Antimicrobial Coatings Market to grow by USD 3,620.07 million from 2022 to 2027 | Growing preference for MIS and non-invasive techniques drive the market - Technavio

Antimicrobial coatings market – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape - The global antimicrobial coatings market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer antimicrobial coatings in the market are Akzo Nobel NV, Arxada AG, AST Products Inc., Axalta Coating Systems LLC., BASF SE, Biomerics LLC, Dow Chemical Co., Fenix Group, Kansai Paint Co. Ltd., Koninklijke DSM NV, Lonza Group Ltd., Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd., OC Oerlikon Corp. AG, PPG Industries Inc., RPM International Inc., Sciessent LLC, Sika AG, Sono Tek Corp., The Sherwin Williams Co., and W.M. BARR Co. Inc. and others.

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Akzo Nobel NV - The company offers high-quality powder with BioCote anti-microbial silver ion technology under the brands Interpon AM and Interpon D AM.

BASF SE - The company offers antimicrobial coatings under the product name Suvinil Acrylic Antibacterial.

AST Products Inc. - The company offers antimicrobial coatings such as lubriMatrix, lubricant, and hydro last.

Antimicrobial Coatings Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on application (Indoor air quality system, Mold remediation, Medical, Food and beverage, and Textiles and others), product (Powder coatings and Surface modification coatings), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The market share growth by the indoor air quality system segment will be significant during the forecast period. In 2022, the indoor air quality systems application contributed to the largest share of the antimicrobial coatings market. Especially in urban areas, the market growth in the segment can be attributed to poor indoor air quality. The growth of bacteria is going to be on the steel for as long as there's a coating and this protective layer will assure the lack of harmful microbes in the air. The indoor air quality system market has been expanding at a rapid pace. The growth can be attributed to infrastructure development, population growth, pollution, and rising disposable income, therefore driving the growth of the antimicrobial coatings market in indoor air quality systems.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global antimicrobial coatings market is segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global antimicrobial coatings market.

APAC is estimated to account for 39% of the global market during the forecast period. Technavio's analysts have elaborately explained the regional trends and drivers that shape the market during the forecast period. Globally, APAC accounts for a larger number of air-handling units. Air handling systems are the significant application areas of antimicrobial coatings in the region. Advancements in the standards of living, GDP growth, and an upsurge in disposable incomes are allowing individuals to seek value-added products. As a result, there will be growth of small and large enterprises in this region. Many companies from the developed markets are establishing their plants in this region. Also, the increasing awareness regarding antimicrobial coatings is boosting the growth of the antimicrobial coatings market in the region.

Antimicrobial Coatings Market – Market Dynamics

Leading Drivers

The growing preference for MIS and non-invasive techniques is driving market growth. Government initiatives to improve healthcare provisions and infrastructure have enhanced patient access to advanced treatments, leading to an increase in inpatient surgeries and hospital stays. However, this has also raised concerns among healthcare providers about the incidence of surgical site infections. To address this, there is a growing demand for medical device coatings that protect tools, organs, and implants against corrosion, bacteria, and microbes, especially with the rising popularity of Minimally Invasive Surgery (MIS) and robotic surgical procedures. Manufacturers are increasingly using physical vapor deposition technologies like PVD to produce durable and efficient coatings for various healthcare devices, such as surgeons' tools, knee implants, dental implants, and others. This growing demand for high-performance biocompatible specialty coatings to meet clinical, engineering, and operational requirements is expected to drive the growth of the global medical device coatings market during the forecast period.

Key Trends

The increasing focus on bio-based and eco-friendly products is an emerging trend shaping market growth. The major commercial use of BioBased Resins and Polymers in Coatings has been recognized by several research activities. Customers, in respective with regard to the environment and health factors of products they acquire, know more about them today. Regulations that check and monitor the impact of products on the environment promote the overall growth of the global antimicrobial coatings market in developing countries. Nevertheless, companies are largely spending on research and development to manufacture innovative antimicrobial coatings technologies such as protective nanocoatings and UV-curable antimicrobial coatings to gain a competitive edge over competitors. Growing demand for bio-based recyclable and renewable coating materials in the US and Europe fuels the market for bio-based antimicrobial coating products. Consumption of bio-based antimicrobial coatings in consumer goods and other products is being encouraged by the increasing environmental concerns as well as food and medicine restrictions, and this will, in turn fuel the expansion of market focus during the forecast period.

Major challenges

The risk in raw material procurement of antimicrobial coatings is a major challenge impeding market growth. The main challenge faced by traders on the market is cost increases in raw materials. Most of the paints are petroleum based. Silver, solvents, and resins are the principal materials used for antibacterial coating. The price of petrochemical products is affected by the volatility in the prices of crude oil. The fluctuations in crude oil prices have an extreme influence on the prices of raw materials, impacting the costs of antimicrobial coatings. Due to the uncertainty in the economic activities in the raw materials market, the demand has been volatile. In developing a more comprehensive outlook on the performance of the markets, the macroeconomic scenario is essential. The pricing strategy of materials is different from region to region due to tariffs on imports and exports. Antimicrobial coating producers have had hardships with this volatility in the price of petrochemical derivatives. This will hinder the growth of the antimicrobial coatings market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Antimicrobial Coatings Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the antimicrobial coatings market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the antimicrobial coatings market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the antimicrobial coatings market across APAC, Europe , North America , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of antimicrobial coatings market vendors

Related Reports:

The antimicrobial therapeutics market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.63% between 2023 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 51.4 billion. This report extensively covers market segmentation by application (antiviral, antibacterial, antifungal, and antiparasitic), end-user (pharmacies, hospitals and clinics, and research and academic institutes), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)). The initiatives from government agencies in the pharmaceutical industry are notably driving the demand for antimicrobial therapeutics during the forecast period.

The antimicrobial medical textiles market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.11% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 1,264.54 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by product (non-woven, woven, and knitted), application (healthcare and hygiene products, non-implantable goods, and implantable goods), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The increasing healthcare spending worldwide is notably driving the antimicrobial medical textiles market growth.

Antimicrobial Coatings Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.8% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 3,620.07 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 10.07 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 39% Key countries US, China, India, Japan, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Akzo Nobel NV, Arxada AG, AST Products Inc., Axalta Coating Systems LLC., BASF SE, Biomerics LLC, Dow Chemical Co., Fenix Group, Kansai Paint Co. Ltd., Koninklijke DSM NV, Lonza Group Ltd., Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd., OC Oerlikon Corp. AG, PPG Industries Inc., RPM International Inc., Sciessent LLC, Sika AG, Sono Tek Corp., The Sherwin Williams Co., and W.M. BARR Co. Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

