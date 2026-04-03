NEW DELHI, April 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Antier, a leading blockchain and AI development company, deploys MiCA-Ready white-label crypto neo-banking platforms to empower European financial institutions with cutting-edge AI-led Web3 capabilities. Its enterprise-grade platform leverages mature BaaS modules to help banks, fintechs, and corporates spin up customized crypto-friendly digital banks rapidly.

Antier Delivers #1 AI-Driven and MiCA-Ready White Label Neo Bank Platform for the European Market (PRNewsfoto/Antier Solutions)

Antier has always been known as the firm that thinks out of the box and offers deliveries in days rather than months. It integrated some of the in-demand, utilized features into its solutions, making it a compelling strategic investment.

Virtual crypto debit/credit cards (Visa/Mastercard-compatible with instant on/off ramps)

debit/credit cards (Visa/Mastercard-compatible with instant on/off ramps) Instant SEPA/SWIFT settlement connectors

Embedded KYC/AML compliance tools

PSD2/Open Banking APIs

Biometric ID integration

Real-time fraud analytics tailored for the EU market

analytics tailored for the EU market Prediction Markets

Multi-chain payments (supporting Bitcoin , Ethereum , and other networks)

, , and other networks) Automated crypto -to-fiat conversion

-to-fiat conversion Comprehensive core banking modules like account automation

Multi-currency ledgers

Secure payment gateways

Native Stablecoin Wallets

Wallets Issuance for EURO-pegged tokens and other assets

Programmable Cashback & Rewards programs ( crypto or fiat)

or fiat) Smart Contract Automation for DeFi integration

The above-mentioned features are crafted by over 700+ blockchain and fintech specialists. Antier's BaaS platform is fully customizable and designed for rapid deployment. As Europe implements its unified MiCA crypto framework, the firm enables its clients to launch compliant, ready-to-deploy crypto-friendly banking services with confidence.

Antier's platform bundles a rich suite of Europe-specific features to meet today's neo-banking trends.

Now, let us have a closer look at the market of Europe. The market is racing to adopt crypto and needs these solutions. The region's crypto market has matured dramatically. At the same time, Europe's neo-banking sector is booming, valued at ~$13.3 billion in 2025 and projected to reach $19.7 billion by 2026, with business accounts (SMEs, startups) driving about 64% of that market. Yet many institutions lack ready crypto-banking infrastructure, delaying market entry. Antier's white-label BaaS platform closes this gap: its modular architecture lets clients launch new crypto neo-banks in months, slashing development time and compliance risk. In practical terms, this means banks and fintechs avoid the multi-year, multi-million-dollar effort of building crypto rails from scratch. With 58% of European institutions planning to use stablecoins for payments, turnkey crypto-banking platforms are urgently needed to capture the continent's digital-asset growth.

Antier solves the fundamental problems of European crypto banking by addressing key pain points such as regulatory complexity, fragmented crypto infrastructure, and lengthy development cycles. The platform provides a unified framework for wallets, cards, payments, and custody under one compliance umbrella, eliminating the need for multiple vendors. Enterprises can hire the team of Antier for fully featured crypto banking services in weeks instead of years, focusing on user experience and growth. This integration-first approach bridges traditional finance and Web3, positioning Antier as the go-to provider for financial institutions racing to capture crypto's growth in Europe.

"Antier's MiCA-aligned neo banking platform bridges traditional finance and digital assets. And we don't just build banking platforms for institutions, governments, and enterprises; we fuse decades of fintech experience with AI-first engineering to automate delivery pipelines, embed intelligent compliance and risk controls, and surface real-time decisioning across the stack. This AI-native approach compresses time-to-market, improves operational resilience, and continuously optimizes customer journeys, enabling clients to launch compliant, scalable crypto neo-banks with confidence," says Gagan Singh, VP, Fintech, Antier.

About Antier

Antier is a global digital asset infrastructure and blockchain development company that supports financial institutions, fintechs, and enterprises in building regulated crypto and tokenized-asset market ecosystems. The company provides white-label exchange, wallets, stablecoin rails, cards, payment gateways, custody, tokenization, and AI-driven Web3 financial infrastructure aligned with evolving regulatory frameworks across key jurisdictions. With delivery and advisory presence in the international markets, Antier works with institutions to design, deploy, and operate compliant digital-asset trading and issuance environments.

For more information visit www.antiersolutions.com

Telegram: https://t.me/AntierTeam

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/antiersolutions

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/antiersolutions/

Contact: Devender Junas: +91 7889162751

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2949723/Antier_Solutions.jpg

SOURCE Antier Solutions