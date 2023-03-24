Antimicrobial Coatings World Market Compendium 2023: Latest Developments in Antimicrobial Coatings and Surfaces Bode Well for Sector

DUBLIN, March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Antimicrobial Coatings World Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Antimicrobial Coatings are defined as coatings that have undergone treatment with an antimicrobial agent and are further used for applying to surfaces to prevent the growth of bacteria, mold, mildew or algae. Hard surfaces or textiles are typically coated with polyvinyl chloride (PVC), latex, polyurethane, ink, paint, lacquer, and powder coatings, among others, for innovative features.

Irrespective of the nature of such coatings, a majority of them can be vulnerable to bacterial, fungal, and algal growth, leading to musty fungal odors, staining, loss of inherent properties, and finally curtailed lifespan. The purpose of using antimicrobial coatings is to enhance the value and functionality of the finished products by limiting odors and stains. The application of these coatings has become quite common, owing to the benefits they provide and their demand has been mainly propelled by the Food & Beverages sector.

This world market compendium by the publisher analyzes the market for Antimicrobial Coatings at a high level by coating type & sub-type, end-use industry, and geographic region. The market is studied for historical/current trends and future forecasts in terms of value in US$ for 2019, 2022, and 2028.

Coating Type

Metallic Coatings

Copper

Silver

Titanium Dioxide

Zinc Oxide

Non-Metallic Coatings

Organic Coatings

Polymeric Coatings

End-Use Industry

Building & Construction

Food & Beverages

Heating, Ventilation & Air-Conditioning (HVAC)

Medical & Healthcare

Other End-Use Industries (primarily comprising Electrical & Electronics, Textiles & Water Treatment)

Geographic Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Rest of World

This report provides estimates and forecasts for global Antimicrobial Coatings market. The study also provides the key market developments and a list of major players in this market that are cited.

Key Topics Covered:

1. MARKET SEGMENTATION

Coating Type

End-Use Industry

Geographic Region

2. WORLD MARKET COMPENDIUM

Market Demand by Geographic Region

Market Demand by Coating Type

Market Demand by Metallic Coating Sub-Type

Market Demand by Nonmetallic Antimicrobial Coating Sub-Type

Market Demand by End-Use Industry

3. REGIONAL MARKET COMPENDIUM

North America

North American Market Demand by Geographic Region

North American Market Demand by Coating Type

North American Market Demand by Metallic Coating Sub-Type

North American Market Demand by Nonmetallic Antimicrobial Coating Sub-Type

North American Market Demand by End-Use Industry

Europe

European Market Demand by Geographic Region

European Market Demand by Coating Type

European Market Demand by Metallic Antimicrobial Coating Sub-Type

European Market Demand by Nonmetallic Antimicrobial Coating Sub-Type

European Market Demand by End-Use Industry

Asia-Pacific

Asia-Pacific Market Demand by Geographic Region

Asia-Pacific Market Demand by Coating Type

Asia-Pacific Market Demand by Metallic Antimicrobial Coating Sub-Type

Asia-Pacific Market Demand by Nonmetallic Antimicrobial Coating Sub-Type

Asia-Pacific Market Demand by End-Use Industry

South America

South American Market Demand by Geographic Region

South American Market Demand by Coating Type

South American Market Demand by Metallic Antimicrobial Coating Sub-Type

South American Market Demand by Nonmetallic Antimicrobial Coating Sub-Type

South American Market Demand by End-Use Industry

Rest of World

Rest of World Market Demand by Coating Type

Rest of World Market Demand by Metallic Antimicrobial Coating Sub-Type

Rest of World Market Demand by Nonmetallic Antimicrobial Coating Sub-Type

Rest of World Market Demand by End-Use Industry

4. LATEST MARKET DEVELOPMENTS

Latest Developments in Antimicrobial Coatings and Surfaces Augur Well

Preventing Microbial Biofilms in Metal Pipes Facilitated through Silver-Based Antimicrobial Coatings

Carrier Materials Improve Functioning of Release-Based Antimicrobial Coatings

Organo-Selenium Coatings Show Promise as Antimicrobial Agents

Orthopedic Implants Improved by Antimicrobial Electrodeposited Silver-Containing Calcium Phosphate Coatings

Natural Polymer-Based Antimicrobial Materials Garner Wide Interest in Food Packaging

5. MAJOR MARKET PLAYERS

6. DATA SOURCES AND RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

Companies Mentioned

AK Steel International BV

Akzo Nobel NV

Arxada AG

Axalta Coating Systems

BASF SE

Burke Industrial Coatings LLC

Diamond Vogel

Dupont

Koninklijke Dsm N.V.

Lanxess AG

Lonza Group AG

Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd.

PPG Industries, Inc.

RPM International, Inc.

Sherwin-Williams Company

Specialty Coating Systems, Inc.

