Anticoagulants Market Could Potentially Reach $42,893.4 Million by 2030, Says P&S Intelligence

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest market research report published by P&S Intelligence, with the high risk of blood clots associated with a host of diseases, the anticoagulants market value will reach $42,893.4 million by 2030 from $21,736.2 million in 2021, at a 7.8% CAGR. Moreover, clots themselves can cause coronary artery disease, which is the biggest risk factor for heart attacks and strokes. Since CVDs are already the world's largest killers, the demand for clot-preventing agents continues to grow.

The number of pharmaceutical companies offering anticoagulants is rather high, owing to the large population of people at a risk of a thrombus or embolus. Hence, pharma companies generally enter into long-term partnerships with medical centers, drug suppliers, and research institutes. Moreover, although the prices of these agents can be high, their sales continue to grow with the rising incidence of clotting disorders.

Get the sample pages of this report at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/anticoagulant-market-insights/report-sample

In addition, emerging economies offer growth opportunities for pharmaceutical companies, on account of their huge patient population. Coronary artery disease and DVTs are rising in incidence in countries such as China and India as a result of the growing obese population, unhealthy diets, and sedentary lifestyles.

Direct oral anticoagulants (DOACs) are the largest anticoagulants market shareholders, on account of their rising consumption in developing countries. Additionally, after administration, patients do not need extensive cardiovascular monitoring. Further, compared to warfarin, DOACs are better at preventing ischemic strokes and bleeding in people with non-valvular atrial fibrillation. DOACs also prevent systemic emboli, DVTs, and pulmonary emboli, which makes them the preferred class of anticoagulants.

Route of Administration Insights

In 2030, the sale of drugs given by the oral route will generate more than 76% of the anticoagulants market revenue. The oral route carries a fairly low risk of complications, such as injection site bleeding, which is why it is preferred by patients. Over the forecast period, the injection category will grow quickly, as parenterally administered anticoagulation agents provide rapid relief. Anticoagulant injections are either given intravenously or subcutaneously.

Developed World Continues To Dominate Anticoagulants Market

Sales of medication that prevents blood clots are the highest in North America. These regions are home to a vast population with CVDs, which raises the demand for such agents. Moreover, regional pharmaceutical companies are engaging in extensive R&D, taking advantage of the developed healthcare infrastructure here.

In North America, the U.S. is the larger contributor, as it is a leader in the global healthcare industry. Similarly, in Europe, Germany, France, and the U.K. hold significant relevance for pharmaceutical companies and major drug distributors.

Browse detailed report on Global Anticoagulants Market Size and Growth Forecast Report, 2030

Lucrative Opportunities Available in Emerging Economies

The highest CAGR in the anticoagulants market, of over 8%, is expected in the Asia-Pacific region. With people's rising disposable income, their spending on healthcare is increasing as well. Further, heart diseases are the largest killers in the region, especially heart attacks and strokes, both of which are major complications of thrombosis.

Anticoagulants Market Report Coverage

By Drug Type

Direct Oral Anticoagulants (DOACs)

Warfarin

Other Vitamin K

"Heparins & Low Molecular Weight Heparin (LMWH)

By Disease Indication

Heart Attack

Stroke

Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)/ Pulmonary Embolism (PE)

Mechanical Heart Valves (MHV)

By Route of Administration (ROA)

Oral

Injection

By Distribution Channel

Retail Pharmacies

Hospital Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Regional Analysis

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Spain

Asia-Pacific

China



Japan



Australia



South Korea



India

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico

Middle East and Africa

and Saudi Arabia



South Africa

Browse More Reports Published by P&S

Global Blood Screening Market Size, Share, and Demand Forecast to 2030

Global Disposable Plastic Blood Bags Market Size, Share, and Demand Forecast to 2030

Global Downstream Processing Market Size, Share, and Demand Forecast to 2030

Global Cardiac Biomarkers Market Size, Share, and Demand Forecast to 2030

Global Microarray Analysis Market Size, Share, and Demand Forecast to 2030

About P&S Intelligence

P&S Intelligence provides market research and consulting services to a vast array of industries across the world. As an enterprising research and consulting company, P&S believes in providing thorough insights on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness. P&S keeps the interest of its clients at heart, which is why the insights we provide are both honest and accurate. Our long list of satisfied clients includes entry-level firms as well as multi-million-dollar businesses and government agencies.

Contact:

Prajneesh Kumar

P&S Intelligence

Phone: +1-347-960-6455

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.psmarketresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1224988/P_and_S_Intelligence_Logo.jpg

SOURCE P&S Intelligence