Antidepressant Drugs Market to Reach $21.00 Billion, Globally, by 2030 at 3.0% CAGR: Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, Ore., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Antidepressant Drugs Market by Product (Tricyclic Antidepressants, Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors, Serotonin-Norepinephrine Reuptake Inhibitors, Monoamine Oxidase Inhibitors, Serotonin Antagonist & Reuptake Inhibitors, and Others), Depressive Disorder (Major Depressive Disorder, Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder, Generalized Anxiety Disorder, Panic Disorder, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030." According to the report, the global antidepressant drugs industry was estimated at $15.65 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to hit $21.00 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 3.0% from 2021 to 2030.

For Right Perspective and Competitive Insights, Get Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2593

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities-

Rise in prevalence of depression, increase in awareness regarding depression, and advancements in R&D activities in the healthcare sector fuel the growth of the global antidepressant drugs market. On the other hand, certain side-effects associated with the same restrain the growth to some extent. However, surge in awareness regarding depression, and advancements in R&D activities in the healthcare sector are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

Covid-19 Scenario-

The spread of COVID-19 infection increased the fear of social isolation and gave way to loneliness, thereby leading to major depressive disorders, especially during the initial period. This, in turn, impacted the antidepressant drugs market positively.

This trend is quite likely to continue till the pandemic is completely over.

The selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors segment to dominate by 2030-

Based on product, the selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors segment held the major share in 2020, accounting for nearly one-third of the global antidepressant drugs market. The same segment would also register the fastest CAGR of 3.8% from 2021 to 2030. This is attributed to huge advancements in R&D activities in the healthcare sector.

Do You Have Any Query Or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Industry Expert: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2593

The major depressive disorder segment to maintain the dominant share-

Based on depressive disorder, the major depressive disorder segment contributed to nearly two-fifths of the global antidepressant drugs market revenue in 2020, and is projected to lead the trail throughout the forecast period. Rise in prevalence of major depressive disorder and initiatives taken by governments and private organizations about development of drugs propel the growth of the segment. However, the obsessive-compulsive disorder segment, however, is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 4.2% from 2021 to 2030. Increase in prevalence of mental disorder and rise in the number of approvals for anxiety drugs drive the segment growth.

North America, garnered the highest share in 2020-

Based on region, the market across North America, contributed to the highest share in 2020, accounting for more than half of the global antidepressant drugs market, due to rise in prevalence of depression disorders, increase in number of approval for antidepressant drugs, presence of key players, and development in R&D activities in the healthcare sector in North America. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, is also expected to showcase the fastest CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period, owing to increase in prevalence of mental disorder, rise in awareness regarding depression, growth in health care expenditures, and surge in the number of clinical trials across the province.

Key players in the industry-

Eli Lilly And Company

GlaxoSmithKline, Inc.

H. Lundbeck A/S

Pfizer Inc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Actavis Generics)

Alkermes Plc

Takeda Pharmaceutical Limited Company

Merck KGAA

AbbVie Inc.

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Request for 14 days free trial: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

"We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market."

Trending Reports in Healthcare Industry (Book Now with 10% Discount):

Oncology/Cancer Drugs Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2028

Ultrasound Devices Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2028

Next Generation Sequencing Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2028

Minimally Invasive Surgical Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2028

Mass Spectrometry Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2028

Advanced Wound Care Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2028

3D Printed Drugs Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2028

Biobanking Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2028

Equine Healthcare Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2028

Telemedicine Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2028

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

[email protected]

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reports-store/life-sciences

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/life-sciences-industry-research/

SOURCE Allied Market Research