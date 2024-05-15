Antiemetic Drug Market size is set to grow by USD 1632.81 mn from 2023-2027, rising geriatric population globally to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global antiemetic drug market size is estimated to grow by USD 1632.81 mn from 2023-2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.47% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Antiemetic Drug Market 2023-2027

Forecast period 2023-2027 Base Year 2022 Historic Data 2017 - 2021 Segment Covered Drug Class (5-Hydroxytryptamine 3 (5-HT 3) receptor antagonist, Dopamine antagonist, Neurokinin-1 (NK 1) receptor antagonist, Cannabinoid receptor antagonist, and Others), Application (Chemotherapy, Surgery, Gastroenteritis, and Others), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)) Region Covered North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Key companies profiled Algen Healthcare Ltd., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Bristol Laboratories Ltd., Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Cipla Ltd., Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc., Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Helsinn Healthcare SA, Heron Therapeutics Inc., Lupin Ltd., Merck and Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd., Pfizer Inc., RedHill Biopharma Ltd., Sanofi, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Viatris Inc.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The antiemetic drug market is witnessing significant growth due to the integration of digital health solutions. Telehealth platforms facilitate remote monitoring and management of symptoms related to nausea and vomiting, enabling timely interventions for patients. Antiemetic drugs, including antihistamines and anticholinergics, are utilized in various medical conditions such as post-operative surgery, cancer cases, and gastroenteritis. These drugs are available in hospital pharmacies, online pharmacies, and retail outlets. The market includes a diverse range of products like Gravisetron, Barhemsys, Ondansetron (Zofran), and Chemotherapy. Digital platforms are revolutionizing antiemetic drug management, enhancing patient convenience and reducing healthcare expenditure.

Market Challenges

The antiemetic drug market faces significant challenges due to the side effects and safety concerns of these medications. Antiemetics are essential for managing nausea and vomiting, but they can cause drowsiness, dizziness, constipation, and dry mouth. These side effects can negatively impact a patient's daily activities, quality of life, and treatment adherence. For instance, sedating antiemetics may limit a patient's ability to drive or operate machinery. Antiemetics are used to treat various conditions, including gastroenteritis, cancer, and postoperative surgery. Side effects can also result from serotonin receptor antagonists, neurokinin receptor antagonists, general anesthetics, opioid analgesics, and certain chemotherapies. Other causes of nausea and vomiting include food poisoning, emotional stress, metabolic disorders, and dehydration. Esophageal tears can also lead to vomiting. Antiemetics play a crucial role in managing these ailments, but their side effects must be carefully monitored and managed.

Segment Overview

This antiemetic drug market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Drug Class 1.1 5-Hydroxytryptamine 3 (5-HT 3) receptor antagonist

1.2 Dopamine antagonist

1.3 Neurokinin-1 (NK 1) receptor antagonist

1.4 Cannabinoid receptor antagonist

1.5 Others Application 2.1 Chemotherapy

2.2 Surgery

2.3 Gastroenteritis

2.4 Others Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 Asia

3.4 Rest of World (ROW)

1.1 5-Hydroxytryptamine 3 (5-HT 3) receptor antagonist- The antiemetic drug market is segmented based on drug class, with 5-HT3 receptor antagonists holding a significant share due to their efficacy in managing nausea and vomiting caused by motion sickness, chemotherapies, and other side effects. Dopamine receptor antagonists and neurokinin receptor antagonists are other prominent classes, used in treating dizziness associated with motion sickness and chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, respectively. Market segments include motion sickness, chemotherapies, side effects, food poisoning, emotional stress, cancer statistics, metabolic disorders, dehydration, nutritional depletion, esophageal tears, and treatment schedules. Patent expiration and dosage strength influence usage and healthcare expenditure. Drug types encompass antihistamines, anticholinergics, and 5-HT3 receptor antagonists. Applications span post-operative surgery, hospital pharmacies, and online pharmacies. Key drug brands include Gravisen, used in surgical procedures and cancer cases, and various antiemetic drugs used during chemotherapies, surgeries, and radiation therapy. The market's growth is driven by the increasing number of cancer cases and surgeries, as well as the raw material estimations for antiemetic drug production.

Research Analysis

The Antiemetic Drug Market encompasses a wide range of medications used to prevent and alleviate nausea, vomiting, and other symptoms associated with various ailments, including gastroenteritis caused by viruses like rotavirus, as well as side effects from chemotherapies and vertigo. Antiemetic drugs, also known as antiemetics or antiemesis medications, function as serotonin receptor antagonists, such as Ondansetron and Granisetron, produced by various pharmaceutical companies. These drugs are readily available at retail pharmacies, including CVS Pharmacy, Walgreens Boots Alliance, and Rite Aid, providing essential relief for individuals experiencing nausea, emesis, and motion sickness. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals and Sancuso are notable contributors to the market, while Sandoz and other generic substitutes offer affordable alternatives for patients.

Market Research Overview

The Antiemetic Drug Market encompasses a range of pharmacological treatments designed to prevent and alleviate nausea and vomiting. These drugs are essential in managing side effects of chemotherapy, radiation therapy, and surgical procedures. The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of diseases requiring antiemetic therapy, such as cancer and gastrointestinal disorders. Additionally, advancements in technology and research have led to the development of novel antiemetic agents, expanding the market's scope. The market also faces challenges, including drug resistance and adverse effects, necessitating continuous innovation and improvement. Overall, the Antiemetic Drug Market is a significant and evolving sector in the healthcare industry.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Drug Class

5-Hydroxytryptamine 3 (5-HT 3) Receptor Antagonist



Dopamine Antagonist



Neurokinin-1 (NK 1) Receptor Antagonist



Cannabinoid Receptor Antagonist



Others

Application

Chemotherapy



Surgery



Gastroenteritis



Others

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



Rest Of World (ROW)

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

