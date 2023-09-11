Antiemetic Drug Market to grow by USD 1.63 billion from 2022-2027, North America to account for 37% of market growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The antiemetic drug market size is expected to grow by USD 1.63 billion from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the growth of the market will progress at a CAGR of 6.47% during the forecast period, according to Technavio Research. The market has been segmented by Application (Chemotherapy, Surgery, Gastroenteritis, and Others), the drug Class (5-hydroxytryptamine 3 (5-HT 3) receptor antagonist, dopamine antagonist, neurokinin-1 (NK 1) receptor antagonist, cannabinoid receptor antagonist, and others), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)). North America will contribute 37% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The US, Canada, and Mexico are major contributors to the market growth in the region. It represents a key region for the development, manufacturing, and consumption of antiemetic drugs. Furthermore, various leading pharmaceuticals are based in North America, developing and manufacturing antiepileptic medicines. Hence, such factors drive the antiemetic drug market in the North American region during the forecast period. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Read PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Antiemetic Drug Market 2023-2027

Company Profile:

Algen Healthcare Ltd., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Bristol Laboratories Ltd., Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Cipla Ltd., Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc., Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Helsinn Healthcare SA, Heron Therapeutics Inc., Lupin Ltd., Merck and Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd., Pfizer Inc., RedHill Biopharma Ltd., Sanofi, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Viatris Inc.

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH - The company offers an antiemetic drug, namely OFEV.

Antiemetic Drug Market: Segmentation Analysis

By Segment - The chemotherapy segment will be significant during the forecast period. These drugs are effective at removing cancer cells, but they can also be harmful to normal cell types, such as those in the gut and vomiting centers of the brain. Furthermore, the management of CINV typically involves a combination of antiemetic medications targeting multiple pathways involved in the development of nausea and vomiting. Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a PDF Sample Report

Antiemetic Drug Market: Driver & Trend:

Drivers

Rising geriatric population globally

Growing prevalence of nausea and vomiting

Increasing healthcare expenditure

The increasing healthcare expenditure drives the growth of the antiemetic drug market. Factors like population growth, aging demographics, technological progress, and the prevalence of chronic diseases drive the growth of health expenditures across the world. Also, the growth of the worldwide market for antiepileptic drugs is underpinned by increasing access to healthcare and coverage. Since more individuals gain access to healthcare services, the demand for various medications, including antiemetic drugs, increases. Hence, such factors drive the growth of the antiemetic drug market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this antiemetic drug market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the antiemetic drug market between 2022 and 2027.

Precise estimation of the antiemetic drug market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the antiemetic drug market across North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of antiemetic drug market vendors.

ToC:

Excustive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Application

Market Segmentation by Drug Class

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

