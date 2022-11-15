Antibody Production Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 9.28 Billion by 2030, Globally, at 13.14% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The increased demand for monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies, increased R&D expenditure by pharmaceutical and biotechnological companies, to stay ahead of the competition and to find innovative solutions has lead the Antibody Production Market.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Antibody Production Market" By Product Type (Polyclonal Antibody, Monoclonal Antibody, Murine), By End-User (Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Diagnostic Laboratories), By Geographic Scope And Forecast.



As per the deep research carried out by Verified Market Research, the global Antibody Production Market size was valued at USD 8.96 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 9.28 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.14% from 2022 to 2030.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Antibody Production Market"

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global Antibody Production Market Overview

Immunoglobulins or antibodies are Y-shaped proteins present in the body which serves as the defense mechanism of the body against pathogens. Antibodies are produced by the body in defense of the antigens or pathogens which could cause potential hazards to the organism. It is an in-vivo process naturally. But with the development of science and technology, it is now possible to develop these antibodies outside of the body, i.e., in-vitro. Monoclonal antibodies are one of the prime examples of this. Antibody production involves stages such as upstream, downstream, and filtration.

The biotechnology industry and the process of drug development majorly deal with antibodies. Artificially created antibodies are prescribed for various diseases such as cancer, rheumatoid arthritis, and other chronic conditions. Recently, targeted therapy is getting popular to treat cancer due to its ability to avoid healthy cells and only target the cancerous cells. Various monoclonal antibodies such as Bevacizumab, cetuximab, and ipilimumab are used in targeted therapy against several cancer types.

During the forecast period, the market is expected to grow exponentially due to the rising investments in research and the growing research and development activities by key players in the global antibody production market. Along with this, the increasing prevalence of cancer and other illnesses, resulting in higher demand for monoclonal antibodies, is also expected to drive market growth. The application of antibodies in the production of various viral and bacterial vaccines is a growing trend that is supposed to help the market during the forecast period.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Merck, General Electric Company, Eppendorf, Abcam, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Enzo Life Sciences, Proteintech Group, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Novus Biologicals, etc.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Antibody Production Market On the basis of Product Type, End-User, and Geography.

Antibody Production Market, By Product Type

Polyclonal antibody



Monoclonal antibody



Murine



Chimeric



Humanized

Antibody Production Market, By End-User

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies



Diagnostic Laboratories



Research Institutes

Antibody Production Market, By Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

