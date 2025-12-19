Antigravity A1 Gains Momentum at Best Buy Ahead of the Holiday Season

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Antigravity today announced strong momentum for the Antigravity A1, the world's first all-in-one 8K 360 drone[1], following its nationwide rollout at Best Buy. As one of the few premium consumer drones readily available in the U.S. market this year, A1 has quickly emerged as a standout option for shoppers looking for a more immersive and intuitive way to experience flight.

Since arriving at Best Buy, A1 has attracted attention for its unconventional approach to drone design. By combining full 8K 360 capture with motion-based flight controls, A1 removes many of the barriers that traditionally make drones difficult to fly or intimidating for first-time users.

Unlike conventional drones, A1 captures everything around. Its "fly first, frame later" workflow allows pilots to focus on the experience of flying, with creative control happening after. Paired with immersive Vision Goggles and a one-handed Grip controller, A1 introduces a point-and-fly experience that feels closer to natural movement.

This new approach has resonated with both tech enthusiasts and creative users seeking safer, more expressive aerial capture.

Holiday availability at Best Buy

To coincide with the holiday shopping period, Antigravity is offering a limited-time incentive for customers purchasing the A1 through Best Buy. From December 19 to December 22, shoppers who purchase the Antigravity A1 Infinity Bundle will receive a $100 Best Buy Gift Card, valid for both in-store and online purchases. The promotion applies exclusively to the Infinity Bundle.

More details: Buy the Antigravity A1 Infinity Bundle at Best Buy.

About Antigravity

Antigravity is a consumer drone company reimagining how people experience flight. Incubated by Insta360 and third parties, Antigravity uses the latest 360 technology to build powerful drones that are immersive and easy for anyone to fly. The company is pioneering a new generation of aerial explorers and storytellers by making drone flight more expressive and inclusive. Built by a global team of engineers, designers, and creators, Antigravity released its first drone in late 2025.

[1] The term "world's first" refers to the fact that, as of July 28, 2025, Antigravity has announced the market's first 8K all-in-one 360 drone. It captures high-quality 360 video directly without the need for an external 360 camera attachment. The drone features a built-in 360 camera, supports real-time data transmission, and allows users to adjust shooting parameters on the fly.

