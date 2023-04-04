Antihypertensive Drugs Market size to grow by USD 5.87 billion from 2021 to 2026, Driven by the availability of a wide range of drugs - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The antihypertensive drugs market size is estimated to increase by USD 5.87 billion from 2021 to 2026. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.1%, according to a recent market study by Technavio. The availability of a wide range of drugs notably drives the antihypertensive drugs market growth. Patients suffering from hypertension are generally treated with drugs that can reduce blood volume, systemic vascular resistance, and cardiac output by depressing heart rate and stroke volume. For instance, diuretic drugs decrease blood volume by increasing urine output by the kidney and similarly, vasodilator drugs dilate blood vessels through the relaxation of smooth muscle in blood vessels. Thus, the availability of a wide range of therapeutics is offering specific treatment to patients with hypertension and driving the growth of the market during the forecast period. Discover some insights on market size before buying the full report - Request a sample report



Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Antihypertensive Drugs Market 2022-2026

Antihypertensive Drugs Market - Segmentation Analysis

This Technavio report extensively covers antihypertensive drugs market segmentation by type (systemic hypertension and pulmonary hypertension) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).

The market share growth by the systemic hypertension segment will be significant during the forecast period.

will be significant during the forecast period. The direct arterial dilator and direct venous dilator are used to treat patients with systemic hypertension.

Furthermore, centrally acting drugs that include clonidine, guanabenz, guanfacine, and Alpha-methyldopa are used to reduce sympathetic autonomic outflow for the reduction of systemic vascular resistance and cardiac output in patients with hypertension.

Thus, such specific treatments are expected to treat patients with systemic hypertension and drive the growth of the segment.

Geographic Analysis

North America is estimated to account for 41% of the global growth of the antihypertensive drugs market during the forecast period. The US is the key market for the antihypertensive drugs market in the region. Market growth in North America region will be slower than the growth of the market in Asia . The growing awareness among people about hypertension will facilitate the antihypertensive drug market growth in the region over the forecast period. Similarly, Hypertension Canada is raising awareness about the symptoms, diagnosis, and treatments of hypertension in Canada .

Insights on the market contribution of various segments including country and region wise, historic (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Download a Sample Report

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - buy the report!

Antihypertensive Drugs Market - Vendor Analysis

The global antihypertensive drugs market is fragmented with the presence of many large and medium-sized players. Abbott Laboratories, AstraZeneca Plc, Aurobindo Pharma Ltd., Bausch Health Co Inc, Bayer AG, Cipla Ltd., Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd., Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Hetero Healthcare Ltd., Johnson and Johnson, Lupin Ltd, Merck and Co. Inc., Noden Pharma DAC, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi SA, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Viatris Inc., and Zydus Lifesciences Ltd. are some of the major vendors.

Antihypertensive Drugs Market - Market Analysis

Leading Trends

The development of modified release formulations is a key antihypertensive drugs market trends fueling the market growth.

Modified-release formulations are designed to delay the release of drugs in the body after their administration and some of the modified-release formulations consist of sustained-release and controlled-release formulations.

Sustained-release formulations maintain drug release over a sustained period but not at a constant rate. But controlled-release formulations maintain drug release over a sustained period at a nearly constant rate.

This is leading to pharmaceutical companies to develop these formulations for the treatment of hypertension.

Hence, the modified-release formulations are expected to enter the market during the forecast period and add significant value to its growth.

Major Challenges

The advent of wearable defibrillators is one of the major factors hindering the antihypertensive drugs market growth.

The global antihypertensive drugs market witnesses growth in R&D efforts for the development of wearable cardiovascular defibrillators to manage cardiovascular symptoms.

Furthermore, studies revealed that the risk of stroke was reduced to half in patients who received the previous generation HeartMate II pump, which requires an abdominal location for the implant.

Hence, the high success rates associated with these devices led to their increased adoption rate among end-users and limited the use of antihypertensive drugs to a certain extent among patients, thereby restricting the market growth.

