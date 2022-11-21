Antimicrobial Active Ingredient in the Global Personal Care Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trends, opportunities, and forecast for antimicrobial active ingredients in the global personal care market in 2027 by application (skin care, hair care, oral care, makeup, fragrances, and toiletries), source (natural and synthetic), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06362869/?utm_source=PRN







Antimicrobial Active Ingredient in the Global Personal Care Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the antimicrobial active ingredient in the global personal care market looks promising with opportunities in the skin care, hair care, oral care, make up, toiletries, and fragrances applications. The antimicrobial active Ingredient in the global personal care market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 5.1% from 2021 to 2027. The major drivers for this market are growing demand for antiseptics and skin cleanser products, rising prevalence of allergy cases, and growth in the skin care market.



Emerging Trends in the Antimicrobial Active Ingredients in the Global Personal Care Market

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include development of naturally sourced antimicrobial ingredients and advanced nanotechnology for manufacturing antimicrobial products.



Antimicrobial Active Ingredients in the Global Personal Care Market by Segment



The study includes trends and forecast for antimicrobial active Ingredients in the global personal care market by application, source, and region as follows:



Antimicrobial Active Ingredient in the Global Personal Care Market by Application [Value ($B) shipment analysis for 2016 â€" 2027]:

â€¢ Skin Care

â€¢ Hair Care

â€¢ Oral Care

â€¢ Makeup

â€¢ Toiletries

â€¢ Fragrances



Antimicrobial Active Ingredient in the Global Personal Care Market by Source [Value ($B) shipment analysis for 2016 â€" 2027]:

â€¢ Natural

â€¢ Synthetic



Antimicrobial Active Ingredient in the Global Personal Care Market by Region [Value ($B) shipment analysis for 2016 â€" 2027]:

â€¢ North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

â€¢ Europe

o Germany

o The United Kingdom

o France

o Russia

â€¢ Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

â€¢ The Rest of the World

List of Antimicrobial Active Ingredients in the Global Personal Care Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies antimicrobial active ingredient in the global personal care companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the antimicrobial active ingredient in the global personal care companies profiled in this report includes.

â€¢ Ashland

â€¢ BASF

â€¢ Lonza

â€¢ Croda International

â€¢ Clariant AG

Antimicrobial Active Ingredients in the Global Personal Care Market Insight

â€¢ The analyst forecasts that natural antimicrobial active ingredients will remain the fastest growing segment over the forecast period due to the increasing demand for organic beauty products to avoid side effects of synthetic products.

â€¢ Skin care will remain the largest application and it is also expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period as antimicrobial ingredients are used in the formulations of skin care products to extend the effectiveness of creams and lotions, and to avoid the risks of side-effects caused by microbial activities

â€¢ North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to high regulatory requirements from the government authorities and awareness in people regarding safe use of skin care products.

Features of Antimicrobial Active Ingredients in the Global Personal Care Market

â€¢ Market Size Estimates: Antimicrobial active ingredient in the global personal care market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

â€¢ Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2016-2021) and forecast (2022-2027) by various segments and regions.

â€¢ Segmentation Analysis: Market size by application and source

â€¢ Regional Analysis: Antimicrobial active ingredient in the global personal care market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

â€¢ Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different application, source, and regions for the antimicrobial active ingredient in the global personal care market.

â€¢ Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the antimicrobial active ingredient in the global personal care market.

â€¢ Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porterâ€™s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the growth forecast for antimicrobial active ingredient in the global personal care market?

Answer: The antimicrobial active ingredient in the global personal care market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2021 to 2027.

Q2. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the antimicrobial active ingredient in the global personal care market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are growing demand for antiseptics and skin cleanser products, rising prevalence of allergy cases, and growth in the skin care market..

Q3. What are the major applications or end use industries for antimicrobial active ingredient in the global personal care market?

Answer: Skin Care is the major application for antimicrobial active ingredient in the global personal care market.

Q4. What are the emerging trends in antimicrobial active ingredient in the global personal care market?

Answer: Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include development of naturally sourced antimicrobial ingredients and advanced nanotechnology for manufacturing antimicrobial products.

Q5. Who are the key antimicrobial active ingredient in the global personal care market companies?



Answer: Some of the key antimicrobial active ingredient companies are as follows:

â€¢ Ashland

â€¢ BASF

â€¢ Lonza

â€¢ Croda International

â€¢ Clariant AG

Q6. Which antimicrobial active ingredient in the global personal care market source segment will be the largest in future?

Answer: The analyst forecasts that natural antimicrobial active ingredients will remain the fastest growing segment over the forecast period due to the increasing demand for organic beauty products to avoid side effects of synthetic products

Q7: In antimicrobial active ingredient in the global personal care market market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer: North America is expected to remain the largest region and witness the highest growth over next 5 years.

Q8. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.

This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high growth opportunities for antimicrobial active Ingredient in the global personal care market by application (skin care, hair care, oral care, makeup, fragrances, and toiletries), source (natural and synthetic), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q. 2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the market?

Q.6 What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M & A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this market?



For any questions related to antimicrobial active Ingredient in the global personal care market or related to antimicrobial active ingredient in the global personal care market share, antimicrobial active ingredient in the global personal care market analysis, antimicrobial active Ingredient in the global personal care market size, and antimicrobial active ingredient suppliers to the global personal care market, write to Lucintel analysts at [email protected]. We will be glad to get back to you soon.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06362869/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: [email protected]

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker