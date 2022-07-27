Antimicrobial Coatings Market Size to Grow by USD 2.45 billion, Akzo Nobel NV and Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. Among Key Vendors - Technavio

Jul 27, 2022, 21:15 ET
NEW YORK, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The anti-microbial coatings market will be driven by factors such as concerns regarding nosocomial infections. Nosocomial infections are fungal or bacterial infections that are a result of the unhygienic and poor infrastructure of hospitals. This leads to additional costs for patients and a financial burden on healthcare systems. These infections mainly occur when medical devices are in contact with body fluids such as blood and urine. The use of antimicrobial-coated catheters, surgical instruments, and wall cavities can reduce the incidence of these infections, as they inhibit the growth of microbes. The growth of the indoor air quality system market will also increase the demand for anti-microbial coatings.
The anti-microbial coatings market size is expected to grow by USD 2.45 bn from 2020 to 2025. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 11.6% during the forecast period.
Some of the companies covered in this report are Akzo Nobel NV, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., BASF SE, Dow Inc., Koninklijke DSM NV, Lonza Group Ltd., OC Oerlikon Corp. AG, PPG Industries Inc., RPM International Inc., and The Sherwin Williams Co. etc. The key offerings of some of the vendors are listed below:
- Akzo Nobel NV - The company offers high-quality powder with BioCote anti-microbial silver ion technology under the brands Interpon AM and Interpon D AM.
- Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. - The company offers anti-microbial powder coating and additive offerings under the brand Alesta AM and Alesta RALGuard.
- BASF SE - The company offers anti-microbial coatings under the product name Suvinil Acrylic Antibacterial.
- Dow Inc. - The company offers a wide range of anti-microbial coatings such as BIOBAN 200, BIOBAN BTCM Antimicrobial, ROCIMA 63, and others.
- Koninklijke DSM NV - The company develops and offers anti-microbial containing medical devices and solutions in order to help manage bioburden in the wound healing process.
The report includes the competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last three years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
- By product, the market is classified into powder coatings and surface modification coatings. The powder coatings segment will contribute the largest share of the market growth. Powder coatings are used for providing nonmigratory, long-term anti-microbial efficacy against the growth of microorganisms. They mainly include silver and copper ions. Powder coatings have properties such as producing a thicker coating without running or sagging, which is increasing their adoption. Such factors will increase the demand for powder coating during the forecast period.
- By application, the market is classified into indoor air quality systems, mold remediation, medical, food and beverage, textiles, and others.
- By geography, the market is classified into APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America. APAC will have the largest share of the market.
|
Antimicrobial Coatings Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.6%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 2.45 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
10.50
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, South America, APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 48%
|
Key consumer countries
|
China, US, UK, India, and Japan
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Akzo Nobel NV, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., BASF SE, Dow Inc., Koninklijke DSM NV, Lonza Group Ltd., OC Oerlikon Corp. AG, PPG Industries Inc., RPM International Inc., and The Sherwin Williams Co.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
