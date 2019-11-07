Anticancer Lifestyle Program Now Available Online and On-Demand

CONCORD, N.H., Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Anticancer Lifestyle Foundation (ALF) and The Geneia Institute announce the creation of the online, on-demand version of the Anticancer Lifestyle Program (ACLP). The ACLP is a comprehensive, evidence-based lifestyle transformation course for cancer survivors and those who seek to reduce their risk of cancer.

"The Anticancer Lifestyle Program empowers cancer survivors and those interested in cancer prevention with evidence-based information to improve their health and lower their odds of developing cancer," said Meg Cadoux Hirshberg, ALF founder and president. "Our new online course makes this critical information available to all those who need it."

The ACLP course is divided into five modules: Change, Mindset, Diet, Fitness and Environment. Each module comes with a toolkit of resources and information to help participants to create their own anticancer lifestyle.

Known for its expertise in bringing skills-based content online, The Geneia Institute collaborated with ALF to create videos, graphics, animation, quizzes and activities designed to empower course participants to take an active role in their health and well-being. The modules feature experts teaching evidence-based ways to reduce inflammation and improve the body's natural defenses against disease. The course is designed to supplement any necessary medical treatment.

"Nearly 40 percent of Americans will be diagnosed with cancer at some point during their lifetimes," said Heather Lavoie, Geneia president. "Given the prevalence of cancer and other chronic illnesses, we know it's critical to engage and activate people in their good health. Geneia is proud to bring the ACLP to more people."

ABOUT ANTICANCER LIFESTYLE FOUNDATION

The Anticancer Lifestyle Foundation (ALF) was founded in 2014 to support cancer survivors. The foundation's flagship offering, the Anticancer Lifestyle Program (ACLP), is a comprehensive online lifestyle transformation course for cancer survivors and those who seek to reduce their risk of cancer and other chronic illnesses. The course mission is two-fold:

To promote evidence-based lifestyle changes that promote overall wellness and that may reduce the odds of getting many chronic illnesses, including cancer; and

To fill a post-treatment gap for cancer and other chronic illness patients, many of whom seek to be active participants in their own health and well-being.

The ACLP has been taught as an in-person course since 2011, and is now available as an online offering. For more information, visit https://anticancerlifestyle.org/ or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

ABOUT GENEIA

Geneia LLC is a healthcare analytic solutions and services company that focuses on improving systems to support personalized, patient-centered care. We help clients improve outcomes, lower costs and restore the Joy of Medicine to physician practice. Our technology, education and training, insights and clinical services simplify the evolution to value-based care and drive alignment and collaboration among healthcare providers, health plans and employers. The company has offices in Harrisburg, PA and Manchester, NH. To learn more, visit Geneia.com ( https://www.geneia.com ) or connect with us on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .



