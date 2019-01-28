Antihypertensives: Global Markets to 2023

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Report Scope:

The current report offers a detailed analysis of the antihypertensive drug market.The study includes a discussion of antihypertensive drugs prescribed for lowering the high blood pressure and for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH).



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05729033



The report excludes drugs used in the treatment of ocular hypertension. The market size includes both branded and generic drugs.



The report highlights the current and future market potential of antihypertensive drugs and provides a detailed analysis of the competitive environment, regulatory scenario, patent analysis, pipeline analysis, drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends in the market. The report also covers market projections through 2023, as well as market shares for key market players.



The report details market shares of antihypertensive drugs based on drug class and geography. Based on drug class, the market is segmented into ACE inhibitors (angiotensin-converting enzyme inhibitors), ARBs (angiotensin II receptor blockers), beta blockers, calcium channel blockers, diuretics, combination drugs, and others (a segment that includes direct renin inhibitors, alpha blockers, PDE-5 inhibitors, stimulators of soluble guanylate cyclase, endothelin receptor antagonists, vasodilators, and prostacyclin receptors).



The market is segmented by geography into the following regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report presents detailed analyses of major countries such as the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, the U.K. France, Spain, Italy, Japan, China and India. For market estimates, data is provided for 2017 as the base year, with forecasts for 2018 through 2023. Estimated values are based on drug manufacturers' total revenues. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation.



Report Includes:

- 67 tables

- Country specific data and analysis for France, Germany, Italy, U.K., Spain, Russia, India, China, Japan, United States, Canada, Middle East and Africa

- A brief study of current and future market potential of antihypertensive drugs along with a detailed analysis of the competitive environment

- Exposure to the industry driven underlying markets, government regulations, and technology updates

- Coverage of regulatory dynamics, pipeline analysis, patent analysis, and market drivers, restrains, and opportunities

- Company profiles of major manufacturers, suppliers, and supply chain participants, including Allergan Plc, Boehringer Ingelheim GMBH, Johnson & Johnson, Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd, Pfizer Inc. and Novartis AG



