Antihypertensive Drug Market Report Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030 - Calcium Channel Blocker will Remain the Largest Segment During 2024-2030

05 Dec, 2023

DUBLIN, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Antihypertensive Drug Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The future of the global antihypertensive drug market looks promising with opportunities in the retail pharmacy, hospital pharmacy, and e-commerce markets. The global antihypertensive drug market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 4.7% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growing incidence of hypertension, rising efforts and initiatives by both private and government organizations, and increasing awareness of hypertension.

Antihypertensive Drug Market Insights

  • Calcium channel blocker will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to its affordability, high efficacy, and lesser side effects as compare to other therapeutic classes.
  • Within this market, hospital will remain the largest segment due to increase in number of hospitals worldwide.
  • North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to surge in incidence of hypertension and rise in geriatric population.

Key Report Features

  • Market Size Estimates: Antihypertensive drug market size estimation in terms of value ($B).
  • Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018 to 2023) and forecast (2024 to 2030) by various segments and regions.
  • Segmentation Analysis: Antihypertensive drug market size by therapeutic class, distribution channel, and region in terms of value ($B).
  • Regional Analysis: Antihypertensive drug market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.
  • Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different therapeutic classes, distribution channels, and regions for the antihypertensive drug market.
  • Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the antihypertensive drug market.
  • Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

The study includes a forecast for the global antihypertensive drug by therapeutic class, distribution channel, and region.

Antihypertensive Drug Market by Therapeutic Class:

  • Diuretics
  • ACE Inhibitors
  • Calcium Channel Blockers
  • Vasodilators
  • Beta-Adrenergic Blockers
  • Others

Antihypertensive Drug Market by Distribution Channel:

  • Retail Pharmacy
  • Hospital Pharmacy
  • E-Commerce
  • Others

Antihypertensive Drug Market by Region:

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • The Rest of the World

Antihypertensive Drug Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies antihypertensive drug companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base.

Some of the antihypertensive drug companies profiled in this report include:

  • Lupin
  • Boehringer Ingelheim International
  • Sun PharmACEutical Industries
  • Astrazeneca
  • Novartis
  • SANOFI
  • Merck

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Global Antihypertensive Drug Market : Market Dynamics
2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications
2.2: Supply Chain
2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges

3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2018 to 2030
3.1. Macroeconomic Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)
3.2. Global Antihypertensive Drug Market Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)
3.3: Global Antihypertensive Drug Market by Therapeutic Class
3.3.1: Diuretics
3.3.2: ACE Inhibitors
3.3.3: Calcium Channel Blockers
3.3.4: Vasodilators
3.3.5: Beta-adrenergic Blockers
3.3.6: Others
3.4: Global Antihypertensive Drug Market by Distribution Channel
3.4.1: Retail Pharmacy
3.4.2: Hospital Pharmacy
3.4.3: E-commerce

4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region from 2018 to 2030

5. Competitor Analysis
5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis
5.2: Operational Integration
5.3: Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis
6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis
6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global Antihypertensive Drug Market by Therapeutic Class
6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global Antihypertensive Drug Market by Distribution Channel
6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global Antihypertensive Drug Market by Region
6.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Antihypertensive Drug Market
6.3: Strategic Analysis
6.3.1: New Product Development
6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of the Global Antihypertensive Drug Market
6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global Antihypertensive Drug Market
6.3.4: Certification and Licensing

7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ogux0g

