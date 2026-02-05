ANTIGUA AND BARBUDA CULINARY MONTH RETURNS WITH EXCITING LINEUP OF EVENTS THROUGHOUT MAY 2026

Series Features FAB Fest, Eat Like a Local Experience, and Headlining Chefs of Caribbean Heritage Including Andi Oliver, Nina Compton, Tristen Epps-Long and More

ST. JOHN'S, Antigua, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority (ABTA) is excited to announce the May 2026 return of its annual culinary series, Antigua and Barbuda Culinary Month. Since launching in 2023, the culinary tourism initiative continues to grow with a focus on local Antiguan and Barbudan food and chefs alongside guest chefs who are exclusively of Caribbean heritage. During the monthlong celebration in May, food lovers can discover local cuisine through the Eat Like A Local campaign, enjoy islandwide prix-fixe menus during a two weeklong Restaurant Week and explore Antiguan culinary traditions at the signature FAB (Food, Art & Beverage) Fest. Guest chefs of Caribbean heritage from the United States, United Kingdom and Canada will cook at special events throughout the month, while the hospitality, agriculture and public service sectors will come together at the Caribbean Food Forum, a regional food and hospitality symposium. The monthlong celebration comes on the heels of Antigua and Barbuda winning the Caribbean's Best Emerging Culinary City Destination 2025 from the World Culinary Awards.

"Since its inception three years ago, we are proud to see the continued growth and popularity of Antigua and Barbuda Culinary Month," said The Honourable Charles Fernandez, Minister of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Transportation and Investment. "When we launched in 2023, our goal was always to highlight the rich culture and diverse food of Antigua and Barbuda, and to celebrate our culinary excellence here in the Caribbean. Culinary Month provides food lovers and culture seekers from around the world the unique opportunity to experience Caribbean cuisine through a different lens, and we raise the standards for guests every year. We can't wait to showcase an award-winning lineup of our own Antiguan and Barbudan chefs and welcome our Caribbean brothers and sisters to cook in celebration of our region."

This year's lineup of guest chefs welcomes past attendees such as Cambridge-based Antiguan Chef Kareem Roberts, British Chef and TV personality of Antiguan heritage, Andi Oliver, and first-generation Antiguan and Barbudan Chef and Chopped Champion Claude Lewis. Fresh faces include 2018 James Beard Best Chef: South and Food & Wine Best New Chef Nina Compton of Compère Lapin, Trinidadian Chef Tristen Epps-Long, winner of Top Chef Season 22, and Barbadian Chef Paul Carmichael of the highly awarded Bar Kabawa and Kabawa, recent recipient of a 3-star review from The New York Times.

The full roster of participating chefs and beverage professionals include**:

The full schedule of events with details and booking info will be posted here and includes:

May 3-17: Antigua and Barbuda Restaurant Week, where over 50 local restaurants will offer prix fixe menus at three price points: $25, $50 and $75.





Antigua and Barbuda Restaurant Week, where over 50 local restaurants will offer prix fixe menus at three price points: $25, $50 and $75. May 21 : Caribbean Food Forum presented by Grace Foods . This regional food and hospitality industry conference hosted at the John E. St. Luce Finance and Conference Centre with partner, The Caribbean Tourism Association (CTO), will feature hospitality professionals, industry leaders and food systems experts from the Caribbean. This is a hybrid event with virtual and in-person attendance options.





: Caribbean Food Forum presented by . This regional food and hospitality industry conference hosted at the John E. St. Luce Finance and Conference Centre with partner, The Caribbean Tourism Association (CTO), will feature hospitality professionals, industry leaders and food systems experts from the Caribbean. This is a hybrid event with virtual and in-person attendance options. May 22 : Collaboration dinner with UK based Chefs Andi Oliver, Kareem Roberts and Kerth Gumbs at Rokuni at Sugar Ridge, St. Mary's.





: Collaboration dinner with UK based Chefs Andi Oliver, Kareem Roberts and Kerth Gumbs at Rokuni at Sugar Ridge, St. Mary's. May 23 : Culinary Month's signature event, FAB Fest will feature chef and mixologist demonstrations, local food vendors, music, performances, local artists and more at Cedar Valley Golf Course, which will be transformed into a food and art village.





: Culinary Month's signature event, will feature chef and mixologist demonstrations, local food vendors, music, performances, local artists and more at Cedar Valley Golf Course, which will be transformed into a food and art village. May 24 : Puerto Rican-inspired BBQ with Chef Angel Barreto featuring DJ and live entertainment at Antigua's hottest beach bar and restaurant, The Hut, Little Jumby.





: Puerto Rican-inspired BBQ with Chef Angel Barreto featuring DJ and live entertainment at Antigua's hottest beach bar and restaurant, The Hut, Little Jumby. May 27 : Collaboration dinner with Chefs Paul Carmichael, Tristen Epps, and Claude Lewis at Catherine's Café on Pigeon Point Beach.





: Collaboration dinner with Chefs Paul Carmichael, Tristen Epps, and Claude Lewis at Catherine's Café on Pigeon Point Beach. May 29 : Fundraising dinner celebrating Caribbean women chefs featuring Brigette Joseph, Maurine Bowers, Nina Compton and Suzanne Barr at Moon Gate Hotel & Spa. The highly anticipated hotel and restaurant are due to open in April 2026.





: Fundraising dinner celebrating Caribbean women chefs featuring Brigette Joseph, Maurine Bowers, Nina Compton and Suzanne Barr at Moon Gate Hotel & Spa. The highly anticipated hotel and restaurant are due to open in April 2026. May 30: Culinary Month finale beach party and cookout at Wild Tamarind Restaurant featuring Chef Devan Rajkumar and Wild Tamarind Executive Chef Amalin Raj alongside Antigua-based pastry chefs including Jahkaydah Isaac of The Flaky Crust and Kendel Harrigan of The KenDen.

Antigua and Barbuda Culinary Month is proudly supported by ACB Caribbean, the official financial services sponsor, Red Stripe Beer, and Siboney Beach Club, official host hotel sponsor. Visit www.antiguabarbudaculinarymonth.com for updates.

Contact: Charissa Benjamin, Savor PR

