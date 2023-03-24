Antimicrobial Coatings World Market Compendium 2023: Latest Developments in Antimicrobial Coatings and Surfaces Bode Well for Sector

Mar 24, 2023, 18:30 ET
DUBLIN, March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Antimicrobial Coatings World Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Antimicrobial Coatings are defined as coatings that have undergone treatment with an antimicrobial agent and are further used for applying to surfaces to prevent the growth of bacteria, mold, mildew or algae. Hard surfaces or textiles are typically coated with polyvinyl chloride (PVC), latex, polyurethane, ink, paint, lacquer, and powder coatings, among others, for innovative features.
Irrespective of the nature of such coatings, a majority of them can be vulnerable to bacterial, fungal, and algal growth, leading to musty fungal odors, staining, loss of inherent properties, and finally curtailed lifespan. The purpose of using antimicrobial coatings is to enhance the value and functionality of the finished products by limiting odors and stains. The application of these coatings has become quite common, owing to the benefits they provide and their demand has been mainly propelled by the Food & Beverages sector.
This world market compendium by the publisher analyzes the market for Antimicrobial Coatings at a high level by coating type & sub-type, end-use industry, and geographic region. The market is studied for historical/current trends and future forecasts in terms of value in US$ for 2019, 2022, and 2028.
Coating Type
- Metallic Coatings
- Copper
- Silver
- Titanium Dioxide
- Zinc Oxide
- Non-Metallic Coatings
- Organic Coatings
- Polymeric Coatings
End-Use Industry
- Building & Construction
- Food & Beverages
- Heating, Ventilation & Air-Conditioning (HVAC)
- Medical & Healthcare
- Other End-Use Industries (primarily comprising Electrical & Electronics, Textiles & Water Treatment)
Geographic Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- South America
- Rest of World
This report provides estimates and forecasts for global Antimicrobial Coatings market. The study also provides the key market developments and a list of major players in this market that are cited.
Key Topics Covered:
1. MARKET SEGMENTATION
- Coating Type
- End-Use Industry
- Geographic Region
2. WORLD MARKET COMPENDIUM
- Market Demand by Geographic Region
- Market Demand by Coating Type
- Market Demand by Metallic Coating Sub-Type
- Market Demand by Nonmetallic Antimicrobial Coating Sub-Type
- Market Demand by End-Use Industry
3. REGIONAL MARKET COMPENDIUM
- North America
- North American Market Demand by Geographic Region
- North American Market Demand by Coating Type
- North American Market Demand by Metallic Coating Sub-Type
- North American Market Demand by Nonmetallic Antimicrobial Coating Sub-Type
- North American Market Demand by End-Use Industry
- Europe
- European Market Demand by Geographic Region
- European Market Demand by Coating Type
- European Market Demand by Metallic Antimicrobial Coating Sub-Type
- European Market Demand by Nonmetallic Antimicrobial Coating Sub-Type
- European Market Demand by End-Use Industry
- Asia-Pacific
- Asia-Pacific Market Demand by Geographic Region
- Asia-Pacific Market Demand by Coating Type
- Asia-Pacific Market Demand by Metallic Antimicrobial Coating Sub-Type
- Asia-Pacific Market Demand by Nonmetallic Antimicrobial Coating Sub-Type
- Asia-Pacific Market Demand by End-Use Industry
- South America
- South American Market Demand by Geographic Region
- South American Market Demand by Coating Type
- South American Market Demand by Metallic Antimicrobial Coating Sub-Type
- South American Market Demand by Nonmetallic Antimicrobial Coating Sub-Type
- South American Market Demand by End-Use Industry
- Rest of World
- Rest of World Market Demand by Coating Type
- Rest of World Market Demand by Metallic Antimicrobial Coating Sub-Type
- Rest of World Market Demand by Nonmetallic Antimicrobial Coating Sub-Type
- Rest of World Market Demand by End-Use Industry
4. LATEST MARKET DEVELOPMENTS
- Latest Developments in Antimicrobial Coatings and Surfaces Augur Well
- Preventing Microbial Biofilms in Metal Pipes Facilitated through Silver-Based Antimicrobial Coatings
- Carrier Materials Improve Functioning of Release-Based Antimicrobial Coatings
- Organo-Selenium Coatings Show Promise as Antimicrobial Agents
- Orthopedic Implants Improved by Antimicrobial Electrodeposited Silver-Containing Calcium Phosphate Coatings
- Natural Polymer-Based Antimicrobial Materials Garner Wide Interest in Food Packaging
5. MAJOR MARKET PLAYERS
6. DATA SOURCES AND RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
Companies Mentioned
- AK Steel International BV
- Akzo Nobel NV
- Arxada AG
- Axalta Coating Systems
- BASF SE
- Burke Industrial Coatings LLC
- Diamond Vogel
- Dupont
- Koninklijke Dsm N.V.
- Lanxess AG
- Lonza Group AG
- Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd.
- PPG Industries, Inc.
- RPM International, Inc.
- Sherwin-Williams Company
- Specialty Coating Systems, Inc.
