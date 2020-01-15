Antihypertensive Drugs Market to Garner $28.79 Bn, Globally, by 2026 at 3.1% CAGR, Says Allied Market Research
Rise in the geriatric population, surge in healthcare expenditure, and rise in prevalence of hypertension across the globe drive the growth of the global antihypertensive drugs market
Jan 15, 2020, 07:50 ET
PORTLAND, Oregon, Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Antihypertensive Drugs Market by Therapeutic Class (Diuretics, ACE Inhibitors, Calcium Channel Blockers, Vasodilators, Beta-adrenergic Blockers, and Others) and Distribution Channel (Retail Pharmacy, Hospital Pharmacy, E-commerce, and Others Distribution Channel): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026". According to the report, the global antihypertensive drugs industry was pegged at $22.56 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach $28.79 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 3.1% from 2019 to 2026.
Driving factors for the market
Rise in the geriatric population, surge in healthcare expenditure, and rise in prevalence of hypertension across the globe drive the growth of the global antihypertensive drugs market. However, patent expirations of blockbuster drugs hamper the market growth. On the contrary, high growth potential in developing countries is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.
Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/436
The ACE inhibitors segment to manifest fastest CAGR through 2026
The ACE inhibitors segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period, owing to the positive impact these drugs have on the overall health and extensive use of ACE inhibitors in various types of hypertension. However, the calcium channel blockers segment held the largest share in 2018, contributing to more than one-fourth of the global antihypertensive drugs market, owing to lesser side effects exhibited by these drugs as compared to the other type of antihypertensive drugs.
The hospital pharmacy segment held the largest share
The hospital pharmacy segment dominated the market in 2018, accounting for more than half of the global antihypertensive drugs market, owing to increase in the number of hospitalized NASH patients, surge in number of hospital pharmacies, improvement in structure of hospital pharmacies in the emerging countries such as China and India. However, the e-commerce websites & online drug stores segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 4.2% during the study period, due to surge in preference for online purchasing of drugs over the traditional methods, rise in the number of Internet users, and increase in awareness of online pharmacy.
North America dominated the market
The global antihypertensive drugs market across North America held the largest share in 2018, accounting for more than one-third of the market, owing to the availability of the antihypertensive drugs and rise in prevalence of hypertension due to surge in geriatric population in the region. However, the market across the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to portray the fastest CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period, owing to surge in awareness related to use of antihypertensive drugs and the presence of active key players in the region.
For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/436
Major market players
- Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH
- Johnson and Johnson
- Merck KGaA
- Pfizer, Inc.
- Bayer AG
- AstraZeneca plc
- Takeda Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
- Sanofi S.A.
- Daiichi Sankyo Company
- Novartis International AG
