Antigen Carriage Associated with Lamotrigine-Induced DRESS

News provided by

American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (AAAAI)

Feb 10, 2026, 16:00 ET

A study of 30 lamotrigine-induced DRESS cases finds a strong correlation with HLA-A*32:01

MILWAUKEE, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Human leukocyte antigen (HLA)-A32:01 carriage is strongly associated with risk of lamotrigine-induced DRESS, according to new research being presented at the 2026 AAAAI Annual Meeting.

In this study, researchers examined several identified lamotrigine-induced DRESS cases from Vanderbilt University Medical Center (VUMC) and Mass General Brigham alongside matched lamotrigine-tolerant controls from VUMC BioVU. Researchers obtained HLA class I typing performed through high-resolution HLA typing (Illumina Miseq) and HLA imputation from genotyping array data (SNP2HLA). Case-control (matched 10:1) HLA association studies were performed at the locus, haplotype and amino acid levels using midasHLA (version 1.14.0), R (version 4.4.1), reported OR, 95% CI and Bonferroni correction for P values (Pc).

The researchers identified 30 lamotrigine-induced DRESS cases and 300 lamotrigine matched tolerant controls. Of the lamotrigine-induced DRESS cases, 87% of participants were female, and 93% of participants self-identified as white while the remaining 7% self-identified as black. Participants had a median age of 33 years old. At the locus level, HLA-A*32:01 was associated with DRESS while carriage rates of HLA-A32:01 for cases and controls were found to be 40% and 5.5%. There were no Pc significant haplotypes found, however, in an amino acid analysis, research found two HLA-A amino acid positions 109 with lysine and 77 with serine.

The study notes that single-allele HLA-A*32:01 testing is both inexpensive and accessible, and the researchers suggest that targeted pre-prescription screening could meaningfully aid in the prevention of lamotrigine-induced DRESS.

Visit aaaai.org to learn more about DRESS. Research presented at the 2026 AAAAI Annual Meeting, February 27 – March 2 in Philadelphia, PA, is published in an online supplement to The Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (JACI).

The American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (AAAAI) is the leading membership organization of more than 7,100 allergists, asthma specialists, clinical immunologists and other professionals with a special interest in the research and treatment of allergic and immunologic diseases. Established in 1943, the AAAAI is the go-to resource for patients living with allergies, asthma and immune deficiency disorders.

SOURCE American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (AAAAI)

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Allergy/Immunology Misinformation Often Goes Unchallenged in Social Media Landscape

Allergy/Immunology Misinformation Often Goes Unchallenged in Social Media Landscape

Allergy misinformation receives high engagement and little correction according to new research published in The Journal of Allergy and Clinical...
AAAAI Reintroduces Bill to Support Penicillin Allergy Delabeling

AAAAI Reintroduces Bill to Support Penicillin Allergy Delabeling

The American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (AAAAI) is pleased to congratulate Representative Morgan Griffith (R-VA) for reintroducing the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Health Care & Hospitals

Health Care & Hospitals

Publishing & Information Services

Publishing & Information Services

New Products & Services

New Products & Services

Trade Show News

Trade Show News

News Releases in Similar Topics