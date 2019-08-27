Antimicrobial Coatings Market Revenue to Cross USD $5.5 Billion by 2025: Global Market Insights, Inc.

SELBYVILLE, Del., Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- China's antimicrobial coatings market size for indoor air quality applications surpassed USD $75 million in 2018, pertaining to growing consumer awareness of the adverse health effects of air pollution. These materials are essential to prevent the propagation of microbes, pathogens and viruses in the air, which increases their suitability for ACs and air purifiers. Changing consumer perceptions on overall health issues and rising parental concerns about air quality should trigger the domestic antimicrobial coatings' market revenue.

Global mold remediation application demand in antimicrobial coatings market is estimated to register gains over 10.5% in the forecast period pertaining to increasing consumer awareness of adverse health impacts of mold growth in damp areas, such as wheezing & cough.

Germany's antimicrobial powder coatings' market size exceeded USD $80 million in 2018, pertaining to the rising demand from healthcare, automobiles and construction industries. They exhibit the ability to hinder protozoan, microorganism, fungal and bacterial growth, provide corrosion resistance and durability. Rising consumer concerns on adverse health effects of air pollution and contagious diseases, such as the common cold and flu, should fuel market growth.

Request a sample of this research report at https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/726

The U.S. silver antimicrobial powder coatings market demand witnessed a consumption of about 35 kilotons in 2018, pertaining to changing consumer perceptions on sanitary conditions in hospitals and stringent government regulations in the healthcare industry. Silver-based products prevent the growth and propagation of viruses, protozoa and microbes, thus ensuring protection from rising cases of yeast and microbial infections. Rising concerns regarding health issues in food production facilities due to direct contact with untreated surfaces should further promote the antimicrobial coatings market revenue.

The global antimicrobial surface modifications and coatings market size for Listeria control should exceed USD $800 million by 2025, owing to increasing consumption of packaged food and a rise in hectic lifestyles. These substances find extensive usage in manufacturing food trays, surgical instruments and wall coatings in hospitals to prevent Listeria cross-contamination from blood and fluid samples and unhygienic hands. The increasing prevalence of Listeria contamination and infection in hospitals presents significant health risks to babies, pregnant women, elderly people and patients with autoimmune diseases, which should boost the antimicrobial coatings market value.

Browse key industry insights spread across 240 pages with 288 market data tables and 28 figures and charts from the report, "Antimicrobial Coatings Market Size By Product (Antimicrobial Powder Coatings [Silver, Copper], Surface Modifications and Coatings [E. Coli, Pseudomonas, Listeria), By Application (Indoor Air Quality, Antimicrobial Textiles, Mold Remediation, Construction, Food, Medical and Healthcare), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Price Trend, Competitive Market Share and Forecast, 2019-2025" in detail, along with the table of contents:

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/antimicrobial-coatings-market-report

The global mold remediation application demand is estimated to register gains over 10.5% in the forecast period, pertaining to increasing consumer awareness of adverse health impacts of mold growth in damp areas, such as wheezing and cough. These products can enhance surface hygiene in healthcare institutions, catering facilities, institutions and washrooms by minimizing the presence of mildew, fungus and mold that cause odor generation and product degradation. Rising disposable income and changing consumer perceptions on the aesthetic appeal of architectural standings should trigger market growth.

AkzoNobel, BASF, DuPont, Sherwin-Williams, AK Steel, Troy Corp and Lonza are the major industry participants in the antimicrobial coatings market. Various manufacturers are engaged in new product development to broaden their product offering and attract new customers from the paints and coatings, sealants and healthcare sectors.

Make an inquiry for purchasing this report at https://www.gminsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/726

Browse Related Reports:

Intumescent Coatings Market Size By Technology (Solvent-Based, Water-Based, Epoxy-Based), By Application (Hydrocarbons, Cellulosic), By End-user (Construction, Oil & Gas, Automotive), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share and Forecast 2024

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/intumescent-coatings-market

Automotive Coatings Market Size By Technology (Solventborne, Waterborne, UV-Cured), By Product (Electrocoat, Primer, Clearcoat, Basecoat), By Application (Plastic, Metal), By End-Use (Commercial OEM, Automotive Refinish, Light Vehicle OEM), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Application Potential, Price Trend, Competitive Market Share and Forecast 2024

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/automotive-coatings-market-report

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights, Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports, along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy and biotechnology.

Contact Us:

Arun Hegde

Corporate Sales, USA

Global Market Insights, Inc.

Phone: 1-302-846-7766

Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688

Email: sales@gminsights.com

Web: https://www.gminsights.com

Related Images

antimicrobial-coatings-market-size.png

Antimicrobial Coatings Market Size to surpass $5.5 bn by 2025

Global mold remediation application demand in antimicrobial coatings market is estimated to register gains over 10.5% in the forecast period pertaining to increasing consumer awareness of adverse health impacts of mold growth in damp areas, such as wheezing & cough.

Related Links

Antimicrobial Coatings Market Size

Marine Coatings Market Size

SOURCE Global Market Insights, Inc.