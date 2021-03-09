Antigone Skoulas, DDS Champions Dentists' Role in COVID Vaccination

SAN FRANCISCO, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Across the country, COVID-19 vaccinations are slowly but surely being distributed, potentially signaling the endgame for the ongoing pandemic. Actually, getting the vaccines to people who need them has posed a number of logistical problems, including a deficit of trained healthcare providers to administer the shots. In a new statement to the press, San Francisco dentist Antigone Skoulas, DDS explains how she and her colleagues are offering their services.

"In the State of California, dentists are allowed to provide the vaccine, currently at vaccination centers, although possibly in private practice in the future," comments Dr. Skoulas. "By allowing dentists to participate in the vaccine program, California has developed a much larger pool of trained health professionals who can assist in getting people vaccinated."

Indeed, Dr. Skoulas and her entire office staff, along with so many other California healthcare providers, have already received their own vaccinations. Now, many of them are eager to pay it forward through participation in California's vaccine rollout.

"Dentists already have a lot of clinical experience, performing delicate procedures on very sensitive parts of the body," Dr. Skoulas explains. "Hopefully, this will inspire real confidence in people to go out and get vaccinated, resting assured that the shots are all being administered by healthcare professionals who are more than qualified."

In addition to their own clinical experiences, dentists benefit from continuing education courses required before they are allowed to administer vaccines. "Everyone administering the vaccine has been well-educated in patient care and in more general COVID-19 protocols," Dr. Skoulas comments.

Ultimately, Dr. Skoulas says the goal should be making the COVID-19 vaccine as accessible as possible, ensuring that everyone has the opportunity to inoculate themselves against the deadly virus. "Our best way forward is to ensure everyone gets vaccinated," she notes.

"It's an honor to know that members of the dental profession are helping to meet coverage goals here in California," she concludes.

Dr. Antigone Skoulas, DDS, provides high-quality dental care to patients throughout the San Francisco, CA area.

