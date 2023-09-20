Anticipation Builds for the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou: A Gen Z Perspective

News provided by

China Daily

20 Sep, 2023, 10:00 ET

BEIJING, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from China Daily:

The 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou are fast approaching, generating excitement for various sports events. On a recent special episode of the 19th Asian Games Youth Power, Gen Z participants from China, Japan, and South Korea discussed their most anticipated events, Hangzhou's culinary delights, and their expectations for the 19th Asian Games.

The young guests eagerly anticipate sports like Golf, Football, Esports, and Table Tennis. Notably, Nakahra Kosumosu from Japan is looking forward to Breaking (break-dancing) as it makes its Asian Games debut.

Hangzhou native Ge Jing recommends exploring West Lake and the city's rich historical sites, such as Liangzhu, which boasts a long history. Kim Junbum, who visited Hangzhou, admired the city's integration of modern technologies, with Alibaba and flourishing live-streaming and short-video industries.

Hangzhou's commitment to sustainability aligns with the 2030 Sustainable Goals, prioritizing comprehensive economic evaluation, including governance and living standards.

Hosting the Asian Games promises improved athletic infrastructure, enhanced transportation, and economic growth, akin to Beijing's Olympic impact. One remarkable example of Hangzhou's green development is a swimming pool that conserves precious resources and does not require water changes for a whole year.

Ge Jing also encouraged visitors to explore Hangzhou's culture and cuisine, with recommendations for traditional dishes like "West Lake Fish in Vinegar Sauce," "Fried Shrimps with Longjing Tea," and "Dongpo Pork."

Han Shuyuan, from China, shared a growing emphasis on English language learning among locals to better communicate with international visitors and introduce more about Hangzhou. Additionally, Hangzhou aims to showcase its traditional and modern elements, making it a welcoming destination for tourists and business development.

The guests shared their expectations for the 19th Asian Games, saying it serves as a platform for cultural exchange and peace promotion among Asian countries and regions, and Hangzhou residents look forward to welcoming athletes and visitors from around the world. The Games are expected to emphasize green and sustainable energy, aligning with global expectations. Sasaki Tomohiro, from Japan, wishes the Games to be "fair and good."

Ultimately, the Asian Games in Hangzhou are seen as an opportunity to foster unity, sportsmanship, and cultural exchange among the diverse nations in Asia, as Nakahra Kosumosu, from Japan summarized, that the games are symbolized by the Games' slogan "Heart to Heart, @Future". During the grand event, Hangzhou is prepared to showcase its rich history, culture, and modernity to the world.

In the words of Zhong Yutong, the host of Youth Power, "We live in the same region, we breath the same air, we speak similar languages, we play the same sports, and we definitely share a common dream. I suppose if we trade a heart for a heart, use the genuine heart to talk with each other, we can build a better future for the Asian community."

SOURCE China Daily

Буйство флоры и фауны -- отличный пример усилий провинции Цинхай в области экологии

La flore et la faune florissantes sont un bel exemple des efforts écologiques du Qinghai

