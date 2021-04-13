Anticipating the Return of Live Events, Signature Production Group "Doubles Down" on THOR LED Tiles with Brompton Technology

Signature Production Group provides production technology and support for live meetings and events. Most of their events take place in hotel ballrooms and conference centers where the audio, lighting, video and staging has to be brought in and set up.

"Over the last few years, LED walls have been taking the place of projection" says Foster. "Not only are they brighter, but there are limitless ways to configure them—from traditional side screens, to a giant curved backdrop, to rows . . . columns . . . archways. Or any combination we can imagine."

THOR Edge 2.9 is a high-performance live production LED screen specifically designed for companies like SPG. The processor inside each tile is by Brompton Technology which provides features such as PureTone, High Frame Rate and Genlock—making it the premium choice for LED video walls.

"This will be our first batch of LED tiles that will use the Hydra Dynamic Calibration method" explains SPG owner, Dave Schwarz. "This will result in brighter whites, incredibly saturated colors and true-to-life accuracy. Our current THOR LED inventory looks amazing, but the depth and realism that's possible with this new technology is remarkable. When our clients see their logos, products and images on our screens they will be STUNNED."

In March of 2020 all of Signature Production Group's events were cancelled and they quickly built broadcast control rooms for producing online meetings and events. Their success—even amidst the pandemic—has allowed them to expand their staff and invest in inventory. While they continue to broadcast virtual events, key members of the staff have been tasked with preparing for the "next phase" of live events.