Insights on Market Drivers, trends, & Challenges, historic period(2017 to 2021) and forecast period(2023 to 2027)- Request a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this Antihypertensive Drugs Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the antihypertensive drugs market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the antihypertensive drugs market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the antihypertensive drugs market across North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW)

, , , and Rest of World (ROW) A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of antihypertensive drugs market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The antidepressants drugs market size will grow by USD 5.22 billion during 2021-2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate throughout the forecast period at a CAGR of 5.44%. This report provides a detailed analysis of the market by disease type (major compulsive disorder, obsessive compulsive disorder, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)). One of the primary factors driving the growth of the market is rising prevalence of depression among the people across the world.

The blood pressure cuffs market size is expected to reach a value of USD 127.06 million at a CAGR of 7.66%, during 2021-2025.Navigate through market segmentation by product (reusable cuffs and disposable cuffs) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW) in this blood pressure cuffs market report to pursue growth opportunities. One of the key factors impeding blood pressure cuffs market growth is the threat of infection from reusable bp cuffs.

Antihypertensive Drugs Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.1% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 5.87 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 2.5 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key countries US, Germany, UK, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, AstraZeneca Plc, Aurobindo Pharma Ltd., Bausch Health Co Inc, Bayer AG, Cipla Ltd., Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd., Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Hetero Healthcare Ltd., Johnson and Johnson, Lupin Ltd, Merck and Co. Inc., Noden Pharma DAC, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi SA, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Viatris Inc., and Zydus Lifesciences Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's Health Care Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Type

5.3 Systemic hypertension - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Systemic hypertension - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Systemic hypertension - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Systemic hypertension - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Systemic hypertension - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Pulmonary hypertension - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Pulmonary hypertension - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Pulmonary hypertension - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Pulmonary hypertension - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Pulmonary hypertension - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 78: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 79: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 80: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 81: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 82: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 83: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 84: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 AstraZeneca Plc

Exhibit 85: AstraZeneca Plc - Overview



Exhibit 86: AstraZeneca Plc - Product / Service



Exhibit 87: AstraZeneca Plc - Key news



Exhibit 88: AstraZeneca Plc - Key offerings

10.4 Bayer AG

Exhibit 89: Bayer AG - Overview



Exhibit 90: Bayer AG - Business segments



Exhibit 91: Bayer AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 92: Bayer AG - Segment focus

10.5 Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd

Exhibit 93: Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd - Overview



Exhibit 94: Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd - Business segments



Exhibit 95: Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd - Key offerings



Exhibit 96: Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd - Segment focus

10.6 GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Exhibit 97: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Overview



Exhibit 98: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 99: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Key news



Exhibit 100: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 101: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Segment focus

10.7 Johnson and Johnson

Exhibit 102: Johnson and Johnson - Overview



Exhibit 103: Johnson and Johnson - Business segments



Exhibit 104: Johnson and Johnson - Key news



Exhibit 105: Johnson and Johnson - Key offerings



Exhibit 106: Johnson and Johnson - Segment focus

10.8 Lupin Ltd

Exhibit 107: Lupin Ltd - Overview



Exhibit 108: Lupin Ltd - Product / Service



Exhibit 109: Lupin Ltd - Key news



Exhibit 110: Lupin Ltd - Key offerings

10.9 Merck and Co. Inc.

Exhibit 111: Merck and Co. Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 112: Merck and Co. Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 113: Merck and Co. Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 114: Merck and Co. Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 115: Merck and Co. Inc. - Segment focus

10.10 Novartis AG

Exhibit 116: Novartis AG - Overview



Exhibit 117: Novartis AG - Business segments



Exhibit 118: Novartis AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 119: Novartis AG - Segment focus

10.11 Pfizer Inc.

Exhibit 120: Pfizer Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 121: Pfizer Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: Pfizer Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 123: Pfizer Inc. - Key offerings

10.12 Sanofi SA

Exhibit 124: Sanofi SA - Overview



Exhibit 125: Sanofi SA - Business segments



Exhibit 126: Sanofi SA - Key news



Exhibit 127: Sanofi SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 128: Sanofi SA - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 129: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 130: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 131: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 132: Research methodology



Exhibit 133: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 134: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 135: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio