoclonal antibody development and disrupting supply chains not only for those antibodies deemed most promising a year ago, but also for others antibody drug conjugate that have been thrust into the spotlight as potential COVID-19 treatments.The COVID-19 pandemic has generated a strong and quick reaction from scientists working in government, and industries to create medicines and vaccines. As a result of the increasing demand for effective COVID-19 treatment medicines, global production of vaccines, antibody drug conjugates, and other pharmaceuticals is projected to expand.

Grand View Research has segmented the global antibody drug conjugates contract manufacturing market on the basis of condition, linker, and region:

Antibody Drug Conjugates Contract Manufacturing Condition Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Myeloma



Lymphoma



Breast Cancer



Others (Urothelial Cancer)

Antibody Drug Conjugates Contract Manufacturing Linker Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Cleavable Linker



Non-cleavable Linker

Antibody Drug Conjugates Contract Manufacturing Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France





Italy





Spain



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





South Korea





Australia



Latin America



Mexico





Brazil





Argentina



MEA



South Africa





Saudi Arabia





UAE

List of Key Players of the Antibody Drug Conjugates Contract Manufacturing Market

Cambrex

ReciPharm

ThermoFisher

Pantheon

Corden Pharma

Samsung Biologics

Lonza

Catalent

Siegfried

Piramal Pharma Solutions

Boehringer Ingelheim

