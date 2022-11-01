Antidepressant Drugs Market Size to Grow by USD 5.22 Bn, Driven by Rising Prevalence of Depression - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The antidepressant drugs market has grown substantially over the years. To estimate the size of the market, Technavio has tracked the recent trends and developments in the market. The analysts at Technavio have considered various aspects such as the consumer base, adoption rate, average selling price, revenue generated by vendors, and various other factors to estimate the market size. Download Sample PDF Report Here to get an idea of the overall scope of the full report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Antidepressants Drugs Market 2022-2026

The report on the antidepressant drugs market by Technavio expects the market size to increase at a CAGR of 5.44% and register an incremental growth of USD 5.22 billion between 2021 and 2026. However, the growth forecast could be missed due to factors such as social stigma associated with depression and lack of awareness among people.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our Basic Plan billed annually at USD 5000

According to Technavio, the growth of the market is primarily driven by the rising prevalence of depression. The number of depression cases has increased significantly since 2021 due to the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on mental health. According to a Lancet study, 76 million additional cases of anxiety disorders and 53 million cases of MDD were recorded in 2020. Thus, the increasing number of cases of anxiety disorder will drive market growth during the forecast period.

"Alliances and collaborations and awareness programs for depression will further accelerate the growth of the market", according to an analyst at Technavio.

The antidepressant drugs market is fragmented due to the presence of numerous vendors. The vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Vendors are focusing on the development of drugs to tap into the huge unmet need. As drug development is cost-intensive, the market is expected to witness collaborations and acquisitions. This, in turn, will fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

This report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now for detailed vendor information

The report breaks down the market into the following segments:

Disease type: Major compulsive disorder, obsessive compulsive disorder, and others

Geography: North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW)

Based on disease type, the major compulsive disorder segment is expected to create more revenue in the market. Major compulsive disorder is diagnosed when a person has a persistently low or depressed mood, anhedonia or decreased interest in pleasurable activities, and others.

In terms of region, North America will emerge as the dominant region, occupying 37% of the global market share. The regional market is driven by government initiatives to combat depression.

The complete report on the global antidepressant drugs market offers detailed insights into the potential business segments and regions to invest in over the forecast period. Before making the purchase, we recommend reading our Sample PDF Report.

The antidepressant drugs market report answers questions such as:

Is the market structure fragmented or concentrated?

What was the market size in 2021 and the forecast for the antidepressant drugs market through 2026?

Which are the best product segment areas to invest in over the forecast period?

What is the market share of dominant and strong vendors in the antidepressant drugs market?

What are the inhibiting factors and the impact of COVID-19 on the antidepressant drugs market growth?

What are the latest trends and regulatory frameworks in the antidepressant drugs market?

Got more queries? Speak to our analyst now

Users who bought this report also purchased the following:

Migraine Drugs Market by End-user, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: This report extensively covers segmentation by end-user (hospitals, retail, and online), type (preventive and abortive), and geography ( North America , Europe , Asia , and the Rest of the World (ROW)). 37% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The market share growth in the hospital segment will be significant.

, , , and the Rest of the World (ROW)). 37% of the market's growth will originate from during the forecast period. The market share growth in the hospital segment will be significant. Narcolepsy Drugs Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: This report extensively covers segmentation by type (narcolepsy with cataplexy, narcolepsy without cataplexy, and secondary narcolepsy) and geography ( North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW)). 44% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The market share growth by the narcolepsy with cataplexy segment will be significant.

Antidepressants Drugs Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.44% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 5.22 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.29 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Greece, China, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled AbbVie Inc., Alkermes Public Ltd. Co., Bausch Health Companies Inc., Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Eli Lilly and Co., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., H Lundbeck AS, Johnson and Johnson, Lupin Ltd., Luye Pharma Group Ltd., MagVenture AS, Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd., Pfizer Inc., SK Biopharmaceuticals Co. Ltd., Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Viatris Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Health Care Market Reports

Table Of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Disease Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Disease Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Disease Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Disease Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Disease Type

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Disease Type



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Disease Type

5.3 Major depressive disorder - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Major depressive disorder - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Major depressive disorder - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Major depressive disorder - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Major depressive disorder - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Obsessive compulsive disorder - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Obsessive compulsive disorder - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Obsessive compulsive disorder - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Obsessive compulsive disorder - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Obsessive compulsive disorder - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Disease Type

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by Disease Type ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 Greece - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Greece - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Greece - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Greece - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Greece - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 AbbVie Inc.

Exhibit 89: AbbVie Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 90: AbbVie Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 91: AbbVie Inc. - Key offerings

10.4 Alkermes Public Ltd. Co.

Exhibit 92: Alkermes Public Ltd. Co. - Overview



Exhibit 93: Alkermes Public Ltd. Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 94: Alkermes Public Ltd. Co. - Key news



Exhibit 95: Alkermes Public Ltd. Co. - Key offerings

10.5 Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Exhibit 96: Bausch Health Companies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 97: Bausch Health Companies Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 98: Bausch Health Companies Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 99: Bausch Health Companies Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 100: Bausch Health Companies Inc. - Segment focus

10.6 Eli Lilly and Co.

Exhibit 101: Eli Lilly and Co. - Overview



Exhibit 102: Eli Lilly and Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 103: Eli Lilly and Co. - Key offerings

10.7 F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

Exhibit 104: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 105: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 106: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 107: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 108: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Segment focus

10.8 H Lundbeck AS

Exhibit 109: H Lundbeck AS - Overview



Exhibit 110: H Lundbeck AS - Product / Service



Exhibit 111: H Lundbeck AS - Key offerings

10.9 Johnson and Johnson

Exhibit 112: Johnson and Johnson - Overview



Exhibit 113: Johnson and Johnson - Business segments



Exhibit 114: Johnson and Johnson - Key news



Exhibit 115: Johnson and Johnson - Key offerings



Exhibit 116: Johnson and Johnson - Segment focus

10.10 Lupin Ltd.

Exhibit 117: Lupin Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 118: Lupin Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 119: Lupin Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 120: Lupin Ltd. - Key offerings

10.11 MagVenture AS

Exhibit 121: MagVenture AS - Overview



Exhibit 122: MagVenture AS - Product / Service



Exhibit 123: MagVenture AS - Key offerings

10.12 Viatris Inc.

Exhibit 124: Viatris Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 125: Viatris Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 126: Viatris Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 127: Viatris Inc. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 128: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 129: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 130: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 131: Research methodology



Exhibit 132: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 133: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 134: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio