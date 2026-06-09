ANTIKYTHERA: HUBLOT FUSES ANCIENT HISTORY, WATCHMAKING INNOVATION AND PIONEERING EXPLORATION

Since 2014, the Hublot Xplorations department has spent more than two weeks a year accompanying missions to the island of Antikythera, playing a key role as the technical arm for the archaeological dive teams. Specialising in the research and development of revolutionary materials, this innovative department has been tasked, among other things, with designing state-of-the-art underwater drones. These drones enable more accurate detection of artefacts still buried at the site of the famous ancient shipwreck, thereby contributing to the preservation and study of this historical treasure trove under optimal conditions.

The documentary follows the Hublot Xplorations team and Anil Brancaleoni over an 18-day period as they accompany an international team of archaeologists, divers and specialists exploring the site where the famous Antikythera mechanism was discovered in 1901. Dating from around 60 BCE, this unique artefact is considered to be the oldest known astronomical calculator. Capable of predicting the movements of stars, eclipses and other celestial phenomena with remarkable accuracy, it demonstrated a level of technological expertise that was way ahead of its time.

In 2012, Hublot paid tribute to this fascinating object by unveiling the Hublot Antikythera watch, a horological masterpiece designed to reproduce the ancient mechanism's complex astronomical functions at the scale of a wristwatch. A genuine technical feat, this watch features complications that track lunar cycles, eclipses and the positions of the stars – just like its ancient predecessor. Designed as a concept watch, the Hublot Antikythera symbolises the convergence of history, science and innovation, perfectly embodying the spirit of the brand.

A year later, in 2013, Hublot unveiled the Antikythera SunMoon. Inspired by the world of the Antikythera, this highly accurate watch features displays for both the sun and the moon. The model allows the wearer to discover the actual zodiac sign for a given date by taking into account the precession of the equinoxes.

Mathias Buttet, Head of Research & Development at Hublot, explains: "Every watch movement is a statement: time is precious, and it deserves to be honoured with a bold and creative approach".

Alongside the complex dives and technical briefings, the documentary also offers a glimpse into everyday life on this remote island, home to around twenty people. It reveals the passion and determination of the teams who, since 2010, have been working in challenging conditions to preserve this priceless heritage.

This project perfectly illustrates the intersection between precision watchmaking, ancient history and pioneering exploration – all core values for Hublot. In addition to its contributions to archaeological research, Hublot Xplorations is also involved in ambitious projects such as the ESA's ExoMars mission, demonstrating its commitment to innovation and discovery.

Don't miss this fascinating adventure, available on both the Hublot and Anil B YouTube channels. A unique opportunity to discover how Hublot pushes the boundaries of technology in the service of history and science.

Discover the documentary video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ndi6pCrKOB8&

SOURCE Hublot SA