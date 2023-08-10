NOTTINGHAM, England, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Antier, a leading enterprise Blockchain development company, gets to the bottom of the enterprise Blockchain future and delivers an advanced solution to serve various sectors of the economy.

Antier Expands its Enterprise Blockchain Development Services for Businesses Seeking a Competitive Edge

The enterprise Blockchain market has experienced significant advancements and progress in recent years. Despite the potential challenges or adverse events within the cryptocurrency industry, more companies are turning to transformative Blockchain technology for increased security, reduced costs, improved transparency and traceability, and streamlined operations benefits.

This year, Antier expanded its areas of work and stretched its enterprise Blockchain development services. The company is now emphasizing strengthening the ecosystem of more sectors like transport & logistics, entertainment, supply chain, healthcare, finance, etc., with Blockchain technology.

Several Industries are Leveraging Antier's Enterprise Blockchain Development

Finance

Antier assists financial institutions in leveraging enterprise Blockchain development in order to enhance transaction security, streamline cross-border payments, and create transparent auditing systems.

Supply Chain Management

The company's Blockchain supply chain solutions enable stakeholders to track and verify products' journeys in real time. It helps ensure authenticity, reduce counterfeiting risks, and improve supply chain transparency and customer trust.

Healthcare

Antier's advanced Blockchain-powered solutions also help healthcare organizations securely store and share patient data, ensuring interoperability, privacy, and accurate medical record-keeping.

Real Estate

Blockchain solutions in the real estate sector are also deployed for property tokenizations, smart contracts, and decentralized property ownership records. It eliminates the need for intermediaries, and simplifies property transactions and ensures transparency.

Transport & logistics

The company has also transformed the transport and logistics industry by improving supply chain visibility. Their Blockchain solutions enable seamless tracking of goods, real-time shipment monitoring, and automation through smart contracts for no delays.

Education

Antier helps create a secure ecosystem to store tamper-proof records of academic achievements and certifications. Smart contract-based systems also enable efficient administration and secure peer-to-peer transactions.

Procure to pay

Antier's enterprise Blockchain solutions streamline the procure-to-pay process, automating purchase orders, invoices, and payments, reducing human error and enabling seamless collaboration between buyers and suppliers.

Entertainment

Antier empowers the entertainment industry, enabling secure and transparent distribution of digital content, and facilitating direct interaction between artists and their fans, creating new revenue streams and fostering community engagement.

Carbon Credit

The company also facilitates the trading of carbon credits, incentivizing organizations to adopt sustainable practices and reduce their carbon footprint. With enterprise blockchain development, they ensure seamless carbon credit management.

About Antier

Antier is an experienced enterprise Blockchain development company, specializing in creating innovative solutions tailored perfectly to industry verticals and business models. The company offers a comprehensive suite of solutions encompassing Blockchain consulting, smart contract development, decentralized application (dApp) development, and tokenization services. By leveraging their extensive experience and deep understanding of Blockchain, Antier enables enterprises to unlock the full potential of decentralized systems and stay ahead in the rapidly evolving digital landscape.

