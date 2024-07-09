Antica Terra, Oregon's Premier Winery, Expands with a New Luxury Property

The site is a study in undone beauty and wild refinement, an extended space to deliver the world class wine and culinary experiences Antica Terra is known for.

AMITY, Ore., July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Antica Terra is pleased to announce that its new, expanded, luxury property is now open. With the new Barrel Hall and Table in the Trees, the talents of their wine and culinary programs are poised to deliver an unparalleled, world class experience to a greater audience.

When Antica Terra winemaker and co-founder Maggie Harrison's neighbors retired last year, she inherited their acreage, their trust and their vision of continuing to run a biodynamic and wholly regenerative ecosystem on their combined properties. In this expansion, Antica Terra gained one hundred and forty-eight acres of native oak woodlands, seasonal waterways, biodynamic vineyards, and gardens. Stewardship and conservation were at the heart of this acquisition and over the last decade there has been painstaking work to rehabilitate the ecosystem, clearing invasive tree species and planting native companions for the oaks. These trees will now remain preserved in the Oregon Oak Accord in perpetuity.

With their expanded property Antica Terra is a study in undone beauty and wild refinement. Together with design partners West of West (architecture) ORCA (environmental design) Bennett Schlesinger (light sculptures) and Making Dept (photography, ceramic vases crafted from site-based materials), they have created a place at once firmly rooted in the landscape where they live and work—yet removed from everything else. This is not white tablecloth luxury; process is embedded in every choice. They believe in what's done well, and made purposefully, with the elegance of attention and a light hand.

The property will offer two distinct spaces:

The Barrel Room: This will be the heart of the property where a diverse offering of tastings and culinary experiences will be available, including The Collective ; The Rarities Flight ; and Very Nice Lunches - where Chef, Timothy Wastell wholeheartedly embraces and emphasizes the natural beauty of plants and animals and honors the hard work, heritage and seasons of agriculture in the Pacific Northwest. From $175 per guest

Table in the Trees: Hospitality will unfurl beyond the Barrel Hall during the summer months at their two-hundred-foot-long Table in the Trees . This site-poured concrete table runs like a ribbon, winding through the native oak savanna crowning the property. Guests will sit in leaf-patterned sunshadows under the lace of the tall oak canopy to enjoy a hosted 5-wine flight highlighting the wines of Antica Terra , Lillian, and The Glories, accompanied by a decadent, fully-appointed picnic prepared by Antica Terra Chef, Timothy Wastell . $150 per guest Walking maps will be available so that guests might enjoy the oaks on foot once they have finished their tasting.



A detailed list of full offerings including The Rarities Flight, Blind Blending, Special Wine Education Flights and more can be found here.

A link to images of the new property can be found here.

About Antica Terra

Founded by partners John Mavredakis, Scott Adelson, Michael Kramer, and Maggie Harrison in 2005, Antica Terra is Oregon's premier winery, respected for creating innovative luxury offerings and exclusive, immersive experiences unlike any other in the region or the world beyond. With a complete sensorial ecosystem that honors the distinction of the landscape and its many gifts alongside the global art of fine winemaking, Antica Terra is both firmly rooted in the Willamette Valley and a player on the world stage.

Winemaker, Maggie Harrison has been recognized as Winemaker of the Year by the International Wine Report, as well as Food & Wine Magazine, while Antica Terra has been named as the singular top domestic wine producer by New York's best sommeliers, and is recognized as being within the top 1% of all wines in the world. Critical reviews place bottlings among the top 100 wines in the United States, and the wines carry scores above 97 points. Selections from their cellar can be found on the lists at top dining destinations including Eleven Madison Park, Alinea, Le Bernardin, and Blackberry Farm.

For more information, please visit www.anticaterra.com .



(503) 244-1748

[email protected]

SOURCE Antica Terra