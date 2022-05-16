Anticoagulant Reversal Drugs Market - 2022-2026 | Increasing Prevalence of Coagulation Disorders to Boost Market Growth | Technavio

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The rising frequency of coagulation diseases such as Von Willebrand disease, hemophilia, deep venous thrombosis, hypercoagulable states, and clotting factor deficiencies is one of the primary reasons driving the worldwide anticoagulant reversal medicines market growth. However, factors such as product recalls will challenge market growth.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read our Sample Report right now!

Key Market Segmentation

The anticoagulant reversal drugs market report is segmented by Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, and Online Pharmacy) and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)). North America will be the leading region with 43% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, and China are the key market for anticoagulant reversal drugs in North America.

The hospital pharmacy sector will gain a considerable proportion of the anticoagulant reversal medicines market. This increase is due to an increase in the number of people being admitted to hospitals for serious illnesses or for basic monitoring after procedures, causing hospitals to boost their investments in hospital pharmacies.

View our sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments, and regional opportunities in the report.

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Amboss GmbH



Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc.



AstraZeneca Plc



Bausch Health Companies Inc.



Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH



Covis Pharma BV



CSL Ltd.



GoodRx Holdings Inc.



Midas Pharma GmbH



Pfizer Inc.

To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

Geographical Market Analysis

North America will account for 43 percent of market growth. In North America, anticoagulant reversal medicines are mostly sold in the United States and Canada. The market in this region will increase at a quicker rate than the market in other regions.

Over the forecast period, the availability of direct reimbursement policies and contemporary healthcare infrastructure will aid the expansion of the anticoagulant reversal medicines market in North America.

Know more about this market's geographical distribution along with a detailed analysis of the top regions. Download Sample Report.

Customize Your Report

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

Do reach out to our analysts for more customized reports as per your requirements. Speak to our Analyst now!

Related Reports:

Topical Drugs Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia Therapeutics Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Anticoagulant Reversal Drugs Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.27% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 877.37 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 12.0 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 43% Key consumer countries US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Amboss GmbH, Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Covis Pharma BV, CSL Ltd., GoodRx Holdings Inc., Midas Pharma GmbH, and Pfizer Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

5.3 Hospital pharmacy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Hospital pharmacy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Hospital pharmacy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Hospital pharmacy - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Hospital pharmacy - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Retail pharmacy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Retail pharmacy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Retail pharmacy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Retail pharmacy - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Retail pharmacy - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Online pharmacy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Online pharmacy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Online pharmacy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Online pharmacy - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Online pharmacy - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 91: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Amboss GmbH

Exhibit 93: Amboss GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 94: Amboss GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 95: Amboss GmbH - Key offerings

10.4 Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Exhibit 96: Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 97: Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 98: Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 99: Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 100: Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 AstraZeneca Plc

Exhibit 101: AstraZeneca Plc - Overview



Exhibit 102: AstraZeneca Plc - Product / Service



Exhibit 103: AstraZeneca Plc - Key news



Exhibit 104: AstraZeneca Plc - Key offerings

10.6 Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Exhibit 105: Bausch Health Companies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 106: Bausch Health Companies Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 107: Bausch Health Companies Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 108: Bausch Health Companies Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 109: Bausch Health Companies Inc. - Segment focus

10.7 Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Exhibit 110: Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 111: Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH - Business segments



Exhibit 112: Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH - Key news



Exhibit 113: Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH - Key offerings



Exhibit 114: Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH - Segment focus

10.8 Covis Pharma BV

Exhibit 115: Covis Pharma BV - Overview



Exhibit 116: Covis Pharma BV - Product / Service



Exhibit 117: Covis Pharma BV - Key offerings

10.9 CSL Ltd.

Exhibit 118: CSL Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 119: CSL Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 120: CSL Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 121: CSL Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 122: CSL Ltd. - Segment focus

10.10 GoodRx Holdings Inc.

Exhibit 123: GoodRx Holdings Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 124: GoodRx Holdings Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 125: GoodRx Holdings Inc. - Key offerings

10.11 Midas Pharma GmbH

Exhibit 126: Midas Pharma GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 127: Midas Pharma GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 128: Midas Pharma GmbH - Key offerings

10.12 Pfizer Inc.

Exhibit 129: Pfizer Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 130: Pfizer Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 131: Pfizer Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 132: Pfizer Inc. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 133: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 134: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 135: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 136: Research methodology



Exhibit 137: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 138: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 139: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email:[email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio